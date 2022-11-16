Recent Post
- Baby elephant interrupts reporter’s shot | USA TODAY #Shorts
- Schumer to Republicans: ‘Embrace MAGA, you’re going to keep losing’ | USA TODAY #Shorts
- Zelenskyy blames Russia after ‘unintentional’ Poland missile strike | USA TODAY #Shorts
- NASA launches Artemis I, the first US moon attempt in 50 years | USA TODAY #Shorts
- President Joe Biden vows to support Ukraine amid ‘barbaric’ shelling | USA TODAY
7 comments
He needs to support his voting base here in America.
He does. A record number of jobs were created or filled in 2021. Am I to understand you’re okay with Europe being attacked by Russia?
US invasion of Iraq declared illegal on 9/15/2004 by UN Secretary General Kofi Annan…..
Support Zelensky how? Allowing him to launder aide package funds through FTX for a personal profit? It’s been exposed
We love hear this.
lie lie boooooo
Y tho