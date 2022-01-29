Pittsburgh bridge collapses | USA TODAY

The collapse occurred on the same day that the President visited the area to discuss his infrastructure plan.
Ten people were injured and three were taken to a hospital after a snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed Friday morning, sending the bridge – and the morning commuters on it – crashing into a ravine.
Rescue teams continued Friday to search through the pancaked slabs of concrete for any potential victims. A large crane sat on one side of the now-destroyed bridge, helping pull vehicles that fell into the snowy pass.
Please send more troops to other countries like Afghan, Ukraine, Japan, Korea, Germany to defend our democracy and US dollars. We have no money left to defend our infrastructures and bridges and roads.
Talk to the Republicans voting against the bill calling it a „ Socialist bill full of crushing taxes and radical spending“ and you are way closer to the truth ….a country‘s infrastructure that NO ONE invests in for decades becomes quickly dangerous/ life threatening and unless you enjoy living with third world health and safety hazards, people need to understand that infrastructure is a necessity in order to maintain the living standards
The u.s should set its utmost priorities by fixing all its dilapidated infrastructures than wasting taxpayers money and precious human lives on nonsense wars. Recently 17 million gallons of raw sewage was dumped in the ocean in California due to old fragile dilapidated infrastructure. What’s next….
Our representatives having stage 3 dementia brought on by mind manipulation to being against the people who elected them to serve the people.
Stay safe everyone 🙏
Infrastructure
Bridge is made in China for sure