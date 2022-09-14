Schumer calls for Republicans to join marriage equality vote | USA TODAY

Recent Post
18 comments
Simply Schumer BS
tell me one thing he said that was a lie?
@slayton if he is talking he is likely lying
Shimmer needs to go with Joe and Pelosi
Having marriage equality in this country continually protected by the U.S. federal government is a must. For everyone deserves to have the right to marry who they want and love who they love. Love is love and no one in this country has the right to tell you who you should marry and who you should love.
-Come over an see Johnny Depp pursuing Amber Heard with a blade as she begs him to stop, a recording played at trial that I transcribed and loudened
It’s 2022 and I can’t believe Americans still have to fight to be treated equal. Love is love. No government should put restrictions on that.
@lilly pad Not everyone believes in the Bible. And our government shouldn’t use it as a threat or weapon against their citizens.
🤮
NO SEXUAL IMMORALITY BACKED UP BY THE LAW
One Party n Congress wants to take people Backwards and. The other Party n Congress wants to take people Forwards.
You’re talking about same sex marriage!We should have never approve this!We are one nation under God!!! We love everyone! If they choose to live as married couple! That’s their choice!But not a nation approve choice! They should be respected but God is and always should remain honored! That’s not an option!!! Ever
Where are the Republicans anyway! Haven’t heard a peep out of them since Trump was elected! With their vain disapproval of him!Idk where they even are!
Weve had marriage equality for 15 years. Just say you want to pass laws to take our rights and label it with equality
Aprile Cotton- Everyone does have a right to marry, when you allow homosexuals to marry that should be up to the voters if that is what Schumer is proposing.
@lilly pad gay people can already marry. This is for men marrying their underage daughters. Read it. Its only adding women 15+ can now marry adult men.
@Aprile Cotton What do you mean Men marrying daughters? Incest is illegal. Not sure what you are speaking about here.