    3. @Mark Lavelawa as trump thinks daily let racism have its voice and influence to gather and convince more that it’s ok

    4. @Julio Plains what racist things did trump say? Unlike Democrats used BLM as there political agenda. Tell me again what racism things did trump say and prove please

  2. Maybe he should get Devin Nunes to turn things around since he did such a great job at Trump’s Truth Social.😂😂😂

    5. @I’mNottaPiñata no LOL I’m not scared of needles…. I’m scared of pharmaceuticals… and rightly so LOL.. anyone with any goddamn sense would be

    3. @Joost Driesens This is my video gaming side account. I have experience in finances, accounting, budgeting, administrative software designing, and so much more. Try harder you stinking Liberals! ROFL! Liberal tears= SO delicious!

    5. @Joost DriesensCry more you Liberal snowflakes. ROFL! I’m already on the hiring list for Twitter! Their main corporations settles all over the Silicon Valley. It’s gonna be a cake walk to claim my good 200,000 Dollar job with Elon. Glad I voted Republican since Elon is a true American Patriot! Hell yeah! Time to go claim my good money while you Liberal tears cry more! LOL

  4. This was literally just like the Trump announcement for running 2024. Except they tried to lock the doors of the sinking ship.

    4. And to think people were calling him a “genius” for so many years. Why did it take this long for people to see how stupid he really is?

    4. @Jo Sm he is now under 200 billions. And will go down even more since tesla stock price is continue to go down. His wealth is basically stocks that is overpriced

  7. Elon, Elon, Elon. It doesn’t matter how many users are on Twitter commenting on this catastrophe, it’s how many advertisers you have. Everyone slows down for a car crash.

    1. 🤣🤣🤣 everyone is laughing at everyone, saying they leave Twitter. What you don’t have to announce it. You know where the disc activation button is right. Why haven’t they hit it yet. Why are they waiting for people to respond to them?

      Do they really expect people to care whether they leave or not? Twitter was a failing company. Elon Musk has to make a profit to be able to pay those employees. No money coming into Twitter means no money to pay them for a job that isn’t needed.

      Elon Musk has Space x in tesla employees he can figure out the agreement that Twitter employees are not really necessary.

      Elon Musk has / had 4 company
      Paypal sold to eBay for 1.5 billion dollars
      Tesla is worth 564.62 billion
      The Boring Company is worth$5.7 billion
      Space x is worth $127 billion

      Now he has Twitter, and you’re betting against him. 🤣🤣🤣

      I’ll take those odds.

    2. @paul16451 there’s no ‘whim’.
      Take note exactly what I said. Go watch the live news footage, live streams, security footage etc from GA..
      After you watch them all, hours of footage.. tell me you didn’t see 25+ federal violations, because you are lying if you do… watch.. and verify..

      Furthermore, there is a lot of collusion and collaboration If you are smart enough to join the dots that follow.

    3. You’d think he’d be aware of everyone slowing down for a car crash given some of physical issues with Teslas in the past.

      Reply

    5. @Real Ryder every video you cite has had a perfect explanation that completely debunked the conspirator theories. And you’re right…there was no whim. Because there was no rigging. You still obviously believe there is a “Ruby Freeman”. Theres not. Just one example…the claim that ballot workers in Atlanta. counted ballots twice and the video shows them doing so. Videos and worker time cards show those boxes clearly marked and that they were told to work overtime after not completing aw much counting as they needed to. Exactly the same ballots were packed and unpacked and everything was exactly counted. And of course, none of the lawyers presented any of the videos you cite to any court. Obviously because they would have been completely worthless in proving anything, because every lawyer knew full well that they did not represent any form of proof. But you don’t care. You are so beholden to orange guy tha you would believe space witch aliens did the rigging, not that conspirators actually edited said videos for their own nefarious purposes to sway people exactly like you. You really are dumb! You think that a GOP who uncovered all.of Hillary’s emails could have easily uncovered at least one communication about rigging conspiracy somewhere. They didn’t.

  8. Now would be a good time to start a social media company. The employees of Twitter can just go out of Twitters doors and into your arms.

    4. @Ian Alan Nah, people think Musk is a conservative now, because he had a tiff with Biden..
      Biden talked up GM and Ford EVs, which was hilarious, but Musk didn’t enjoy the joke and revenge voted..
      So now he has been declared a Trump fan, despite the sarcastic Trump comments he has made for years… 🙂

  10. Is Musk thinking that a large crowd at the funeral is making the deceased somehow look more alive than ever?

    2. @Real Ryder coding for 30 years, ran several bussiness in different industries, have specific law degrees? This specification is too broad makes people know that you are lying. Or you are a pornstar like Johnny Sins who has become a pilot, a doctor, a firefighted, etc

    2. Twitter employees would be Reddit users if they didn’t work at Twitter or discord admins they are losers lmfao

    4. That’s why he’s firing them

  15. He can only succeed at cons, his projects are all a joke, and it’s nice to see that he’s failing miserably with Twitter as well.

  18. The four cornerstones of any business are the people, I.T., Finance and Buildings. Your workforce is one of your most costly assets, but it’s also your most valuable asset. If you send your workforce the wrong messages, they get the picture that they’re not valued, you lose trust, and then you can forget the other cornerstones – they’ve just become big liabilities.

  19. As an IT professional, when too many people leave a company at the same time it becomes almost impossible to keep core systems going if they aren’t well documented, and a lot of systems has niche features that if you don’t know they exist can just wreck havoc until you eventually figure out how it all is connected together.

    This must be hell for the people who stay behind.

    1. @Per Vork paypal is formed after Elon left though. He is credited as co founder because he throw a fit and so Thiel put his name as co founder despite has no hand in paypal

      Reply

    4. Yes I have been a part of three M&A. It would be stupid to get rid of half the staff before you fully integrate a company

    5. This aged very bad! xDDDD Ok yr a so called IT pro man! Twitter is working better than before, hasnt shutdown! If u suck this bad as a IT professional, nobody should hire u!

  20. He is a good example of what happens to you when you just have too much money and start to think that you are omnipotent!

    2. This is what happens when you have half of brain
      His intentions is precisely this to bankrupt and destroy twitter

