Police Shooting Incident at Maroon Dance | Two More Murders | TVJ Midday News - Jan 7 2022 1

Police Shooting Incident at Maroon Dance | Two More Murders | TVJ Midday News – Jan 7 2022

  2. That police fi get fired immediately!!!
    He has no right to be there in the first place!! He went there to push badness!

    Reply

    2. @B. Edwards he’s a Maroon, not a Maroon with good intentions obviously, most likely as a spy for the police force, which is why he went to push badness!

      Reply

  8. I am not surprised at anything that happens in Jamaica, it’s built on REBELLION anything else would be a surprise.

    Reply

  10. Jamaican people blend red onions garlic ginger cucumber 🥒mix with honey natural ingredients used please

    Reply

  13. The police officer lives there so why they tried to stop him from entering the community that he born and grew up in

    Reply

  14. Why are the temperature guage not being used on the wrist and not the head…Train the people to use the the equipment property on the public… Thank you

    Reply

  15. Living and working around COVID-19 will be the new norm for a long time. We’ll need to get vaccinated and keep ourselves and family safe.

    Reply

  17. 10:53 these things contribute to corruption, its easier to simply beg the cops a pass on the ticket. The motorist would gladly pay the police than suffer the inconvenience and risk of catching the virus

    Reply

  18. Covid hikes what kinda a dance fi a keep plus weh six and twelve years old children doing a dance ?

    Reply

  19. Maroon situation is sad this is why I feel obligated to talk about thanks tvj for the updates

    Reply

