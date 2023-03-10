Recent Post
30 comments
I mean, the man says sorry but then another derailment weeks later? I think profit matters more than safety.
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
https://youtu.be/dwl4EqgL5i4
It’s been the American way since the 80s. Money over everything. Greed is good. We earned this.
This CEO should be treated the same way President Obama treated the CEO of BP after the Gulf oil spill. No mercy. And you will pay for for the clean-up, as well as monetary compensation for all those affected by your careless safety standards
@David Li It’s not “my” boarder and It’s Mexico’s boarder as well.
@SLJShortt it doesn’t matter whose border is, as illegal immigrants are poured into your country, not to mention drug traffickers!
@floh440 incompleted as all the money has gone to Ukraine!
@David Li wrong again!
Congrats on the sound guy fixing the mic on the fly. And congrats on the presenter for mentioning it. Don’t let the people behind the curtain go unappreciated.
If only the railroad union was able to strike to make their jobs safer. Thank you Biden for preventing them from doing that.
Glad its being discussed
Sarah F. Thank you for an accurate overview of corruption between the industry and politicians. I think it might become more powerful if you mention specifics and context around the mechanisms of corruption. 1971 Citizens United, how much do rail corps lobby, who takes money, how did they vote on railroad legislation. Thank you for this rare honest reporting on CNN. I hope to see more powerful industries challenged with truthful reporting.
It’s good to talk to you
I agree. Sarah did a good job. CNN is rarely honest because of who they interview. They usually interview each other so you don’t get the truth, but Sarah is super smart and didn’t lie.
Cleaning the site with urgency? Those toxins have been spreading through the soil and into ground water for over a month. Meanwhile Norfolk Southern has had at least four other accidents including one death last weekend and an Alabama derailment this morning.
Agreed-
I just wish Republicans would have this much compassion when oil spills happen.
Companies are run by managers. The CEO’s job is to navigate the company for profitability and set the conditions for the managers. He will go before Congress and lie his face off to maintain the company’s position then go back to the lawyers and managers with direction to delay, obstruct and avoid paying for anything they can get away with. The weaker the laws and enforcement, the more they can avoid.
And they need fired. Period.
He’ll face tough questions, but I bet he won’t lose a penny.
I’m waiting for the day one of these ultra rich CEOs says the quiet part out loud at these dog and pony show hearings. “I own you, my money is in your coffers.”
From Europe: Same here. Same old story. Corporations making profits destroying the environment. It`s time to fix things. Hold them accountable. Don`t let go of this guy. Much love to the folks in East Palestine!!!!!
Man he looks overly upsetting but access like this must be prevented be responsible.
He was just following orders from several months prior to the event.👍
‘ The bacteria were sent from one laboratory without being properly killed off, and could have infected dozens of people along the way. So far, no one has fallen ill, but Dr. Frieden called the episode a “tipping point” that has forced the agency to realize that safety procedures must be improved. ‘ – New York Times 2014
‘ we swear to god , nothing is gonna happen to our American people from those mishandled virus ‘ – CDC 2014
If he has to be asked about it then he clearly does not intend on supporting it. It would have been important to him. Actions speak louder than words. Those poor peoples lives have been destroyed.
Safety mechanism? You mean by setting toxic chemicals on fire knowing there’s fuel on the ground?
My advice to the residents, do not sign anything, do not settle for anything until you sue them for every penny they own… You just don’t know what the long term health effects are.
This CEO needs to suspend the company dividends and take that money to help the people of Ohio. Stop the dividend until everyone is refunded for their expenses related to this accident.
IMHO
I don’t believe a word the CEO said!!!!!! He will never give up his profits to help these people who desperately need help!
Doesn’t anyone else hear the static during the second conversation?