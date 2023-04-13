Recent Post
I really question the intelligence of anyone that votes Liberal and NDP.
@Wargutz 40k we used to have a boss at work that was inept, abrasive, blamed the employees for his own poor judgement. No one respected him or anything he had to say.
@Wargutz 40k Point?
If push comes to shove, I wouldn’t want to be a JT supporter…
Never happen again I promise💙💙PP👍❓💪💪🙏
@Colin Johnston That would help eliminate the antivaxxer’s and conspiracy nutters if you had some competence test, not so much the military though.
It’s wild that you can attack someone and be outta jail before they are outta the hospital. And then do it again, again and again and still be out before your victim is outta recovery.
Thank Trudumb, our sub-prime minister for this mess…..🤬🤬🤬
@Demolition Dan Lol Crime is provincial.
@Joe your joking ..right? Or are you being released on a regular basis?
Insanity
Ok. Let’s fix it. Make phone calls and letters. Let them know you’re not happy. Then vote…
I moved out of Edmonton and moved to a small town last year because of the crimes happening in the city. So bad and the news don’t even show most of it. It’s gross how had the city is. But I guess it’s just a normal liberal city now.
Ironically, a 10 minute drive from Edmonton to St. Albert will bring you to the city with the lowest crime in the province
@riddham shah lol just stay in public areas and you’ll be ok. Don’t stay downtown after 11pm. It’s tragic that the liberal party prioritizes the mental health of criminals over the physical health of innocent civilians but don’t let that stop you from having your vacation. The danger to any random citizen is still extremely small.
That’s your conservative premier at work.
Audit all politicians and families. Who has unexplainable income? The results will likely amaze taxpayers.
Especially the Trudeau Foundation and any affiliates.
You know we have watchdogs for that… right? Any questions can be forwarded to Mike Duffy. Lmao
Only political prisoners are denied bail in Canada.
@ryan radcliffe you don’t know sask had a mass murder las fall??….what country are you in???
Who was denied bail? If you refuse to sign that you will follow the terms of your release that’s not being denied bail.
@Jim Davison Tamara Lich was held for almost two months. Furthermore, she has some of the most restrictive conditions I’ve ever seen. I think they’re infringing on her right to speech and expression but I’m sure that’s by design. If they did it to her, they can do it to you.
@lots ofwind The more Sask starts acting like Alberta the more life there looks like it. Crime infestation and all.
Has anyone seen Sideshow Bob’s reelection campaign the revolving door. 😅😅
Its a shame that political dissidents don’t enjoy the luxury of same day release that violent criminals do.
It’s really disturbing what’s happening in Canada right now
Let’s all get together and doooo something
Let all criminals out of prison and bring them all to Rideau Hall. That way he will act on it.
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS DO IT
Why take them out of their home province? Why not take them to the Alberta’s home residence since it’s clear it’s a cesspool of crime. How about they clean up that mess?
@Jim Davison ever heard of Vancouver Eastside?
@worst knightmayor Calgary….no need to say more. well maybe Edmonton. Alberta is a disaster. Sask is getting worse because they are emulating the disaster next door.
Captain Chaos has made such a mess of everything, it’s exactly how he likes it
We need the right to protect ourselves and our homes in this country.
You always have that right. You DON”T have the right to be a psycho about it. Put in an alarm system for petes sake.
@Mike Archibald You think the alarm system in your house would have stopped the stabbings on the streets?
17 year old kid yesterday night was stabbed for no reason. Was coming home from his friend’s place on a bus, kid texted his mom there are guys threatening him on the bus and that he’s scared and that was his last text to his mother 🙁
😢
I feel so bad for that kid and his family
Sending love to all those terrorized
Very sad but if you think PP can or would do anything to prevent these things your wrong !
What the heck is the driver doing?
Thanks Trudeau and Singh. You are personally responsible for these lost lives and the horrific state of our country
How are they responsible what life in Alberta and what the Alberta provincial court system does? Lets hear a logical answer to that? Everyone of those cases was in Alberta who refuses to offer the same level of social programs as other provinces do. Lack of social programs means higher crime rates, not rocket science.
@Paul Martin Trudeau’s catch and release bail reform has impacted all provinces. The province’s ministers wrote a letter to Trudeau in January asking for bail reform. Nothing has happened.
How is that exactly because you do not like them they are responsible for what not being able to see in to the future ?
@Ian Brown What part of provincial is hard for you to understand ?
Catch and release is what fisherman do. The justice system should be gathering all the sharks into a secure holding tank.
If someone is telling you something, anything, outside of children’s toys is simple, they’re trying to sell you something you don’t need.
Wow 😯
😢
Do investigate and finalize the outcome of reasons , trust me , ppl wil choose new honourable
I’m so glad he keeps mentioning the NDP. Because that’s what would we would get if we vote Rachel Notley in. We would turn into British Columbia legalized cocaine defund the police, and tent cities everywhere
The MPs in charge of these provinces are all conservatives. 😂