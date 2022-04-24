56 comments

  1. McConnell says as a GOP member he has to support Trump even if Mitch admits that Trump attacked our country. #2ndAmendment exists for a reason. Protect your community, defend Democracy. Fight for the Constitution.

    1. @DAN Remember this?
      It has been mostly peaceful protest🔥🔥🔥👿😤🔥🔥🔥😈🔥🔥😤👿🔥🔥🔥🔥😈👿🔥🔥😤🔥😤😈🔥🔥 😈🔥👿🔥😤🔥🔥🔥

    1. @Jay Leon ummmmm wrong lil fella. Covid relief package was started with Trump and supported by a GOP controlled Senate. Nice try though…🤣🤣

    1. @Devo how do you feel abt Mark Meadows registering to vote in 3 different states, felonies, all a while saying it’s us that do that with no evidence?

    1. @Noreb Oh I see. So that’s why your replying to these comments, because you really don’t care.
      Got it.👍😃😂✌

  9. If someone comes to you and says “X event could turn violent, maybe we shouldn’t hold it”, you have a duty to do all that you can to call that event off.

    2. @John Kelly Tolford Don’t follow nor care about them. If they barked threats to an event it shouldn’t be closed. Same as any other group or individual. Credible threats do exist.. but life and most importantly, our right to protest and speak must go on. If you do not understand that protest can turn sideways you don’t need to be at one.

    3. @John Kelly Tolford Jan 6 easiest example.. there were all kinds of violent whispers all over the net about it… Anyone could see that going south. Therefore they needed the appropriate security to protect the 1st amendment AND the capitol and those there.

  10. If these people aren’t held accountable it is sending the message that laws only apply to the citizens of this country. Politicians are exempt from the laws that govern us. Every U.S. citizen should be calling for justice. Where is our Law and Order?

  14. A Lawless Society is encouraged when elected government officials evade accountability and consequences for criminal behavior.

  15. Wait a minute!! He can defy a subpoena and then they have to show more “damning evidence” before anybody will do anything about it! WOW!! Talk about a two-tiered justice system!

    1. @Awesome Dork its actually kinda difficult thinking of a specific boogeyman from when i was a dem
      i didnt really pay attention to politics
      i knew bush was a bad guy and the dems made me think they were against him
      they were not and they worked with him
      they also made me think all republicans were like bush and the corporate establishment
      then i found out that the leaders of the dems are also part of the corporate establishment…
      now im independent 🙂

    2. @Awesome Dork the end for me was obama
      yes, i still would not vote for mccain ever
      would definitely write in that election
      but i voted for obama, i truly appologize
      his policies of subsidizing loans and multiple industries has made things so much worse for everyone
      that ppl younger than me dont even know what it was like before obama and bush
      and prolly never will
      i am truly sorry

    3. Yes! There is a society above the majority of ppl in this country! I.E. there IS 2 sets of laws here, 1 for us Peeons and rest for the sophisticated upper echelon!

  16. This was a good piece, but you need to lay out more explicitly how the former Administration’s goals always amounted to the production of good theater and promoting dissatisfaction with government. The poor souls in the mob said were preserving the Constitution. The producers of this tragical theatrical event, however, knew better, as you indicate in this piece. The producers knew they didn’t have a leg to stand on as far as the Constitution goes. My dad always used to say the real Republican motto was “The end justifies the means.” In other words, as long as a move will lead to a stronger concentration of power, it doesn’t matter how you get there.

    1. Are you talking about BLM riots and Antifa burning down anything they could? Ends justifying the means right?

  17. “The world is in more peril from those who tolerate or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr. Albert Einstein

    Reply

    2. It shows your ignorance when you repeat what other people say. You have no thought of your own? No “words of wisdom” that is an original work of yours? SMH

    3. @Joeg 911 Says the person with No “words of wisdom” that is an original work of his own. Wisdom come from those who are willing to learn from the words and deeds of others. To tear down without building is that of a destructive person with no wisdom or intelligence. While education and defeat ignorance it is no weapon against stupidity. Intelligence is not the product of education nor is stupidity the result of ignorance.

  18. There’s always risk for an attack. Some dude saying an attack is “possible” is hardly excuse to tuck tail and run.

