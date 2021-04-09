No Behaviour in Manchester Jamaica | Volcano Erupts in St Vincent & the Grenadines- April 9 2021

No Behaviour in Manchester Jamaica | Volcano Erupts in St Vincent & the Grenadines- April 9 2021 1

April 9, 2021

 

Health ministry representatives in Manchester say they are being burdened as people continue to disregard the safety measures implemented to curb the spike in COVID 19 cases.

46 Comments on "No Behaviour in Manchester Jamaica | Volcano Erupts in St Vincent & the Grenadines- April 9 2021"

  1. Rochelle Mckenzie | April 9, 2021 at 3:00 PM | Reply

    First here true we jamaican is stubborn

  2. vgnvz | April 9, 2021 at 3:15 PM | Reply

    Not working curfew because of bundle in middle of the week.
    Mask distance
    Look at brazil maybe it teaches u what happens

    • Empress Jade Simeon Ellis | April 9, 2021 at 6:34 PM | Reply

      It’s clearly evident Lockdown doesn’t work!!

    • June Grant | April 9, 2021 at 7:49 PM | Reply

      @Empress Jade Simeon Ellis So what you suggest who can’t hear will feel . The Prime minister did not do this lockdown in his own Jamaica is not the only country that is on a lockdown

    • Almighty Xavier | April 9, 2021 at 8:10 PM | Reply

      @June Grant – A wise man once said “if you find yourself following the majority, it’s time to pause and reflect.”
      I.e., think for yourself and don’t be an aimless follower, as you can be led anywhere.

  3. Mr. Pea | April 9, 2021 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    Will Blue mountain peak wake up in Jamaica? If it did would we be ready?

    • Brandon Brown | April 9, 2021 at 6:34 PM | Reply

      No but dormant volcano under st thomas ,bath fountain is a sulphur spring soooo we will see

    • JAM MAKAVELI | April 9, 2021 at 6:37 PM | Reply

      @Brandon Brown that’s true but the depth of volcano their depth is no threat period it doesnt even show up on geo map so u no it’s just sulfuric acid we go get from it

    • Carolette Pinnock | April 9, 2021 at 7:03 PM | Reply

      😂smh

    • Mr. Pea | April 9, 2021 at 7:33 PM | Reply

      Sure I read it some where 🤔 that this island was formed from volcanic activity and that the blue and John crow mountains were once hot spots of activity. So thinking how well history repeats itself coupled with the fault line we share with Haiti I see a slim possibility. Guess I was under the whites when I read about the mountain ⛰ 🙃 😆 🤣

    • JAM MAKAVELI | April 9, 2021 at 8:04 PM | Reply

      Pea  no man real talk deepest point in carribbean is off coast Jamaica and vault line their so whites tell u right thing lol up mi G

  4. jah luv | April 9, 2021 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    Where are the neighbors ? They got to know something.

  5. Littishara McLeish Anderson | April 9, 2021 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    Isn’t it ironic that everywhere this vaccine is used has cause blood clot but not Jamaica….da da dee dada daaa!!!!

  6. shane rangers | April 9, 2021 at 3:37 PM | Reply

    We need more strict measures against these criminals.

  7. LionFromJam | April 9, 2021 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    Yep, I see no mask and no social distancing, yet blame government for everything.

    • Almighty Xavier | April 9, 2021 at 8:07 PM | Reply

      Let’s see if any get sick.

    • Littishara McLeish Anderson | April 9, 2021 at 8:36 PM | Reply

      So for the millions across the globe that are wearing mask, social distancing and following all the guidelines how did they get covid 19? Many of those persons are so afraid that they don’t even go out how did they catch covid 19?????

    • Alecia Finlayson | April 9, 2021 at 8:48 PM | Reply

      @Littishara McLeish Anderson they slipped up somewhere…I take care but even I slip up sometimes

    • Littishara McLeish Anderson | April 9, 2021 at 8:58 PM | Reply

      @Alecia Finlayson I wear my mask in public but my trust is not in not and will never be in protocol,no vaccine, no W.H.O.,no government ,my trust is in God he is my sustained, I can’t wake myself up and regardless of what’s going on and continue to my trust is in God through the blood of Jesus that never lose it’s power. …..The bible say it is appointed unto man once to die and after death comes the judgment, we weren’t promise that we weren’t going to die or how we going to die so until my time come which ever way he choose to take me home I will trust in him and him only ……

    • Maria Edwards | April 9, 2021 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      @Littishara McLeish Anderson amen you can say it again

  8. Michael James | April 9, 2021 at 4:14 PM | Reply

    Praying for the safety of citizens

  9. Antoinette Smith | April 9, 2021 at 4:40 PM | Reply

    Thank you very much for the news

  10. Lorraine Bailey | April 9, 2021 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    Not taking to you Mr news man nuff respect and blessings abundantly ❤️💯👍 is the politican and him friends them am taking

  11. Morris Mclean | April 9, 2021 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    No blood clots in jamaica 😁these people are the best, taking advice from the expert 🤔🤔🤔🤔,I take advice from my maker.

  12. Dennis Jones | April 9, 2021 at 5:04 PM | Reply

    Miss lady do you know they have a landfill over by Riverton City

  13. Judah Clough | April 9, 2021 at 5:21 PM | Reply

    Guns kill more than what covid-19 can come close to

  14. Crafty Chris | April 9, 2021 at 6:16 PM | Reply

    The police need to get on to pink wall and other gossip sites, because I find people are more open to sharing on these platforms.

  15. Dean Daley | April 9, 2021 at 6:26 PM | Reply

    Add one more day to the weekend lock down! If that nuh work, add one more day…hmmm yeah man.

  16. Orando Tomlin | April 9, 2021 at 6:37 PM | Reply

    Lord keep us Safe everyday 🙏🙌😔🙇

  17. GLEN CAMPBELL | April 9, 2021 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    Strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow. KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK .I LOVE YOUR CHANNEL.GOD BLESS YOU ALL🙏///………….

  18. Love Potion #9 | April 9, 2021 at 7:04 PM | Reply

    They should organize the curfew parish by parish.

  19. Derron Allen | April 9, 2021 at 8:01 PM | Reply

    🙏

  20. Social Distance. For Ever | April 9, 2021 at 9:11 PM | Reply

    Jamaican got a lot to give thanks for they don’t have to run from volcano. The problem is even the wicked God mercy go with.

