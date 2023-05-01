Recent Post
- Roy Wood Jr jokes about Donald Trump and roasts Joe Biden at White House Correspondents dinner
- Bernie Sanders: If Biden does this, he’ll ‘win in a landslide’
- What Bernie says Biden needs to do to win in 2024
- Michelle Obama shows off tambourine skills at Springsteen concert
- There were no Korean Disney princesses. So, she made her own
22 comments
killed. “GA arraignment brownie.” our new Dailey Show Host. hands down.
“Don’t groan — pass legislation”
best line of the nite
Roy is my guy. Favorite comedian right now
Roy! That was awesome. So interesting to know your parents powerful work
This was great!
Thank you Roy the dark brandon hit hard .put dominion in your both!😂
This was, surprisingly, very funny 😂
Roy Wood Jr. is truly on his way to the top!
He is Onpoint. thats no Roast because Everything he said was true. lmao
PLEASE let Jordan Klepper do it next year!
Thank you for focusing on local news reporting… now, I subscribed to mine. And yes good local news!
Thank you, Roy.
Thank you for speaking the truth ..
I’ve always thought that Roy Wood Jrwas a very funny and a very good comedian. I’m now have the honor to learn that he is also a very great hearted person “in real life”. Thank you sir. Bravo!
Roy Wood is hilarious
Good job Roy !!
Roy Wood Jr NEEDS to get the open host spot on the Daily Show!
Well done, Sir !
That dead kids joke about them being shot in school was DARK as HELL LMAO 🤣🤣🤣
Biden is like, am I still alive…is this heaven?
Roy Wood Jr. is hilarious.