Pentagon: ‘We don’t have a clear picture’ on what Putin will do next May 11, 2022 43 comments Tagged with cnn, Erin Burnett, Happening Now, John Kirby, latest News, outfront, Pentagon, russia, ukraine Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
43 comments
‘We don’t have a clear picture’ on what Putin will do next; ask him; I’m sure he will you, 🤣
I loved the funny question in the end, if the US would run out of weapons to defend itself. Always good to end on a positive and joking note.
If anyone on this thread actually thinks for a second that the US would just give the Ukraine all of our weapons well then you’re a fool. Yes we are sending weapons to them but we’re not gonna just give all our arsenal.
@Combatwhombat The thing is we are ramping up production and new weapons are being manufactured as we speak.
@Garrett Messer to be fair. We are talking about smart well thought out plans and the federal government. Those two rarely exist together.
When i look at the Top, where all the successful people are.. i see NO mexicans 😪it makes me sad. I review weed products on my YouTube channel for a living.. trying to make it out !
Huracane season is next. Is escalating step by step. Western drawn. And more, earth quake.
CNN: ‘We have no idea what Putin will do next.’
Crossing live now to an expert.
Expert: ‘We have no idea what Putin will do next.’
We don’t know, but check back in an hour where we discuss still not knowing
Kirby: “And if we did know we wouldn’t tell ya”
You don’t show you’re cards at the table
Yes they do. They just don’t want to admit it.
Putin is waiting for the West to simply lose interest and walk away, as in Afghanistan. Sure, it’s Europe this time, but as long as Putin doesn’t touch NATO territory, the West will be able to afford turning it’s back. Putin is okay with just a long-term occupation in the east and south, with a bit of terrorism from the sky across all of Ukraine, esp. Mondays and Tuesdays, and then gradually shift boundaries by a couple of miles each year. For Putin, It’s carrying the vision forward that matters, rather than quick results.
Funding revolutionary groups is a lot cheaper than footing the bill for a full-scale invasion. Russia cannot afford to continue this assault, especially as time goes on and Western European states are able to shift their energy reliance away from Russia. This military action could only be won if it was short and now it does not look like it will be short.
@Kassaken Yes, sections of ukraine now use the rouble for transactions. Its shifting slowly but surely.
@Clint Coop possibly, the english language is quite ambiguous at times…if so he understands what i mean, thanks
@Bryan Dimery don’t think these people are not playing dumb….lol welcome….They know exactly what they are saying and understand just fine….
@Bryan Dimery I have a few friends in Ukraine most of them ethnic Russian in Kairka. In their opinion. The motivation to join Russia has significantly dropped but there’s nothing they can do when they have tanks posted outside their homes. You’re not going to protest out in the street especially when you’re a woman and the soldiers are eyeing you like a piece of meat.
Bruh this is dumb. Who tells their enemy what they are going to plan other than America?
“We dont have a clear picture.” Yeah like they ever had a clear picture about anything.
@HiTMAN – you’re late to the party man
Most ‘expert’ thought the Russian military would take Ukraine in a week or so. Hard to predict the future all…
some times it seems reporters / interviewers are so focus on asking the next questions on their sheet, they don’t even pay attention to the repose of their previous question. this lady doesn’t even look interested in that last response probably doesn’t even understand what he meant. and this is how yo end up with echo chamber of alarmist headlines even after clarification.
Here’s an idea how about you have a real president call him up work things out like leaders do..Instead of hiding behind the Ukraine by supplying them weapons and taxpayers money.. De-escalation not escalation
2:09 “He’s trying to avoid those air defences…” Apparently not trying, avoiding them.
Ukraine’s air defenses are still largely intact. Despite 75 days into the war, Russia has STILL not managed to achieve air superiority and unchallenged freedom of the skies for its air forces.
@Terence Doherty Indeed just a few hours ago they lost 10 helicopters
When have governments cared about casualties… we’re all expendible, always have been…always will be, as long as people maintain the superstitious belief in authority! It’s a concept and belief in it is the only thing that gives it form.
Absolutely. And people wouldn’t have it any other way. The sweet sweet comfort of routine, predictability, and shelter from the possibility of criticism. When that can be offered to someone, that provider becomes their God.
The majority of People desire to be ruled. How slave like and weak of a mentality.
“Collateral damage” -George Bush
@that guy bonds said like a true alpha male
I love the secretary’s Sports Commentator’s style to war.
The real question is, how many of those missiles can he really afford to use? For a country with a military budget barely a tenth of the US or a quarter of China, how many of these super advanced missiles can Russia manufacture and at what cost? I feel like he’s using them for the same reason we used the only two nukes we had on Japan- to prove their efficacy and to bluff that we had more.
I don’t know. You should bet your life on it though
We might not have a “clear picture on what Putnin will do next,” but Putnin has a clear picture on what we will do next, because people on this side keep blabbing about what weapons are being sent, how much money is given to Ukraine, and other information that Putnin will find useful in designing his defenses. People STF!
Exactly!!
I don’t think the Pentagon should have a “clear picture” of Russia’s military strategy, unless there’s collusion 🤣
to be fair I don’t think putin knows what’s next either
Seems like good and thought-out answers and questions by both the reporter and Sec. Kirby.
“These were the best 40 weeks ever. Our girl is 1 month old now. Daddy got her her first flowers. It’s a whole new level of happiness.” (posted 11 weeks ago)
Today both the woman who posted it, Olga Rudenko, and her 3 month old baby she’s writing about were killed by a Russian missile in Odesa. She was a Ukrainian journalist and chief editor of Kyiv Post. Reply: Teary eyes. Precious mommy and baby.
Over 70 cargo ships are blocked in the Black Sea by #Russia. That’s 90 million tons of agricultural produce intended for Africa and Asia. #Ukraine loses $170,000,000 a day because of the blockade and the world loses a reliable food supplier.
Reply: Take out all Russia’s sitting duck ships on the Black Sea & break the blockade. Use your radar and take out all Russian sites launching missile attacks.
Even though one cannot clearly see Putin’s next move, this conflict has given USA/EU/NATO a great opportunity and data for a SWOT analysis. In a game of poker Putin tipped his hand.
Bet your life on it. I won’t be volunteering in the next war, but I hope you are brave enough