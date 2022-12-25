Recent Post
- Racist letter inspires Black man to become professional Santa Claus
- Hollywood’s ‘Last Movie Stars’ with Ethan Hawke
- Squatting in Jamaica – Clifton Settlement Demolition | TVJ Prime Time Plus | TVJ News
- Cookinng with Samantha George | TVJ Entertainment Report
- Principal causes mischief while dressed as ‘Elf on the Shelf’ | USA TODAY #Shorts
8 comments
It’s better than drag queen Story Hour
What does a drag queen have to do with an elf on the shelf video‽
@Earline Johnson You know how it is,when you are deep in the closet ,you compare everything to what you secretly like
Christmas Cheer!! Merry Christmas,be ye elf,or gnome
So amazing and funny. Great idea. Merry Christmas🎄🎅
What’s she smoking?? I want some.
How will this affect lebrons legacy?
Very cute!