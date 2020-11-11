Rats, Rats, Rats at People’s Arcade in Montego Bay – November 11 2020

November 11, 2020

 

28 Comments on "Rats, Rats, Rats at People’s Arcade in Montego Bay – November 11 2020"

  1. soli RoobRoso | November 11, 2020 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    2:32 I like that😍💋 💝💖❤️

  2. Glendon Codling | November 11, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    The people who runs the place ARE RATS them self

  3. Mykal GB | November 11, 2020 at 2:53 PM | Reply

    They can’t get rid of those rat..don’t care how much money dem spend…wen mi a pickney rats were always in the ceiling of our house…we alway have cat and we set rat trap and poison and we can still hear them and their babies running all over the ceiling for years…

    • AnonymouslyRich | November 11, 2020 at 6:31 PM | Reply

      Rats can sense when you’re trying to kill them which makes dem breed up even more. They’re hard to kill becus even when they find a new food source (poison) they just eat a little bit of it to make sure it doesn’t make them sick. Dem smart 😂

  4. Kadya Heslop | November 11, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  5. Deanakaye Daley | November 11, 2020 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    They don’t take care of the environment so rats have to be in the community 😔😔😔😔 the rats are big

  6. Caz Robinson | November 11, 2020 at 3:42 PM | Reply

    Rats, rats rats, people in this area should be made to clean up their rubbish. Bait needs to in place for a year. Who eating in restaurant in this area. 🤮

  7. Peter Dacosta | November 11, 2020 at 4:00 PM | Reply

    Very sad seeing so many rats amongst people, the city need to act real fast

  8. dy persaud | November 11, 2020 at 4:05 PM | Reply

    When I saw the headlines: rats,rats ,rats….I thought they were referring to politicians! Ha!

  9. Ramon Kelly | November 11, 2020 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    Lennox Lewis….. Lol…. A me 1 realize it

  10. Stan Thompson | November 11, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    I suggest rat poison throughout the areas in Montego Bay to kill out the rodents, this will send messages to the folks that cause the garbage disposal in their areas to continue unabated.
    Stench may help people to keep their areas clean!

  11. Blessings Godfrey | November 11, 2020 at 4:23 PM | Reply

    Start charging the citizens for littering dem too dam nasty.

  12. bigmikestyle | November 11, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

    This place is filthy. Business as usual

  13. King Spotlight | November 11, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

    What an intrigue…. The government is threatening to take itself to court over rats 🐀 🙄.

  14. junie june | November 11, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

    The Arcade need to close permanently, and demolished the building, a lot of people are eating food on the streets of Montego Bay that was cook over there . Get rid of that place once and for all

  15. Donovan Austin | November 11, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

    Sell me a piece a jerk rat deh rude bouy

  16. Donovan Austin | November 11, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    Me change me mine..gimme de soup

  17. Donovan Austin | November 11, 2020 at 6:20 PM | Reply

    You brought a trickster..me bring a smart

  18. Beverly Grant | November 11, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

    You want to see rat?go to NEW YORK 🤣🤣🤣stop putting everything on YouTube, and take care of your Internal Problems, Rats can be controlled, Lawd man

  19. Nia | November 11, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

    Rats take over all of bay.

  20. zio TazioTazi | November 11, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    Awesome 😍💋 💝💖♥️❤️

