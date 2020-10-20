PNP Challenges MOH Covid Statement – October 20 2020

October 20, 2020

 

32 Comments on "PNP Challenges MOH Covid Statement – October 20 2020"

  1. Evelyn Brown | October 20, 2020 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    Look who is talking now🤸🤸

  2. Miriam Peart | October 20, 2020 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    You guys still have mouth to talk

  3. Vira Gravesande | October 20, 2020 at 3:46 PM | Reply

    Good, I’m glad they are clamping on these people regarding the COVID, they too hard ears

  4. Normaline Thompson | October 20, 2020 at 4:22 PM | Reply

    Unnu nuh have nuh plan fi crime fighting suh unnu keep using SOEs…damn sad😪

  5. Dennis Jones | October 20, 2020 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    Lady what I need you to do is pressure the government to fire the CEO from the water commission it is clear and simple he is the problem

  6. Odette Morgan | October 20, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    Wakeup Jamaica the evil in our country is pay to kill our elderly
    Stop sending the elderly in the hospital!

  7. Mathew Owens | October 20, 2020 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    M.Guy remember that most of those who used to chatty chatty lost their seat. Stop criticize and bring solution to the table…
    Golding you were against Peter Phillips. Because u wanted the leadership hope it don’t choke you…

  8. Patricia Wright | October 20, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

    My jamaican please start do some research the information is all over the place please let us help ourselves

  9. Winston Pryce | October 20, 2020 at 5:51 PM | Reply

    How much river deh a Jamaican build water treatment plant and fix the water problem

  10. Novlyn Sinclair | October 20, 2020 at 5:58 PM | Reply

    All the years pnp was government why didn’t they give tanks to people

  11. RAndomlyEntertained | October 20, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

    look like crime is still the leading sickness

    • dy persaud | October 20, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      What worries me is that JA is becoming an open prison ! Toilet paper is worth more than the Constitution of the country.

  12. Upton Hall | October 20, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    Murder they wrote

  13. Kerrian Mersola | October 20, 2020 at 6:51 PM | Reply

    Why didn’t your government give everyone a tank????? Just asking

  14. Alicia Raby | October 20, 2020 at 6:56 PM | Reply

    Come on PNP we r too quiet now we need to speak out we let this government fool the Jamaican people again

  15. Ntasha Maddo | October 20, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    👁

  16. Elfreda Carty | October 20, 2020 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    Thank God it appears we’re now seeing a slight decline in the infection. Hope it continues down until no more. God’s on the job. No illegal vaccine for our citizens!

  17. Michael Grannell | October 20, 2020 at 7:33 PM | Reply

    Jamaican been living with this crisis for years when will this ever end smh …

  18. dy persaud | October 20, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    Thank God , Dr Guy is in the opposition . Stay there !

  19. dy persaud | October 20, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    What good is this curfew ? Does the virus come out at 3pm on long weekends and at 9pm on regular weekends?
    Must be the Jamaican mutation of Covid 19( China virus). Let’s have a good Jamaican Christmas.

  20. Hugh Burke | October 20, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    Love pnp but lesa hannah time respect to you my brother mr golding

