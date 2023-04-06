53 comments

  1. Trump spent his entire life stiffing hard working people. Now he’s been indicted for actually paying someone. Now that’s poetic justice. 😂

    1. @IYamWhatIYam Sadly, it’s not poetic justice. It’s irony. Poetic justice would be, for example, an animal abuser falling into the lion’s den at the zoo and getting eaten. A non-payer going to jail for PAYING would be irony.

  2. Love how when Trump walked into the Courtroom the cops slammed the door in his face.🤣

  3. This is probably the first time Trump has had to suffer the indignity of being treated like everyone else.

  4. “It’s not the crime that gets you. It’s the cover-up” – Donald Richard Milhouse Nixon Trump.

    3. ONES MOTIVE SHOULD BE THE FACTOR IF THEY WANT TO LEAD and judged from there

      Unless you mean anyone just wanting to lead for sake of it, the quote can be taken many ways

      And what is a true leader? a leader that cares for his people and acts in there best interests

      confused

    4. ​@Rick Jones oh, well, that’s good. Given the fetus is now considered a person, as long as she conceived on US soil, she and her child have automatic citizenship.

  7. The best Americans are just like us 🇨🇦 And, we knew Trump was no good the first time we set eyes on him.

    1. Thanks for your support! Ya I’m embarrassed as an American that we let this scary guy trump slither his way into the presidency. The guy is VERY dangerous!

    3. @Wrong think®️ I didn’t need one thanks to a Democrat winning. My job ended up reopening and didn’t end up losing my home.

  9. That was a clear, down to earth, non hype explanation . Thar you for all your work uncovering this criminal activity.

    1. ​@theTeflonDon1 He’s not going to be charged with any as this violates the 6th ammendment ..

    2. @Shane Lavender it would be easier to tell you what ones he didn’t. And yes j.d. it’s never to late to educate yourself. You should try it.

    5. @Braveheart why? Couldn’t you just charge anyone with 174 felonies then? It doesn’t matter if they did anything just the thought that counts?

  11. We’re lucky that Michael Cohen spilled the beans. And NY wouldn’t bring the charges against Agent Orange unless they had an ironclad case regardless of what anyone says.

    2. It is far from ironclad, most legal experts agree. In fact, the vast majority of legal experts believe the case to be very weak and politically motivated. Checking various news channels suggest that whatever happens the ramifications will be severe for democracy around the globe as leaders speak to the value of democracy coming from the U.S. after this event, especially on a person who is campaigning to become president.

  12. Do I understand there could be secondary charges? Sounds like federal laws were violated as well as NY.

    2. @DarthSailorMoon not just federal laws. NY has similar laws that were broken. Trump has broken the state laws as well as the federal laws.

    3. ​@Jenna XoXoX LOL, nope. They’re all at a felony level. The indictment charges are public. Even Faux revealed the document on their site.

  14. How poetic. It again shows that the “tiny” things that usually bring down the most powerful. Pun intended!

  15. “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”
    ― John F. Kennedy

