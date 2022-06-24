Recent Post
64 comments
He said they were angry because they think the election was rigged …why don’t you tell America exactly why they thought that Donny boy
lol clintion to this day says the same of the 2016 one
The small turnout that walked down to the capital was a bigger turnout than his inauguration.
You know that drives him crazy because he wants to brag about it.
🤣
Sociopaths have no conscience and feed on the fear and anger they generate.
You can insert any democrat politician into what you just said! Haha what a self own!
The entire Democratic Party.
@NPC FREDO it’s not fredo ,it’s sicko .
“A sad day”,”but they were angry”…what a heartless chunk of chit!
@flyin’ v once you go black, it’s like smoking crack ❤️
He created the sad angry day , what did I miss??
how do u like ur 6 dollar a gallon gas price?
No thank you. I know how he thinks and by listening to him allows him the illusion that his prepubescent lies might get through.
When you figure out someone is a toxic liar, STOP listening to them!!
“When stupidity is considered patriotism, it is unsafe to be intelligent”.
Isaac Asimov.
@CNNOTHING BURGER LETS GO BRANDON!!! lol, trump loves his “low class”, “poorly educated” base for a reason. Don’t read the fine print!!!
@Obverse Singularity I love Alex cava Empire Chronicles. Lol
he admitted that they were his people.
Really, Sherlock?
He doesn’t mention how they got there and the fact that Ginni Thomas paid for a certain number to travel there on that specific day.
Well Mythbuster is out, you named yourself that so we would trust you so we shouldn’t. Probably a bot or political affiliate.
First three people responded in the same minute, there out
It’s such an insult to those who died because of what he did.
@CNNOTHING BURGER LETS GO BRANDON!!! Okay genious give us a link.
*MUTE ALL RUSSIAN ETC.ETC TROLLS WHENEVER THEY POP-UP ON YOUR NOTIFICATIONS 👌 🇺🇲 ✌ 😁 *
“They think was rigged” Gee whiz donnie what ever gave them that idea?
@Ricky Hazard When states don’t allow the mail in ballots to be counted until after election day ballots, thats what happens. Not a conspiracy nor is it rocket science
He looks like he’s relaying an inner script in his head–one sign of rationalizing something.
@Andrea Madden You’re welcome?
@Andrea Madden I’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty.
The thought that this criminal has an opportunity to run again, is mind-boggling. Seriously.
@John Whane Out of curiosity, what area of law do you work in?
He’s going to prison, trust that
@Dan Ellis It’s nice to think that, but there’s nothing to indicate that. There’s no reason to think he’ll even be charged now, given what we’ve heard from some pursuing all of this.
Either he’s a master manipulator who actually believes his own hype, or he’s so detached from reality that he doesn’t understand why what he did was wrong. Either way, he was unfit for office in 2016, unfit for office in 2020, and unfit for office at any point.
@Joan Frellburg He’s unfit to be a Walmart greeter.
@Big Guy’s 45’s Mohamed Travino took a leave of absence. Must have hit one of them BROWN nerves 😂
He told them to go to Washington via Twitter to rally then in a speech at the rally he said ” WE’RE going to March up the capitol “
Freedom marches have occurred in history. Albeit, the end result here was not a display of freedom but it is not to say, that people have not ‘marched’ in protest, ever.
Doesn’t seem he told them to go inside and destroy the building. We might credit the rioters themselves for that display of stupidity.
@Christina Lynn it gonna be wild… nothing more to say 🙂
“He has a grandiose idea of who he is and what he can achieve.” “Is preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited success, power, or brilliance.” “Demands blind, unquestioned obedience.” “Requires excessive admiration from followers and outsiders.” “Has a sense of entitlement—expecting to be treated as special at all times.” “Is arrogant and haughty in his behavior or attitude.” “Is frequently boastful of accomplishments.”
Nah, I’m not talking about Trump. Just reading off from a list of characteristics from an article called “Dangerous Cult Leaders” from Psychology Today, that was published 4 years before Trump was elected.
Wow! It fits to a T . . .rump.
But the dump truck was like all of those descriptions since the day he was born. It was all instilled in him by Freddie and the Mrs.
Yes, of course it fits Dumpty Trumpty, but there is another man who is always in the news these days whom it also fits
– Elon Musk – the Donald Trump of Tech.
“A sad day… -but they- *we* were angry. _We tried to overturn the election in several ways and this was one of them. Ultimately we failed and democracy prevailed. This time.”_ Fixed his quote.
Sounds like Adam Schiff
“They didn’t just get angry, he made them angry.” Precisely!
I don’t think he will accept his culpability in making the crowd angry even as the jail cell door slams behind him.
Joe “to make sure I say…”
“”they were angry at an election that they think was rigged”. Notice how he takes himself out of that remark, as if he’s forgotten he was the one that convinced them it was rigged.
@Servant of our Lord Jesus Christ 2,001 mules. Lmfao
I suggest you watch 2000 Mules.
The ease with which he absolves himself of responsibility shows how much of a nobody he really is
Well said. You nailed it.
