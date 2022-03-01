Recent Post
the thing about a reaaaaaaally long convoy…is that it’s massively vulnerable from its sides and it takes too long for reinforcements to arrive from far away.
@Bilal Khan Total control in your dreams.
@Ke Mo Russian truckers ‘freedom convoy’. And equally stupid.
All I see is a traffic jam. We all know it takes 1 or 2 stalled cars to make your drive home twice as long.
So wheres all the Ukrainian Jets?wheres all the Ukrainian tanks and military?Why arent there drone strikes on those tanks if they are sitting ducks?why arent they been hit from all sides?
It’s sad that Ukraine has no credible air assets now. Otherwise, those columns of vehicles are easy targets.
@Pyladin it’s not feeling. It’s fact. US heads the lobby and world knows what they did to vietnam for years. NATO serves US interest. Not Afghanistan but US made group was involved in attack. It backfired and cost common americans.
@Viking Life agreed, disgusting at best, sad being alone in knowledge and awareness, keep spreading the info, for those who have an ear for truth
I think instead of giving Ukraine jets, nato should just donate a whole bunch of drones…
@Pyladin Russia has enough reason for invasion as Ukraine was prone to join NATO. Attack to neutralise existential threat is justifiable. Being a cheerleader of west Zelensky is justifying this day by day. At least the threat is not as hypothetical as in Iraq
@Barbara Ford Thank you for being informed. This is going to be a tough battle getting the truth out. God bless you for your perseverance.
Hope they have a tactical plan because that looks absolutely mortifying
It’s crazy this is actually going on. Hard to believe.
@Светлана Воротынцева Is democracy and freedom that much of a threat to the oligarchs? Maybe, but the collapse of the economy is a bigger threat to them, and Putin is responsible for the fate he will receive at their hands.
@santa fe, bantayan island life When everyone else is ‘in on it’ except you, maybe its you.
It isn’t to me. Putin is a sociopath leader. It has happened in 2014 he wont stop until ukraine is smashed to smithereens or russia is sent to 100years of abject poverty 🤗
@ARJUN Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine to eliminate nationalists and fascists who are supported by the Ukrainian government. They came to power in 2014 with U.S. support. In 2014, two regions of Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, opposed this government. As a result, official Ukraine fought a war with Donetsk and Luhansk for eight years. Many civilians, women and children died. On May 2, 2014, people who opposed the new government were brutally murdered in the Trade Union House in Odessa. Russia tried to negotiate peace with Ukraine (meaning the United States), but without success. And if Russia had not started a special operation now, Ukraine, supported by the United States, NATO, and Europe, would have gone to war with Russia. The U.S. needs the war to weaken Russia. The U.S. is pursuing an aggressive policy against many countries in the world. Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yugoslavia. If American citizens do not force the U.S. government to remove NATO bases and biolaboratories from Russia’s borders, U.S. defeat is inevitable
Stay strong Ukraine 🇺🇦
Ukraine launched new missiles at Russia;
BUILDING CRASHED..,
*Do not miss* …
Donbass was bombed for 8 years, let Ukraine suffer)
Stay strong Cuba, soon Russia will arm Cuba and I pray for the safety of Cuba people🙏🏻 from the American aggression
Hopefully those newly acquired jets that Ukraine just got from Latvia will arrive in time to strafe the hell out of this convoy and make the road impassable.
@Erena N. he’s not running. Go away troll
@Noname again, This is Russia’s fault, they invaded Crimea back in 2014. This wouldn’t have happened had Russia stayed to themselves. Cowardly Putin was seeing his support in Russia fade so he tried gaining more political power by starting a war
@Joe the king Hawk The Russian military’s incompetence is on full display in front of the world.
Even Luxembourg is sending military aid. Heck, if France and Germany would not hold them back, the Luxembourgish troops would be marching in on Kremlin right now.
@Headhunters “900 000 regular soldiers and 2 000 000 reservist” – that just means an extra shipment of military aid from the West. Next.
@Ron D
If they’ll join regardless why fight? 🤣 It’s a waste of money then🤷♂️
So you’re saying that Ukraine can’t be monitored because of its size and population? There’s a string of Nato countries close to Russia and the expansion is coming. Nato is practically already a giant country next door. Latvia is just the tip of the spear.
Putin is making it worse especially when they’re threatening small countries like Sweden and Finland but not attacking Latvia. Actions speak louder than words. Nato County = safe, not Nato = risky business.
Even if Putin wins he loses. He’s making himself look like a threat to the western world. Proving America right and playing right into their strategies of world dominance.
It’s hard to believe what is happening. I hope that it stops soon.
I pray for the safety of Ukraine. 🇺🇦 🙏
Russia is one of the poorest and weakest countries in the world. The US would eat Russia for lunch. 😎💪
Let’s see if Russia would dare to attack a NATO ally!!! The US would eat Russia for lunch. 💪 But of course, Russia has never dared! It only picks on Ukraine because it knows Ukraine is not protected. It has never dared to attack a NATO ally in many decades. The US would step on Russia like a man stepping on a cockroach. That’s why the US is the boss of the world.
When you ask everyone around the world who is the boss of the world, they would say the US. 💪😎
@YT Sux bro you live in propaganda world,Russia or China dont need attak US,for what?but if US atacks, Russia can destroy all american continent 15 times(nuclear weapons),but everybody wanna live,and in nuclear war no be winners
@YT Sux yes europe slave of US but not China and Russia,about boss of the world- time is changes bro
As a former Australian Army Infantry solider, I see targets of opportunity. These Russian line commanders have an interesting way of advancing.
