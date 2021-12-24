PM Andrew Holness Hint at Cabinet Reshuffle Among 2022 Plan | TVJ News - Dec 23 2021 1

PM Andrew Holness Hint at Cabinet Reshuffle Among 2022 Plan | TVJ News – Dec 23 2021

19 comments

    1. Where there is no vision the people perish we are afraid to come back to Jamaica with all the wealth we have to come back and build a better Jamaica I am sorry we over heare in the UK are afraid to come out there so sad.

  2. what difference is that going to make its still gonna be the same thing, this is a no doing nothing government only react to situations they put bandaid on every thing.

  5. I wonder if him ago reshuffle himself first.. you av FAILED in everything thing u were hired to do and more so reshuffle….no accountability.

  7. Anju hopeless this man don’t have a clue about Jamaica crime situation all him do is talk big lot of bark but no bite

