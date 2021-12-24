PM Andrew Holness Hint at Cabinet Reshuffle Among 2022 Plan | TVJ News – Dec 23 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Where there is no vision the people perish we are afraid to come back to Jamaica with all the wealth we have to come back and build a better Jamaica I am sorry we over heare in the UK are afraid to come out there so sad.
what difference is that going to make its still gonna be the same thing, this is a no doing nothing government only react to situations they put bandaid on every thing.
They both the same so we in trouble then
I wonder if him ago reshuffle himself first.. you av FAILED in everything thing u were hired to do and more so reshuffle….no accountability.
What’s the difference when it’s the same people in parliament.
How can a man with no vision be a leader
Anju hopeless this man don’t have a clue about Jamaica crime situation all him do is talk big lot of bark but no bite
What about now ?
STOP TALKING ABOUT THE LEVEL OF CRIME AND DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT , MR HOLNESS.
I preyer for jamaica
lord hear their prey and the world.
Right thing to do Mr Prime minister
Tek weh unnu self.
Andrew Coldness
Give the country back to England