Recent Post
- Zelensky: Ukraine not in NATO is wrong decision
- See how the war in Ukraine impacts hunger in Somalia
- GOP candidate for governor defends actions at Jan. 6 insurrection
- Gunman’s father may not be criminally liable, prosecutor says
- Sam Bankman-Fried on crypto’s collapse, recession fears & AI art: Welcome to this week’s ‘Nightcap’
48 comments
It makes my day that Crypto collapsed, hopefully it get rids of the bots
You had a baby because of crypto? It made you Dad?
@NOYDB bruh u killed me ☠️☠️, it’s what I get for not paying attention while typing
@NOYDB Got here after the comment got edited 🙁
Other than investment and speculation what’s the purpose in having and holding crypto?
You have to have extra cash that you don’t want in the banking system. Apparently there’s not as much demand for under the table banking as we thought there would be. Or it’s declining.
Wait up…you think it’s limited to 2 things? Investment and speculation as you say? Crypto is an alternative and limited currency, or atleast it was designed for that purpose. The fact you couldn’t grasp that main purpose says lengths about the failure of both crypto and understanding of the general public.
Well, now that you have to declare your crypto holdings and gains, it’s not so anonymous.
STILL totally avoiding Brandon’s voicemail 😆
1 reality Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
parrot quief
Our systems are slow and clunky and do not work for most people? What? Apple Pay? Credit cards? Cash? It’s slow and clunky and doesn’t work? 😂
1 J R Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
It’s not instant settlement, tons of fees for merchants, cross border payments are slow and work on a messaging system. Yes, they are slow, clunky, expensive and don’t work for most people. You’re the dude who says why send an email when I can send a letter.
@Frank Atherton so bitcoin is secure and fast?😂 bruh every crypto transaction comes with fees, fees which are way more expensive then CC or cash. Like dafaq
The recession started 8 months ago, you dopes!!!
1 Claus Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Great job promoting a mega scammer
1 Night Time Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
I agree. It’s a scam.
It’s cognizant enough to read one thing two ways at the same. The hand paints itself
1 H o t r e t a r d e d c h i X Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
@Kenia Mcguire Artificial sentience
The scammers loved crypto
1 Greenpoloboy3 Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Is this CNN or MTV?..like a episode of Blues Clues
1 Ray Whitehead Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Hey CNN, are you going to post the whole video on CNN+?
1 Steve Melvin Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
I could only like SBF more if he were a Republican.
Репортёр #ПатрикЛанкастер #PatrickLancaster , показывает в ютубе , слово Донбаса из уст народа.
#Сладков+ #Sladkov_plus #Wargonzo #КрупнокалиберныйПереполох #PatrickLancaster
1 Luchana Mí Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Talk about #NLC. Nelore Coin ( token of cattle confinement). 60% is already burned. Public dev, kyc , certik audit . The NLC confinement is located in the municipality of Brasnorte in the state of Mato Grosso, a region where the predominant activity is Agriculture.
Currently, the confinement has the capacity to confine up to 1,000 heads, but has the capacity to expand to up to 10,000 heads of cattle.
The current planted area of corn for silage is 20 hectares, which could expand to up to 100 hectares this year.
Coffeezilla: Crypto CEO Accidently Describes Ponzi Scheme.
Video is about Sam Bankman Fried
I’m never going anywhere near crypto.
1 Make Racists Afraid Again Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
BS
1 GAF / LS Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Imagine a video game creatively rendered by AI… Anyone who’s read Ender’s Game will know what I am talking about
keep <,up the shocking work. You are an absolute asset to the community. Thanks, for all you do! I like your truthful coverage. BTC's price has been fluctuating lately, buying the capitulation isn't a tough call, but it is a very tough call to figure out what to do aside holding. The good thing about the space is that you can buy the dips and put them into active trades, while confidently waiting for a pump in price because it is inevitable. Most people do not understand how the space works. Your advantage is understanding, Charts won’t guarantee what an asset is going to do. Prices will go up or down. Nevertheless, the market has been so profitable despite price ups and down. I've always played safe implementing trades with insights and signals from a renowned trader, Delvin Mateo. I made 11.5 BTC from the recent crash in the market within a period of three weeks,..
DELVIN My favorite TA Man. ALWAYS on the ball, honest and to the point.
I’ve been doing pretty much intraday trading previously with a bunch of indicators and sick of it. Most technical indicators gave late signals. At last I realized that price action is the best of all and I’ve to switch to swing trade. Reason I started using his signals.
he quite popular for his services as he was recently featured on cnbc.
. Met him during one of his seminars here in North Carolina. he has a very large clientele, majorly into digital assets NFTs and Stocks with dividends.
He’s honest and straightforward, my spouse and I went in with 350k from our portfolio because we were down 65% but now we’re basking in profits and saving in USDT which is wise right now to recover.
Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble !
$Dexa
1 z Official Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Money (usd or euro ) is virtual like crypto but we (global banks) can create infinite money $1,540 trillion in da world mostly virtual so crypto have an finite amount … cryptos are more real than euro /usd etc what makes money real is the “trust” that we put in it ,fiduciary money (banknotes ) dollar bills …fiduciary (physical money)come from latin “fidere” that means “trust”…. But usd euros etc are mostly scriptural (immaterial )so basically money doesn’t really exist it exist because of the “trust” if people continu to believe in crypto currency crypto will continu to exist … and last thing imagine a world without crypto …we cannot going back.. fiduciary money will inevitably disappear 🔺
1 Da Shine and Lil Ushaa Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer