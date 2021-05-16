No Teeth for Flour Increase in Jamaica #Shorts

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
My brothers and sister what abouth bananas pottoes and dashene coaco and the other ground food breadfruit stop buy flour its not good for ous
True, & Banana, Plantins & Bread fruit can all make Healthy gluten free flour, if process that is better than wheat flour.
Big up Stinga..
People need to plant their own food, hope this will encourage more people to do farming, too much idle bwoy on the corna rubbing out their hand middle. Use your time wisely.
Some people don’t have no land not even back yard!!!
@Mr. G so true
Mercy for the hungry. Take money out of hands of gov. Raise all bring pain along with bad disease around.
Wait for increase. Help needed now with flour etc.
Wickedness increase🤦🏽♂️
Don’t buy it and you’ll see what happen. Jamaicans need to learn the power of BOYCOTT.
Uno never learn. Jamaicans Ppl uno eat too much flour & Rice for a little island. Is Decades now uno cannot feed uno selves. uno need to farm more & eat more locally grown produce & dont blame govt Blame uno selves.
Crime will rise
Flour Mills need fi start mrk banana and cassava flour …..Jamaicans need fi eat more locally grown and produced staples
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE – https://bit.ly/2wemqUQ
For trusted Jamaican news, sports, weather reports, entertaining polls and information for the entire family
So prosperity finally put flour on high price.Smh