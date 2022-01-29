Pittsburgh bridge collapses | USA TODAY

The collapse occurred on the same day that the President visited the area to discuss his infrastructure plan.

Ten people were injured and three were taken to a hospital after a snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed Friday morning, sending the bridge – and the morning commuters on it – crashing into a ravine.

Rescue teams continued Friday to search through the pancaked slabs of concrete for any potential victims. A large crane sat on one side of the now-destroyed bridge, helping pull vehicles that fell into the snowy pass.

