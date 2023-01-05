26 comments

  2. I don’t think that will convince people to stay in their country to apply for Asylum there countries. I think people would risk everything to show up at the border.

    Reply

  4. I almost forgot we had a VPOTUS, lol…These politicians are hilarious.

    Reply

  6. American 🇺🇸
    Governor of Texas keep Bussing all immigrants to Washington DC and to Delaware All bus!!!
    Amen!!

    Reply

  10. After Inviting all of them with free stuff? What NEW PAROLE PROGRAM? Sounds like a mixed message… don’t come but we have ANOTHER get out of jail free card for breaking our laws in the U.S.?

    Reply

  11. Please, don´t write disrespectful comments about my latin american people. They are good people. They emigrated out of necessity Their countries are very poor. Best solution to reduce migration to USA: Marshall Plan for Central America.

    Reply

    1. I don’t think so, most of them are not just poor but have burdens to U.S. taxpayers’ money and the biggest problem of these people is only thinking about escaping reality, however, the U.S. system doesn’t work that way. if you cross illegally, you will never become a citizen, or no matter how you live, you can be deported back to your country of origin. Unlike sexual criminal creating massive social unrest in Europe, I agree people from Latin America is better than them. ofc

      Reply

    2. First of all, America owes nothing to Central America nor to South America. Marshall plan? Really!! My solution is to bring those low-skilled manufacturing jobs back to the western world. China is the largest opponent of the United States. The poor people in Central and South America would love to have these jobs. There wouldn’t be a supply chain crisis because of the dependence on China and others in the Far East.

      Reply

  15. I know you want to come here for the free healthcare, education, cellphones, housing allowances, and travel expenses to your final destination, but could you not. As the commander in chief, I can’t imagine a more ignorant thing to say. You re-establish the Remain in Mexico policy and you finish the wall making the US a sovereign nation.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.