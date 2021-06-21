Over 50 Arrested in St. Ann Jamaica Over DRMA Breaches | TVJ News - June 19 2021 1

Over 50 Arrested in St. Ann Jamaica Over DRMA Breaches | TVJ News – June 19 2021

4 comments

 

More than 70 persons were arrested last night in Ocho Rios, St. Ann for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act. They were arrested during an operation by the Area 2 police.

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

4 comments

  1. ᴵ’ᵐ ˢᵘᵇˢᶜʳᶦᵇᶦⁿᵍ ᵗᵒ ᵉᵛᵉʳʸᵒⁿᵉ ʷʰᵒ ˢᵘᵇˢᶜʳᶦᵇᵉ

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.