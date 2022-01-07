Police Shooting Incident at Maroon Dance | Two More Murders | TVJ Midday News – Jan 7 2022

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
23 comments
Jah know 😮
That police fi get fired immediately!!!
He has no right to be there in the first place!! He went there to push badness!
Actually this is a Maroon Policeman 👮♂️
@B. Edwards he’s a Maroon, not a Maroon with good intentions obviously, most likely as a spy for the police force, which is why he went to push badness!
It’s just a matter of time
Kmt kmt kmt kmt kmt kmt everyday kmt everyday kmt kmt kmt kmt
who else listening to Andre stephens hot topic 🔥🤣
Makes me ask what’s really happening in jamaica ???
Oh my goodness.😢🙏🏿
Time for the revolution.! If you people try to jab mi .
I am not surprised at anything that happens in Jamaica, it’s built on REBELLION anything else would be a surprise.
big up TV j
Jamaican people blend red onions garlic ginger cucumber 🥒mix with honey natural ingredients used please
boosterbolstet shost .Lol people wash station is not looking they need warm water to wash hands
Why them never pay them ticket from them get it on now them a talk foolishness
The police officer lives there so why they tried to stop him from entering the community that he born and grew up in
Why are the temperature guage not being used on the wrist and not the head…Train the people to use the the equipment property on the public… Thank you
Living and working around COVID-19 will be the new norm for a long time. We’ll need to get vaccinated and keep ourselves and family safe.
RIP. Mr.pottier
10:53 these things contribute to corruption, its easier to simply beg the cops a pass on the ticket. The motorist would gladly pay the police than suffer the inconvenience and risk of catching the virus
Covid hikes what kinda a dance fi a keep plus weh six and twelve years old children doing a dance ?
Maroon situation is sad this is why I feel obligated to talk about thanks tvj for the updates
Holness send him come make trouble