New detail about Uvalde shooting contradicts initial police report
Such a massive failure from law enforcement. The people that these children depended on left them to defend themselves.
Unfortunately this is nothing new.
****JUST HERE TO SEE EVERYONE COMMENT THE EXACT SAME THING ABOUT POLICE NOT DOING THEIR JOB…EVEN THOUGH EVERYONE ELSE IS ALREADY COMMENTING THAT.**** 🤦🤷♂️🤣😩🤡
@Allan Klemm no they were not unarmed they said that they were following the chief of uisd police orders the boarder patrol swat team over rid his order when they got there and went in. The director of DPS said those 19 officers should have ignored the one uisd chief of police orders and went in especially when they were told children were calling 911 from inside but they didn’t.
Police offices: Our number one priority is to protect ourselves. The children were an after thought. So so sad.
police protocol for school shootings: first officer onscene immediately confronts the gunman to draw fire away from helpless civilians
uvalde police: “we didn’t try to go in because he had already shot at us”
*THEIR #1 PRIORITY WAS TO GET HOME SAFE TO THEIR FAMILIES. I CARE MORE ABOUT MY FAMILY, THAN I CARE ABOUT SOME ANNOYING LITTLE KIDS.* 🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️
What a coward on that dude! He should be fired! Also the police department seems to want to blame someone else for their failure! Bunch of cowards
The fact that police chief was sworn in as a member of Uvalde City Council in a private ceremony (the public formal ceremony was canceled) today…..I’m so IRATE
@ramblin mic They are all trying to get their lies together starting at the top Abbott
@Texas Tea too bad there are no investigative journalists.
@Laura Lewis just regurgitating the same false details and putting the blame on a teacher instead of the negligent police
@ramblin mic yeah but the teachers have also gone through lock down drills multiple times a year, in addition to training regarding campus safety and the #1 rule is all doors remain locked and never propped open. Teachers have keys to get in the school, no reason to prop a door open, period. So she too was trained, and did the drills and she did the exact opposite of all the training and drills. JUst like the police did. The kid doesn’t get in if the door is closed. That door was the first line of defense. And I’m not buying that she closed it, not for one minute. Too convenient of a story that she kicked the rock, it just didn’t lock.
The terror those babies must have gone through is unthinkable.
@New Horizon THESE ARE NOT BABIES
@Janzzen you are 100% right…these kids were not babies
It’s absurd how many adults failed these innocent children.
@Ron adults, you mean cops
@Chris Albert OK groomer.
All of these cops need to be fired and held accountable with jail time
“Follow no unlawful order”
Actually no, Just the commander
@Sean V If it were the military in another country, they might all end up serving time. Definitely not just 1. It’s because in the military you are trained day 1 to obey no unlawful order. How many cops thought the order was unlawful that day?
Command responsibility
Facts ♥️🔥
Straight negligence from the cops. No excuse, at all.
Standard* negligence
I never imagined such a huge failure from anyone.
Ever.
This is unfathomable.
*69th like* 🤪😜😏😩
I can’t believe how anyone wearing a law enforcement uniform can ever leave a child to die, it’s disgusting!!
@Cindy LouWho says a coward
@Creek Walker 👈🏼😂 I found the internet tough guy!
The Uvalde PD needs to be disbanded immediately. They don’t want to be held responsible for not following protocol. Stonewalling the state PD in this instance shows that the Uvalde PD doesn’t feel it owes any answers to the community. They feel they are unanswerable to ANYONE. TX DPS, federal law enforcement, courts, or the community. They feel they are above the entire nation. The Uvalde community needs to disband the Uvalde PD IMMEDIATELY!
I’ve got to Agree! An Example must be made!
they better make plans to move out of town ….
Agreed. Dissolve the police force and contract w/ the state police, and county sheriff. Let the healing begin.
Not only did they not do their job, they blamed a teacher & arrested parents. A shame!!!
All military and law enforcement personnel are trained to follow orders. I was a US Army Officer and we spent literally less than an hour of thousands of hours of training on unlawful orders. The problem with the military and the police is that they take orders from the government, not it’s citizens. Be well.
Speaking of shootings: this past weekend in democrat controlled Chicago resulted in a total of 9 people shot dead and 50 wounded by violent gun crime zero democrat gun controlled laws prevented. Oops!
The police didn’t do anything wrong? The police didn’t do anything at all!
*Those gutless cops need to be fired and prosecuted.*
‘Not responding to investigators???’ This individual needs to face a jury asap. We need to do better than this.
Too bad their only obligation to the people they claim to protect and serve is an ethical one and they have no legal responsibility. It’s disgusting.
Banning guns,?
😴😴😴 *KIDS ARE ANNOYING ANYWAYS* 👎🗑😴😴😴
This police department needs to be criminally investigated and dismantled if this doesn’t happen that means they are above the law and this will happen again.
It will happen again – in another town with a similar PD….THAT’S AMERICA!
I cry knowing these kids live a living hell on the last minute of life. So sad and unbelievable and the parents I am so sorry for them
Ok 🤪😜
what happened in texas was a complete shame. all of the officers who stood around and did nothing betrayed the oath they took when they picked up that badge. I get a situation like that is terrifying, and I cant pretend to know what that feels like, but if you cant handle the job, get a different one. The reporter was right, if you have a gun, go! and if you had a team of guys that all had guns, send them in! what the f***!
@Monica Mazzaro And those cowards will have a cocky as heck attitude when they stop harmless people on the road for something often insignificant…
@Ian McGarrett Oh, really??? I know that I could not do that job, why can’t they do a little introspection before getting the badge?
****JUST HERE TO SEE EVERYONE COMMENT THE EXACT SAME THING ABOUT POLICE NOT DOING THEIR JOB…EVEN THOUGH EVERYONE ELSE IS ALREADY COMMENTING THAT.**** 🤦🤷♂️🤣😩🤡
@Dulce R-L Do you think introspection is a strong suit with someone who assumes real life is like the movies and that taking the shot while under fire is easy?
The DPS has lost all credibility and the fact that NOTHING is going to happen to those Uvalde PD cowards and their incompetent Chief is beyond despicable. How can those cops even face their community ever again? How is the community not coming for Arredondo’s head? He needs to be strung up and left to rot. Now he’s hiding behind a lawyer. What a vile coward. Way to go Uvalde city council! Confirming a POS like that. What a slap in the face to those broken families.
Law enforcement secured the scene for the shooter to continue his murder spree for over an hour, including keeping parents from rescuing their kids. They overheard from 911 a kid saying “I got shot” so they understood. This is unacceptable.
Yep. They made certain this continued.
Saddest thing I’ve ever heard. What self respecting adult could stand outside a door listening to children being murdered? Only a coward could do something so incomprehensible