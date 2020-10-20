PNP Challenges MOH Covid Statement – October 20 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
Trusted News
Look who is talking now🤸🤸
You guys still have mouth to talk
Good, I’m glad they are clamping on these people regarding the COVID, they too hard ears
Or maybe, you listen too easy who really knows.
Its your prime minister spread the the virus by calling election bro and mak the ppl dem a dead of yoo
Unnu nuh have nuh plan fi crime fighting suh unnu keep using SOEs…damn sad😪
@Gigi Bibi So you dont think Politicians and Police hide gunmen to??
All of them is useless. This minister, Commissioner are just earning big money. When did he get better?
why you and the PNP no come with a plan. That is why the Voter fix unno business.
@Amos D you too bad mind.
you have plan.
Lady what I need you to do is pressure the government to fire the CEO from the water commission it is clear and simple he is the problem
Wakeup Jamaica the evil in our country is pay to kill our elderly
Stop sending the elderly in the hospital!
M.Guy remember that most of those who used to chatty chatty lost their seat. Stop criticize and bring solution to the table…
Golding you were against Peter Phillips. Because u wanted the leadership hope it don’t choke you…
My jamaican please start do some research the information is all over the place please let us help ourselves
How much river deh a Jamaican build water treatment plant and fix the water problem
All the years pnp was government why didn’t they give tanks to people
So wha
Dutty labour rong
🔔🔔
@Novlyn Sinclair 👊👊👊👊👊
look like crime is still the leading sickness
What worries me is that JA is becoming an open prison ! Toilet paper is worth more than the Constitution of the country.
Murder they wrote
Why didn’t your government give everyone a tank????? Just asking
Come on PNP we r too quiet now we need to speak out we let this government fool the Jamaican people again
👁
Thank God it appears we’re now seeing a slight decline in the infection. Hope it continues down until no more. God’s on the job. No illegal vaccine for our citizens!
Jamaican been living with this crisis for years when will this ever end smh …
Thank God , Dr Guy is in the opposition . Stay there !
What good is this curfew ? Does the virus come out at 3pm on long weekends and at 9pm on regular weekends?
Must be the Jamaican mutation of Covid 19( China virus). Let’s have a good Jamaican Christmas.
Love pnp but lesa hannah time respect to you my brother mr golding