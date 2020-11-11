Rats, Rats, Rats at People’s Arcade in Montego Bay – November 11 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more #TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
2:32 I like that😍💋 💝💖❤️
The people who runs the place ARE RATS them self
Lol 😂😂😂😂
I couldn’t agree more. talking about they are going need $3 million to rectify the problem, that $3 million is going in their pockets. And result problem not fixed..
They can’t get rid of those rat..don’t care how much money dem spend…wen mi a pickney rats were always in the ceiling of our house…we alway have cat and we set rat trap and poison and we can still hear them and their babies running all over the ceiling for years…
Rats can sense when you’re trying to kill them which makes dem breed up even more. They’re hard to kill becus even when they find a new food source (poison) they just eat a little bit of it to make sure it doesn’t make them sick. Dem smart 😂
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
They don’t take care of the environment so rats have to be in the community 😔😔😔😔 the rats are big
A true
Rats, rats rats, people in this area should be made to clean up their rubbish. Bait needs to in place for a year. Who eating in restaurant in this area. 🤮
Get some roast breadfruit rat is on the memu today dont let the rats eat us let eat them!!😁😂🙏🙏
Very sad seeing so many rats amongst people, the city need to act real fast
When I saw the headlines: rats,rats ,rats….I thought they were referring to politicians! Ha!
Lol was about to say it’s a reflection of the politicians 😂
People most probably sleeping their at night that’s thier home even street people
Lennox Lewis….. Lol…. A me 1 realize it
I suggest rat poison throughout the areas in Montego Bay to kill out the rodents, this will send messages to the folks that cause the garbage disposal in their areas to continue unabated.
Stench may help people to keep their areas clean!
Start charging the citizens for littering dem too dam nasty.
This place is filthy. Business as usual
What an intrigue…. The government is threatening to take itself to court over rats 🐀 🙄.
The Arcade need to close permanently, and demolished the building, a lot of people are eating food on the streets of Montego Bay that was cook over there . Get rid of that place once and for all
Sell me a piece a jerk rat deh rude bouy
Me change me mine..gimme de soup
Rat soup
You brought a trickster..me bring a smart
You want to see rat?go to NEW YORK 🤣🤣🤣stop putting everything on YouTube, and take care of your Internal Problems, Rats can be controlled, Lawd man
Rats take over all of bay.
Awesome 😍💋 💝💖♥️❤️