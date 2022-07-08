48 comments

    2. @NOYDB bruh u killed me ☠️☠️, it’s what I get for not paying attention while typing

      Reply

  2. Other than investment and speculation what’s the purpose in having and holding crypto?

    You have to have extra cash that you don’t want in the banking system. Apparently there’s not as much demand for under the table banking as we thought there would be. Or it’s declining.

    Reply

    1. Wait up…you think it’s limited to 2 things? Investment and speculation as you say? Crypto is an alternative and limited currency, or atleast it was designed for that purpose. The fact you couldn’t grasp that main purpose says lengths about the failure of both crypto and understanding of the general public.

      Reply

    2. Well, now that you have to declare your crypto holdings and gains, it’s not so anonymous.

      Reply

  4. Our systems are slow and clunky and do not work for most people? What? Apple Pay? Credit cards? Cash? It’s slow and clunky and doesn’t work? 😂

    Reply

    2. It’s not instant settlement, tons of fees for merchants, cross border payments are slow and work on a messaging system. Yes, they are slow, clunky, expensive and don’t work for most people. You’re the dude who says why send an email when I can send a letter.

      Reply

    3. @Frank Atherton so bitcoin is secure and fast?😂 bruh every crypto transaction comes with fees, fees which are way more expensive then CC or cash. Like dafaq

      Reply

  7. It’s cognizant enough to read one thing two ways at the same. The hand paints itself

    Reply

  12. Репортёр #ПатрикЛанкастер #PatrickLancaster , показывает в ютубе , слово Донбаса из уст народа.
    #Сладков+ #Sladkov_plus #Wargonzo #КрупнокалиберныйПереполох #PatrickLancaster

    Reply

  13. Talk about #NLC. Nelore Coin ( token of cattle confinement). 60% is already burned. Public dev, kyc , certik audit . The NLC confinement is located in the municipality of Brasnorte in the state of Mato Grosso, a region where the predominant activity is Agriculture.

    Currently, the confinement has the capacity to confine up to 1,000 heads, but has the capacity to expand to up to 10,000 heads of cattle.

    The current planted area of ​​corn for silage is 20 hectares, which could expand to up to 100 hectares this year.

    Reply

  17. Imagine a video game creatively rendered by AI… Anyone who’s read Ender’s Game will know what I am talking about

    Reply

  18. keep <,up the shocking work. You are an absolute asset to the community. Thanks, for all you do! I like your truthful coverage. BTC's price has been fluctuating lately, buying the capitulation isn't a tough call, but it is a very tough call to figure out what to do aside holding. The good thing about the space is that you can buy the dips and put them into active trades, while confidently waiting for a pump in price because it is inevitable. Most people do not understand how the space works. Your advantage is understanding, Charts won’t guarantee what an asset is going to do. Prices will go up or down. Nevertheless, the market has been so profitable despite price ups and down. I've always played safe implementing trades with insights and signals from a renowned trader, Delvin Mateo. I made 11.5 BTC from the recent crash in the market within a period of three weeks,..

    Reply

    2. I’ve been doing pretty much intraday trading previously with a bunch of indicators and sick of it. Most technical indicators gave late signals. At last I realized that price action is the best of all and I’ve to switch to swing trade. Reason I started using his signals.

      Reply

    4. . Met him during one of his seminars here in North Carolina. he has a very large clientele, majorly into digital assets NFTs and Stocks with dividends.

      Reply

    5. He’s honest and straightforward, my spouse and I went in with 350k from our portfolio because we were down 65% but now we’re basking in profits and saving in USDT which is wise right now to recover.

      Reply

  19. Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble !
    $Dexa

    Reply

  20. Money (usd or euro ) is virtual like crypto but we (global banks) can create infinite money $1,540 trillion in da world mostly virtual so crypto have an finite amount … cryptos are more real than euro /usd etc what makes money real is the “trust” that we put in it ,fiduciary money (banknotes ) dollar bills …fiduciary (physical money)come from latin “fidere” that means “trust”…. But usd euros etc are mostly scriptural (immaterial )so basically money doesn’t really exist it exist because of the “trust” if people continu to believe in crypto currency crypto will continu to exist … and last thing imagine a world without crypto …we cannot going back.. fiduciary money will inevitably disappear 🔺

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.