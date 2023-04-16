Recent Post
- (Part 5) The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America | The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
- (Part 2) The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America | The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
- (Part 3) The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America | The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
- (Part 4) The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America | The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
- (Part 1) The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America | The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
24 comments
So, during Women’s History Month, we celebrate and we honor the women who made history throughout history, who saw what could be unburdened by what had been,” Harris said.
Watch part 5 of the documentary here: https://bit.ly/3oeKLbk . All parts linked in the description above.
*BUILD*
*THE*
*WALL.*
Open borders for lsraeI
What can i say it rough
*M.A.G.A. COUNTRY FOREVER. 💪*
*GETTUM OUT!!!*
Why?
*IMAGINE ENTERING ANY OTHER COUNTRY AND DEMANDING TO BE A CITIZEN.*
That’s what the US does when invaded other countries.
Who is demanding? They are asking, hoping for an opportunity for a better life.
Just because you were lucky enough to be born in the US or the UK or Australia or etc…. doesn’t make you special. People here have been lucky in one way, but some have found themselves beaten, raped, tortured, sold, etc…
You are no more special than anyone else. Be thankful you are here and help those who weren’t as fortunate.
Empathy, compassion, and selflessness are what makes good humans good. Be a good human. Evolve, not devolve.
Just imagine what runaway slaves had to go through looking for a better life!
Migrants and immigrants America welcomes you all here. America is changing to fit all ethnicity’s and lifestyles.
We should NOT Allow them inside
In this side of the world we all live in America: North America, Central America and South America see! Is that easy.
No Landmines or deep rivers with Undertow?
A more unified nation is on its way. All we need to do is let these people integrate into the country.
They’re still queue jumping.
Heart touching documentary. It demonstrates hope in humanity!!!🤲
I do not know why they would want to come to the US. Stay and fight for your own countries like Ukraine.
So nice to see how they are helping strangers.
oboma not sending us his best