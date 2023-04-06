Recent Post
Trump spent his entire life stiffing hard working people. Now he’s been indicted for actually paying someone. Now that’s poetic justice. 😂
@IYamWhatIYam Sadly, it’s not poetic justice. It’s irony. Poetic justice would be, for example, an animal abuser falling into the lion’s den at the zoo and getting eaten. A non-payer going to jail for PAYING would be irony.
Love how when Trump walked into the Courtroom the cops slammed the door in his face.🤣
@Grace S Of course Bragg knows what the 34 charges are. 😳
@R. T. you keep calling him a criminal without a conviction 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Iconic moment
This is probably the first time Trump has had to suffer the indignity of being treated like everyone else.
remeber the name Lee Wheelbarge not mine
@Harold hunter biden
joe biden son
@Not Sandman Promise this time 43
Oh, his naked photos. Got it. This isn’t the forum for those.
“It’s not the crime that gets you. It’s the cover-up” – Donald Richard Milhouse Nixon Trump.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
A true leader does not want to lead. -Plato
@Rick Jones so you got nothing.
ONES MOTIVE SHOULD BE THE FACTOR IF THEY WANT TO LEAD and judged from there
Unless you mean anyone just wanting to lead for sake of it, the quote can be taken many ways
And what is a true leader? a leader that cares for his people and acts in there best interests
confused
@Rick Jones oh, well, that’s good. Given the fetus is now considered a person, as long as she conceived on US soil, she and her child have automatic citizenship.
So happy that I moved back to 🇨🇦!
We are, too. Stay there.
Me too, stay there
The best Americans are just like us 🇨🇦 And, we knew Trump was no good the first time we set eyes on him.
Thanks for your support! Ya I’m embarrassed as an American that we let this scary guy trump slither his way into the presidency. The guy is VERY dangerous!
How many kids are out there, who may or may not know that Darth Cheeto is their father?
When your doorman is no longer even afraid of you, it’s time to flee to Russia.
It was a shake down to get money.
How did your job interview go
☝️☝️☝️☝️🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Wrong think®️ I didn’t need one thanks to a Democrat winning. My job ended up reopening and didn’t end up losing my home.
Patriots never leave their own country for Russia, Ukraine, or China
That was a clear, down to earth, non hype explanation . Thar you for all your work uncovering this criminal activity.
@theTeflonDon1 He’s not going to be charged with any as this violates the 6th ammendment ..
@Shane Lavender it would be easier to tell you what ones he didn’t. And yes j.d. it’s never to late to educate yourself. You should try it.
@theTeflonDon1 irrelevant
@Rob never said I was an expert. Your out of the ballpark baby boi
@Braveheart why? Couldn’t you just charge anyone with 174 felonies then? It doesn’t matter if they did anything just the thought that counts?
Michael Rothfeld 👏🏻💙🇺🇸, we are grateful for your work, thank you 🙏🏻
Russian bot account
@Cookie Monster
Just can’t stop lying can you? Name the judge and the jurisdiction.
We’re lucky that Michael Cohen spilled the beans. And NY wouldn’t bring the charges against Agent Orange unless they had an ironclad case regardless of what anyone says.
You hate the orange color and I hate black, right brown, and pale color, they annoyed me
It is far from ironclad, most legal experts agree. In fact, the vast majority of legal experts believe the case to be very weak and politically motivated. Checking various news channels suggest that whatever happens the ramifications will be severe for democracy around the globe as leaders speak to the value of democracy coming from the U.S. after this event, especially on a person who is campaigning to become president.
Do I understand there could be secondary charges? Sounds like federal laws were violated as well as NY.
These all are federal laws…
@DarthSailorMoon not just federal laws. NY has similar laws that were broken. Trump has broken the state laws as well as the federal laws.
@Jenna XoXoX LOL, nope. They’re all at a felony level. The indictment charges are public. Even Faux revealed the document on their site.
In his speech in FL he stated he’s got lots of cash, here was a great place to use it.
How poetic. It again shows that the “tiny” things that usually bring down the most powerful. Pun intended!
“Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”
― John F. Kennedy
There’s undoubtedly many more of these that need to be uncovered
Imagine how many times they threaten this reporter🤔
he shoulda asked bill how to do it under the radar