The fact that the column is “bumper-to-bumper” makes one suppose they aren’t worried about security…
Ukraine has zero aircraft, in fact it has nothing left anymore… propaganda machine been showing Russian loses for whole week, but never mentioned any of the Ukrainian loses and now people are shocked, hahaha. Might as well wake up and turn off your tv.
@Mantulis87 Im sry. Whats the funny thing?
Through all the years I’ve served as a battlefield 3 veteran I learned to get a fighter jet and increase my killstreak when they are all lined up like that
🇺🇦 Thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Ukraine and with Gods help you will prevail. 🇺🇦
Do not supply weapons to ukriane let them surrender and war will stop you European don’t want peace that’s why you sending your weapons to ukriane
which is not gonna work!
It’s weird that more people aren’t talking about how big of a deal it is that Switzerland has joined in on the sanctions and aiding Ukraine. That’s unheard of
No they are just showing who they are. Sweden as well. They were never really neutral.
Yeah that’s massive.
There is no fascist gold to be obtained like in WW2 so they are protesting.
Putin was coming to colonise them anyway. Hitler has been bred
You know your defenses are depleted when you allow a convoy of this size to traverse your land with fewer than 2% damages. 5 days in, you allow the enemy to walk to within 20km from your city center. Before this they maybe was using 15k in the Kyiv campaign. They’ve 4 fronts using tactical hit and run maneuvers, but still took a lot of land. The narrative we’re hearing doesn’t mesh with the reality of War. It’s very rare to win a War within Days, even moreso take a nation of 40 million and 2 cities with 2+ million in a week. I think a Peace Plan is Best, this was NEVER going to end well.
@Fluffybobcat you can win it if you bomb anything just to show muscles (usa?) but it`s a harder level to win and to preserve civil infrastructure too.
@sayjai bao russia is not hungry, they have been ignored and bullied in front of their door step. countries between germany and russia were supposed to be neutral but..you know.
@Viliam Gajdos exactly we seen how that turned it just happened to be Ukraines turn and instead of the WEST it was Russia this time.
@sayjai bao Russians are not hungry for territory they are trying to prevent the United States from influencing and making Ukraine NATO country.
@IGN Next-Gen Gameplay Why doesn’t Russia join the rest of the western world and be prosperous. Quit worrying about the west.
If ever there were a time for a drone strike. A 40 mile convoy is a huge amount of assets, and Russia would be crippled if the US took em out. Of course we know what that would lead to.
_”Never disturb your enemy when he is making a mistake.”_
_-Napoleon_
Bravo, bravo Sweden, Ukraine people much need them and the the food the troops on the ground will need…
Massive respect for Zelensky, to put in perspective, the IRONY IS that ” convoy” of tanks, vs the “convoy of trucks” so take those convoy of trucks and most certainly go after the convoy of tanks, port or no port, any country could be Ukraine. Think about it. Teenagers are putting their lives on the line today.
When Switzerland breaks neutrality, you clearly are doing something wrong
Switzerland it’s where all the corrupt money is, what are u talking about?
@VesperAegis News & Games Yeah true, let Russia arm Cuba and Venezuela and supply them missiles for their safety, then we will see what will be the stance of hypocrite USA.
@VesperAegis News & Games Yes war is bad, nothing worse than war. But where were you for the past 8 years? You don’t see it on your TV, try watching some other sources. Russian population in Donbas was bombarded every single day, people were dying every single day. World turned blind eye. Double standards. World will never be the same. Nuclear supper power is pushed against the wall, they had enough. And they only ask to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine, not much to ask.
I thought it was strange when Australia was coming from the bottom of the globe. Now Switzerland wants to fight??? This must be the twilight zone.
Tells you that when Nazis wage a war they are neutral aka supporting it. Stupid reason to break 207 year of neutrality as they can easy get nuked
Tanks are quite vulnerable in urban warfare. Specially when the other side is determined and have effective anti-tank weapons.
Exactly I think Putin is very both sociopathic and psychopathic
Thanks for that, you get your training from COD blackhammer?
G’day,
That’s only true if the Tanks have to fight their way into a City.
If a Fuel-Air Explosive is Rocket-deployed over the City, then the Thermobaric Explosion flattens the City and kills all the Defenders with the Overpressure.
Then the Tanks roll in.
It isn’t 1942, Stukas, and Stalingrad any more.
Such is life,
Have a good one…
Stay safe.
;-p
Ciao !
@Jay Ghee youtube military academy
Every A-10 driver’s mouth is salivating looking at this convoy.
Do the Ukrainians have them? And even if they do, can the Ukrainians get to that convoy without them being shot down?
Think about it for a moment. Why would Russia feel so confident in advancing with such a large column, if it is indeed that large and actually not a decoy column, it does not have air superiority?
If they do not actually have air superiority and they are doing so, it is extremely incredible incompetence or otherwise internal sabotage that is worthy of getting a number of generals executed. They should know with certainty that they have flight air superiority. That is great dominance in number and capability of combat planes.
How exactly will they know this. By undertaking sorties to Ukrainian air bases and airport – they will know where they are located – for the purpose of drawing out enemy aircraft, engaging enemy aircraft, and/or attacking those air fields. If after numerous sorties, you’ve destroyed sufficient numbers of planes, damaged airfields, and there are very few sorties of enemy aircraft detected… Then you will know that you have flight air superiority.
A volunteer group should bring back the Flying Tigers.
I actually do believe in my heart that Ukrainian force together with the supplies being delivered will be able to hold back the Russian force that is coming from the north. It will be a terrible fight but if they’re able to take the fight to them before they are able to enter the city entrance around it then they could very well win.
This is horrible,My heart goes out to the civilians!!!😭💔🇺🇦🙏