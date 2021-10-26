Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveils new cabinet

CTV's Glen McGregor provides the latest details on Trudeau's cabinet shuffle.
2 comments
Maybe someday we will have a defence minister that will actually make building up our military, in particular coastal defence, a priority. As it stands now, we are completely incapable of defending our interests in any way.
Our military is hamstrung by the fact that it can’t procure things itself. Public Service and Procurement agency is a behemoth of an agency, procuring everything from warships to kayaks for environment Canada and that is why we have a massive backlog of military procurement needs.