63 comments
Oh noooo, Happy Winter Solstice 2022, everyone.💃🕺❄️⛄🦌🎄🥶🤭👈
Yep! Happens once every year…
The shortest sunlight day…aaargh!
☃️MERRY CHRISTMAS AMERICA 🎄
@I I I I I’m not a qualified scientist so I can’t judge it one way or the other.
@I I I I yes they are and extreme cold events are decreasing. More global warming is making extreme heat events more common and Earth could be in a hot house not seen in millions of years by the end of the century.
🌬☃️
Stay safe everyone.. and have all a merry Christmas fill with love and peace
Same back to you …Merry Christmas
@Ken Faught thanks Ken
No snow for most of Georgia, but it’s gonna be a bitter cold snap.
Merry Christmas to you too.
“Once in a generation”? You mean “once every two years”, right?
Extreme weather isn’t a once in a generation anymore.
These “once in a generation” winter storms seem to be happening 3 or 4 times a year which is at the same frequency when I was growing up in the 60’s and 70’s.
@I I I I ignoring reality isn’t what adults do. Grow up chump.
@Jason Boyce What a load of Crap. Why do you lie? If you actually were to look it up, you would see for yourself.
What he’s not saying is that he grew up in the 1860’s and 1870’s 🙂
Whatever grabs the people’s attention best.
@Ray Whitehead I liked the winter storm they named Xyler 😄
Seems that once in a generation is the theme of the weather right now
Well, here in Denver, it will be 50 degrees today, until the front comes through, and then back to 50 by Sunday. The frigid temperatures are NOT typical for here, but experiencing the ups and downs of temperature is. Regardless, be safe. Don’t be stupid!
This global warming is getting ridiculous
I never see these posts in July…lol
Are you complaining about how freezing cold it is when it’s…..10 degrees out?
Denver here as well. My mustache froze going for the mail.
@Arby Jack
Global warming is a myth. Why else could you explain the colder winters?
“Once in a generation”
This will age well!
Well, they already used up the “once in a decade” and “once in a hundred years” for other storms just like this one. Media hype…that is all.
perfect timing for the holidays & travel .. reminder that we are not in charge …
Absolutely 👍 🐻🔥🙌
Agreed! All hail zoltan!
“I’ll be home for Christmas. You can count on me. Please have snow and mistletoe, and presents under the tree.” What’s wrong with snow on Christmas again?
This is giving real Day After Tomorrow I seen that last week this is just makes me feel so much worse because we’ve been warned years and years in advance.
It’s not going to be that cold. This is real life.
@Robin Lillian I’m speaking the of the eventuality of that happening the thing about the movie Yes it was exaggerated given the miscalculations of what they had and the freak of nature of the storm. But since that movie is come out not necessarily a coincidence but overall the storms have gotten worse each year so this once in a lifetime narrative is going to be hilarious in the next 10 years.
Brace yourselves for a first time generationally unprecedented once in a lifetime record breaking one of a kind top of the charts storm, people.
LOL!
🤣
I still got stuff left over from the last one.
STOP being Dramatic! … ( NOT a once in a lifetime snow ) did you forget the 1976 Blizzard that dumped 4 feet of snow in 1 night – in Connecticut … or the … 2012 storm that dumped 48 INCHES of snow from a n on-stop 4 day storm – so much weight from the snow that roofs of houses were collapsing …
For everyone with a rear wheel drive vehicle.
Place something heavy in the trunk.
It will press your tires down for more grip.
@Tohigh4this 4WD is not all that much better. You still wind up with drive forces going in different direction to steering forces. AWD and FWD are the snow driver’s best friend – and just slow the hell down.
In some ways, 4WD can be the worst thing to have, because most 4WD drivers think it makes them invinceable. Probably 9 out 10 drivers I stop to assist in snow conditions are driving 4WD vehicles.
Bottom line, NOTHING overcomes the laws of physics. Just slow down.
@Tohigh4this the weight really does help tho
I have a Hummer H3 with 35 inch off road tires it loves the snow and has 4 inch lift…….me and my Husky and my Hummer run errands for neighbors
@WatchMy Shine “won’t you be my neighbor?”
@WatchMy Shine yeah me too. Come to my rescue if I get stranded in my vw jetta, lol.
The Problem is we Keep having Once In a Generation Storms Every Year
Not here in Georgia…we’ve been pretty lucky for a long while.
@TruthForJustice hate to tell you, but you’re going to have 5°F high on Friday or Saturday
@Barry King actually extreme cold events are decreasing and winters are warming. While global warming is making extreme weather events, extreme weather events on the cold side of things aren’t one of them. Although many areas will see more snow as our planet warms precipitation will increase and many areas will have winter mean temperatures still below freezing even if with worse case global warming projections. It just won’t be as cold. But warmer air holds more moisture and warmer oceans means more water evaporating.
But as far as cold outbreaks, they are decreasing although it’s still debated wether or not global warming is impacting the polar vortex in a way that it cause extreme cold further south.
I remember a little while back we had 8 “once every 500 year” events in less than a year a half. This was in the SE USA. People seem to have forgotten but I certainly remember when I-10 flooded out. And a few years before there was a wildfire raging in every single county in Florida simultaneously. This stuff is getting out of hand.
I liked the winter storm that they named Xyler
😄
sure I rather hear the news that my flight has been canceled when I arrive to the airport from home because I can always go home. However, i hate when it happens during a connection flight. no where to go, you’re just in a strange place. hopefully nothing happens too bad and everyone reaches their destination. 🤞
Alaskan & Eskimos are wondering what’s the fuss😊
Canada is very cold often in winter.. going below zero? Wtf.. so you don’t get minus -20 often in winter every year? You sound like sissy’s.. is the temperature different or something.. is zero where water freezes there? Or like 10+..
In Canada guiles duceppe a politician his mother in a nursing home in Montreal was left outside she turned into a popsicle.. people actually life is on the line in Canada.. just wear two pairs of pants.. and layers.. and don’t get wet.. that is how you survive.. warm up every few hours.. if you can’t start a small bbq or something.. if you are outside and can’t get inside.. in usa you can die of carbon monoxide.. in Canada it’s the only reason people stay alive since children so I learned canadians don’t die of carbon monoxide from space heaters in enclosed spaces..
Not just them.
@Denny Pero Strangely enough, anyone with sense is inside during a snowstorm.
All weather that occurs is necessary for the wellbeing of the planet. Be blessed. And hey…be careful out there!
Here in Upstate New York (the Hudson Valley) we’re expecting a temperature drop on Friday of 43 degrees (a high of 51 and a low of 8) within a matter of hours. We still have snow and ice on the ground from the last storm. Here we go again. Stay safe everyone!
I worry more about those without shelter. Especially animals. 🙏🙏🙏
Just drove a semi truck 80 miles through 30-40 mph winds at -9 not including windchill. White outs on and off….it was awful but I made it. Be safe out there.
“Once in a generation ” ? Maybe the generation of a fly. The fear mongering is as common as snow in winter.
Damn, once in a generation… I remember like 10 times it was -20F how many generations have I lived, how old am I….