Security officials testified Trump wanted to seize voting machines

58 comments
you gotta love how he says he’s running for President 2 YEARS before, so he can say “thats the reason they are coming for me!!”
@Trucker Rawb Deflect much?
thats because nobody knows more than him how bad his chances are. he needs two additional years of fundraising with internet cards and chinese t-shirts / hats.
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀
The cults that ended with tragedy Jim Jones, David Koresh, MAGA
@GoingToCrySnowflake? I think you mean guard him from Donald Trump, the worst person you or I will likely ever know.
@Shirley Burnett Maybe a lot more similar to the character Barabbas?
Well, he’s not in handcuffs yet. He’s not being treated like a regular citizen. Our legal system sucks. Come to America, get arrested for a crime, then threaten the judge, his family, the prosecutor, and get on a private jet and leave town. 😖😮😵💫
@Jim McLoughlin he’s not really their meal ticket. The next President will be either Trump or Desantis
@JR2733 if you say so
Trump: “I never thought anything like this could happen in America…” I agree, Donald. I never thought there would ever be such a corrupt and criminal President who would need to be held to account for SO MANY CRIMES! You make most third-world dictators look like school-boys!
@Bw Bacon not yet standing by
He had an opportunity in court to tell the judge this is a witch hunt, but the tuff guy, Punk’d out.
@Flip Flopski it’s a bot troll it commented this same comment
@GoingToCrySnowflake? That’s standard procedure😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I never thought anything like this could happen in America. The defendant never stops trying to destroy this country with his crimes.
@Nexus Six Sharing Goerge Santos DNA much magat?
@HiUneducatedOnes all presidents need guarding. So that doesn’t mean anything.
Good I hope he destroys it I hate qhat we’ve become
@Cxmplex^Cxrtex: I have no idea what ‘truth social’ is an alternative for because I have no interest in that kind of platform. Anyway you misunderstood my comment, or perhaps didn’t notice that I was responding to another commenter who appears to spend all his/her time watching CNN videos and then complaining about how untruthful they are. I was suggesting that he/she might broaden their horizons a bit by checking out other sources rather than complaining about the one they seem addicted to. Personally, I try to go straight to the original source of information – court filings, recorded interviews, that sort of thing – if it seems there’s a serious disagreement among the usual news sources. I always find it better to decipher for myself and then listen to other people’s opinions rather than just accept the babblings and jabberings of a bunch of talking heads at CNN, Fox, NewsNation, MSNBC, or the usual bunch of YouTube opinion mongers and self-appointed ’experts’.
Trump is the only human on earth that would commit crimes and complain about being charged for committing crimes. What irony…
nah its quite common, look at Andrew Tate
The depths of his depravity have no limits.
@GoingToCrySnowflake? Still clinging to the preposterous lie that has been repeatedly debunked, I see.
well said!!!
They sure as heck don’t want to go to prison for Trump you see how under oath people are so willing to talk
@Andrew Pinson give us an example of “both sides”. I can give you a gazillion GOP examples
Am I the only one who remembers Trump saying “stop the voting” during the time in voting when polls showed he was losing?
@Michael Brickley how was life better?
@Martyn Howie do you know all the state election laws?
Trump still doesn’t know the difference between “persecution” and “prosecution.”
Sure, but he knows the difference between a McDonalds “hamberder” and a taco bowl, and that’s what really matters to him.
*MR. SHAN WU HAS INCREDIBLE KNOWLEDGE & A GREAT SPEAKING VOICE!.*
He repeatedly told us on live TV , “I can do anything I want, I’m the president of the United States”. How many times did he have to be told ” no, you can’t “. I bet we’d be more terrified to know the truth about that!! Yeah, he certainly does the mob boss thing!
Well, he’s gonna get away with this and be president again so time will tell
He never thought he could be arrested and held accountable is what he meant to say.
He knew. Everything he says is purely to get his base to open their wallets for him. He’s begging for sympathy in order to get donations. He’s a scam artist, it’s what he does. He tries to capitalize on every opportunity to scam.
@RedondoBeach2 Yes. A billionaire who needs millions.
When he says “those who would seek to destroy it” he means the majority who voted him out of office.
Lol. “My buddy’s having constant legal troubles, is in court often and the majority of people I run into say he’s a bad person. But not me, no I KNOW he’s a good person. Even though I’ve never ever spoken to him.”
It’s incredibly embarrassing that our country is going through this.
@handmadehearts Yes. Quite sad really.
It’s national news here if we have police bring out guns in public.!
Again.
@HiUneducatedOnes, False. There were roughly the same amount of military and police at Trump’s inauguration. So, what’s your point?
Can you imagine if Pres. Obama had done these things that Trump did, how different it would be, the right wing and fox news would be losing their minds
*You’d think traitors would be locked up!🤔*
It’s amazing. He can never look at his self and turn around and tell the people the truth, the truth will set him free. He doesn’t know how to do that
These two reporters are the most professionals I’ve ever seen. They were married and divorced and still able to sit together and work like two professionals.