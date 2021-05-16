No Teeth for Flour Increase in Jamaica #Shorts

TOPICS:
No Teeth for Flour Increase in Jamaica #Shorts 1

May 16, 2021

 

14 Comments on "No Teeth for Flour Increase in Jamaica #Shorts"

  1. Carlene Garvey | May 15, 2021 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    My brothers and sister what abouth bananas pottoes and dashene coaco and the other ground food breadfruit stop buy flour its not good for ous

    • A Williams | May 15, 2021 at 1:17 PM | Reply

      True, & Banana, Plantins & Bread fruit can all make Healthy gluten free flour, if process that is better than wheat flour.

  2. DJ Wizmuzk | May 15, 2021 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    Big up Stinga..

  3. DJ Wizmuzk | May 15, 2021 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    People need to plant their own food, hope this will encourage more people to do farming, too much idle bwoy on the corna rubbing out their hand middle. Use your time wisely.

  4. vgnvz | May 15, 2021 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    Mercy for the hungry. Take money out of hands of gov. Raise all bring pain along with bad disease around.
    Wait for increase. Help needed now with flour etc.

  5. Roger Moore | May 15, 2021 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Wickedness increase🤦🏽‍♂️

  6. Brinkksmusic | May 15, 2021 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    Don’t buy it and you’ll see what happen. Jamaicans need to learn the power of BOYCOTT.

  7. A Williams | May 15, 2021 at 1:13 PM | Reply

    Uno never learn. Jamaicans Ppl uno eat too much flour & Rice for a little island. Is Decades now uno cannot feed uno selves. uno need to farm more & eat more locally grown produce & dont blame govt Blame uno selves.

  8. alyew44 | May 15, 2021 at 1:46 PM | Reply

    Crime will rise

  9. Yaady Thommo | May 15, 2021 at 2:12 PM | Reply

    Flour Mills need fi start mrk banana and cassava flour …..Jamaicans need fi eat more locally grown and produced staples

  10. Television Jamaica | May 15, 2021 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE – https://bit.ly/2wemqUQ
    For trusted Jamaican news, sports, weather reports, entertaining polls and information for the entire family

  11. Yvonne Riley | May 15, 2021 at 6:26 PM | Reply

    So prosperity finally put flour on high price.Smh

