  1. You put him on your Network and then you guys act shocked that what he said was Outrageous????? WTF

    1. If you tell a lie … trumps motto
      He reaffirms his lies over and over until he convinces himself that it’s how he said it is.

    2. I’ve deleted my cnn app and unfollowed cnn on all platforms. You lost 95% of female viewers tonight plus credibility gone. Wow wow wow.

  2. Everything is rigged unless it’s the opposite side. Everyone is out to get you but if the opposite side is in trouble, it’s all good.

    3. @Ow3 Wells i just want to see the full interview so i can make my own judgmet on it… but i cant find it anywere, and there all being taken down

  4. Lol, now they try to pick it apart after they gave him the platform to say these things without serious pushback from the interviewer. Good going FoxNN. You saw a gap opening up in the cable news space and are jumping into occupy it, apparently without caution for why there is a gap opening up there.

    2. She pushed backed but Trump is an Alpha, and she is just a talking head. She never stood a chance.

    4. @K nute Rock Knee i’m not driving with desantis. sketchy guy, trust me, you’ll see in time. TRUMP + ALEX JONES 2024

  5. Kaitlan Collins got bulldozed by Trump! He had no respect for her. It was like a little girl begging for an answer! I lost total respect for your organization.

    3. I thought she did really good. Seriously. I don’t like Donald Trump because of his mouth and the tweeting which is an extension of his mouth. But, our nation and the world was in a hell of a lot better state than it is now… I will give him that. Biden has disappointed me in every way possible! I would never vote for or give my hard earned money to his campaign again.

      Why don’t you ladies and gentlemen like him?

    1. The judge wouldn’t let into the record she named her pet va jayJay. Well that wasn’t the real word but you get the drift. Only a wack job would name her pet that. The crowd laughed so hard when he told that.

    2. Anyone who has heard that women interviewed would find she is extremely eccentric at best and not too far from being “a nut job”. Her comments during her interview with CNN’s own Anderson Cooper had to be prematurely truncated with an extemporaneous commercial break when she said “I think most people think of rape as being sexy.”

  8. Why did Chris Licht think this was a good idea?
    Any and all ridicule that is coming your way is absolutely deserved.

    1. For me as a European, it is very disconcerting how Trump can behave in public without permanently disqualifying himself.

    3. @Gavin Cooper Hell probably next week. He called Her Nasty!! That’s gotta be worth at least 10 million in damages.

    1. Yup…. They are picking and choosing 🎉….. good old CNN. I would like to see the whole video 🎉.

  15. I don’t know when politicians all over the world will be held accountable for their ill actions with out calling it witch hunt.

    1. This was a civil suit. And if you followed the case she actually presented 0 evidence. She couldn’t even prove they’ve ever met before, in any public setting.

      You could, tomorrow, say Trump raped you and sue in Manhattan and present the same case as she did and it would have the same amount of presentable facts.

      A proper judge would’ve thrown this out after they filed to dismiss. When you present a lawsuit to the court you actually have to state facts and the evidence you have backing it. She just said “X happened at Y location” and her word is the ONLY “evidence” presented.

      FYI: the word of one of the parties to the lawsuit cannot be evidence on its own.

