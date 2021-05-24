Pay $10000 or 10 Days in Jamaican Jail #shorts

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #Shorts
A dat unno fooled vote for
Wow
Some fools support the JLP while some fools support the PNP. Full time for all the fools to wake up and support Jamaica
Strange
smh
Wear you mask follow protocall
I hope it’s been looked into by the Government of Jamaica and dealt with immediate attention slow the price of gasoline down not up .
Obey by the rule and things will be ok
Wake up poor people the Jamaican government does not care about y’all
West you dam mask
It should be $10000 plus 10 days
Begging the government to do something for you won’t get you nowhere you got to have leverage
They need to realize the importance of these gentleman’s jobs. Help protect them, allow a different set of guidelines to better run the situation than stirring up unnecessary neglect during a global pandemic, I have much respect an love for Jamaica, all my taxi drivers. Especially mr. Albert. St mary Parrish, much love an blessings, an respect to you. I’ll never forget you. I pray for you an your daily, blessings to all, love an respect. God bless an protect. Jamaica
Why everyone quick to blame the government
Is embassy at Kingston’s the government all in freaking rain you ppl line up and be so obedient
It should be 10 days and $10000 don’t care about you ppl careless
RASSY’S FRUIT FLAVOR Caribbean Softdrinks 🍓🍉🍍🥝🍎🍊
Wen him hear yuh beg him I think they will raise gas
Prime minister have no heart for poor people although I hate taxi drivers. But government do something about the gas