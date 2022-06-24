64 comments

  1. He said they were angry because they think the election was rigged …why don’t you tell America exactly why they thought that Donny boy

  2. The small turnout that walked down to the capital was a bigger turnout than his inauguration.

  5. No thank you. I know how he thinks and by listening to him allows him the illusion that his prepubescent lies might get through.
    When you figure out someone is a toxic liar, STOP listening to them!!

    1. @CNNOTHING BURGER LETS GO BRANDON!!! lol, trump loves his “low class”, “poorly educated” base for a reason. Don’t read the fine print!!!

    2. @Obverse Singularity I love Alex cava Empire Chronicles. Lol

  8. He doesn’t mention how they got there and the fact that Ginni Thomas paid for a certain number to travel there on that specific day.

    1. Well Mythbuster is out, you named yourself that so we would trust you so we shouldn’t. Probably a bot or political affiliate.

    2. *MUTE ALL RUSSIAN ETC.ETC TROLLS WHENEVER THEY POP-UP ON YOUR NOTIFICATIONS 👌 🇺🇲 ✌ 😁 *

    1. @Ricky Hazard When states don’t allow the mail in ballots to be counted until after election day ballots, thats what happens. Not a conspiracy nor is it rocket science

  11. He looks like he’s relaying an inner script in his head–one sign of rationalizing something.

  12. The thought that this criminal has an opportunity to run again, is mind-boggling. Seriously.

    3. @Dan Ellis It’s nice to think that, but there’s nothing to indicate that. There’s no reason to think he’ll even be charged now, given what we’ve heard from some pursuing all of this.

  13. Either he’s a master manipulator who actually believes his own hype, or he’s so detached from reality that he doesn’t understand why what he did was wrong. Either way, he was unfit for office in 2016, unfit for office in 2020, and unfit for office at any point.

    2. @Big Guy’s 45’s Mohamed Travino took a leave of absence. Must have hit one of them BROWN nerves 😂

  14. He told them to go to Washington via Twitter to rally then in a speech at the rally he said ” WE’RE going to March up the capitol “

    1. Freedom marches have occurred in history. Albeit, the end result here was not a display of freedom but it is not to say, that people have not ‘marched’ in protest, ever.

    2. Doesn’t seem he told them to go inside and destroy the building. We might credit the rioters themselves for that display of stupidity.

  15. “He has a grandiose idea of who he is and what he can achieve.” “Is preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited success, power, or brilliance.” “Demands blind, unquestioned obedience.” “Requires excessive admiration from followers and outsiders.” “Has a sense of entitlement—expecting to be treated as special at all times.” “Is arrogant and haughty in his behavior or attitude.” “Is frequently boastful of accomplishments.”
    Nah, I’m not talking about Trump. Just reading off from a list of characteristics from an article called “Dangerous Cult Leaders” from Psychology Today, that was published 4 years before Trump was elected.

    3. But the dump truck was like all of those descriptions since the day he was born. It was all instilled in him by Freddie and the Mrs.

    4. Yes, of course it fits Dumpty Trumpty, but there is another man who is always in the news these days whom it also fits

      – Elon Musk – the Donald Trump of Tech.

  16. “A sad day… -but they- *we* were angry. _We tried to overturn the election in several ways and this was one of them. Ultimately we failed and democracy prevailed. This time.”_ Fixed his quote.

    1. I don’t think he will accept his culpability in making the crowd angry even as the jail cell door slams behind him.

  18. “”they were angry at an election that they think was rigged”. Notice how he takes himself out of that remark, as if he’s forgotten he was the one that convinced them it was rigged.

  19. The ease with which he absolves himself of responsibility shows how much of a nobody he really is

