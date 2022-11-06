61 comments

    2. The fact that the Untied States thinks they can attack Iraq but can’t be attacked on their homeland is baffling. Hey wait a minute…..

    4. @Lutherus P-XCs nice try but it doesn’t make sense. I don’t think the US has ever articulated that sentiment.

    5. @Lutherus P-XCs YEA! Saddam Hussain was a nice guy! Although the applicability of that label has been contested. Saddam’s rule was marked by numerous human rights abuses, including an estimated 250,000 arbitrary killings and bloody invasions of neighboring Iran and Kuwait.

  2. Defintely the best way to improve morale among Russia’s conscripts is to infiltrate their numbers with murderous sociopaths.

    5. Logically it’s absurd however they are already employing past Soviet tactics of second line “security” for those who try to flee by shooting them. I believe many of those are the kadryov muslim neckbeards brought up from Chechnya.

  4. Might as well… nowadays, been a Russian soldier is indistinguishable from a serious criminal anyway. It is sad, but true. 😢

    3. Imagine Biden releasing every hardcore murderer, rapist and gang banger into Russia ( and giving them whatever weapons systems they wanted )
      It’s pure genius and despicable all in 1 tactical move

    4. @Silafau Paul Meredith so how’s that denazification going at the moment? when will it be completed?
      it’s very well known what happened in odessa. the fact that you raise that question is very revealing. do you have free access to google or is it blocked in your place? it’s funny you ask me to research on my own, when you didnt even do that yourself. feel free to research on your own, instead of blindly believing ruSSian propaganda like you do now. pro tip: the world isn’t black and white. you don’t have to choose between USA and ruSSia.
      further, I’m pretty sure I’ve traveled to more countries than you did. and that includes ruSSia. but i dont see why you would ask that in the first place. i think it shows that you do not have any argument and are desperate because your point is so weak. makes sense.

    5. @Li Hua
      1. Denazification would be hard as it is an ideology. But far right groups in Ukraine military has to be eliminated. That ideology would come back to haunt the EU countries just like the US funding Afghan Mujahideen that evolved into the Taliban
      2. Yes I do have access to all information including both western, Russian and Global South sources. I am not limited to only one point of view as RT and other opposing views are not banned in my country unlike the US

      3. I have lived and worked in the US in a multinational institute and to see it decline like this makes me really sad. After Iraq WMD BS I vowed never never again to blindly follow any narrative let it be Russian or US or any country for that matter.
      4. I agree we don not have to choose BUT that is not the US current foreign policy. Germany had to choose between Russia and the EU. Countries in the global south are fighting back against US forcing them to choose between the west and China.
      5. If you have travelled to Russia then you would know how far off the western propaganda is just like if you visit China.

      Tell me if you want to know more. Thanks

  5. Ohh… What a smart move that will be, tiny man.
    Give harden criminals guns… I’m sure they won’t try to use it as soon as they get their hands on one.

  6. Imagine just getting out from serving a 5 Year bid and you get served a draft notice. I’d go right back to jail and make them arrest me again.

    1. @Letsgethigh420 funny, I wasn’t allowed to join. DA wouldn’t let me off probation for threatening someone who tried to kill me.

    5. @dan dansen *allowing serious criminals in the army?*
      ‘Likely to make good soldiers’: mobilizing Britain’s criminal population during the First World War

    1. They are already shooting their own officers and putting dirt into their petrol tanks. Expect a complete collapse of order on the russian front line.

    2. I mean if he has a prison full of killer and people who aren’t afraid to kill Ukrainian civilians or soldiers might as well use them

    1. На первой линии не обученные солдаты без должной подготовки

  12. Murderers and lifers will see a great opportunity to escape jail. Once they are on the battlefield, they will likely run away and disappear. I doubt very much that they are motivated to fight for the motherland that locked them up.

    1. I think you mean, “reinforce our armed war criminals with armed civilian criminals”

    2. They put the criminals on the front lines with regular conscripts behind them with orders to shoot the criminals if they try to flee or don’t advance. The regular army troops are behind the conscripts with orders to shoot them if they don’t advance or try to flee. Behind everyone is the FSB who will shoot anyone who doesn’t do their duty. It is defense and terror in depth.

  14. Iran is known to have technical people showing Russians in the recent past how to use the drones. Really I don’t understand how they think people are so blind

  15. Clearly a case of killing to birds with one stone. Providing more cannon fodder to act as a “meat shield” in front of his (few) remaining trained troops, whilst at the same time relieving the state of the cost of keeping them in prison.

  20. During the First World War Britain’s criminals were mobilized in much the same way as the rest of society. Courts allowed defendants to avoid prison if they enlisted, while borstal boys, and later adult prisoners, were also granted early release. Although enlistment offered a chance for rehabilitation, criminals were also desirable due to their violent nature, and enlisting them reduced the cost of imprisonment at a time of straitened economic circumstances.

