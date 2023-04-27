Recent Post
He said the quiet part outloud.
@Frederic BeaudetEither way, he’s been making some really dumb decisions lately… 😄
I can understand why the Russians possess stupendous respect and regard for Tucker. In recent years, it is turning increasingly difficult to find an American with intellect and worthy of respect. Tucker has been a breath of fresh air.
🤡
He offered him a new job with the same organization? Working for Putin?
@Ed Roberts you got banged hardcore 🤣🤣🤣
It’s absolutely absurd mixed-up Tucker with whatever miscellaneous happened with Russia. Coming stopping to play 💩 games.
@mile_high_topher omg, no way lol. This mile high Topher , how you can be a bearer for the almighty when you should have wisdom and truth on your side is puzzling to me.
Will you give me all the land that I see from your mountain?? Lol
Look at the thumbs up this cat gets. You lefty’s play YouTube like it’s a video game. SMH JFC!
@Arch Stanton Yeah, no. I don’t believe in fairy tales.
“He who’s not with us is one of the enemy.” The thought that is at core of all dictatorships.
@Arch Stanton cant help you if you dont know who you are.
@Arch Stanton Why would anyone trust you? You offer no evidence for any of your wild speculations.
Carlson has hours and hours of footage of the capitol building and all it’s workings,given by Kevin McCarthy.
Yeah over 40K hours of a 3 hour event 🤔
@Rough Habit Not from one single camera. You need to add all reporters, all cellphones, all security footage, then you get a long time of recording.
@Ec Brown how can there be thousands of hours of tape for one day? Explain that. 24 hrs. That’s it.
@gary quarty Read Ema Arredondo’s post, the one above yours in this thread!
They can make tucker for two prisoners exchange.. They will accept him. 😅
Maybe they’ll assign him as a Bakmut war correspondent embedded within the Wagner Group?
@Juliya Krus <== Account that began soon after the war began. Yet another Orc-troll/trollina.
❤😂
lmao we all joked about his! oh man. So perfect.
Small minds are amused🙄😏
@Gigi 1111 Layna🤍 we know you’re amused, we get it
If there is a counterpart of Tucker Carlson in Russia, he would have accidentally fell from a hospital window.
Ah, a human among the bots and vegetables.
@For Beginners and Beyond
I don’t see that Varlamov or Kax drop from window. They both still critisize Russia on YT. Like, do you have real examples? I have example when one histirion mysticaly drop from window and it was not in Russia.
Wait what I thought it was a Russian special ops now its Bidin’s war. The stuff they say changes day to day because we have such short memory’s.
You’ve even forgotten what the plural of memory is.
….nice to see you have no argument so you just correct typos
@Vic Limited Thanks for the support. Rough Habit must be a teacher they can not help themselves but he did missed my misspelling of Biden’s name.🙃
He actually spoke for over two hours.
@Daniel Mills My screen name is a character from Star Trek.
@RAEL Oh, OK. Live long and prosper.
@RAEL That should be my line.
@Daniel Mills Fascinating !
@Carlos Osler Look you……do you have anything to say? Then say it.
“Kleptocracy is most common in developing countries and collapsing nations whose economies are reliant on the trade of natural resources.” “A year later, with the conflict anything but resolved, Russia’s rich and powerful have lost $67 billion from their collective fortunes, a 20% drop that’s more than four times as large as the rest of those on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.”
Well, Elon has lost a lot, but Elon is special. 🙂
Russias economy is stronger now. Our tariffs and sanctions have all backfired. Gazprom is raking in ungodly profits.
Who can we trade Tucker for in Russia ??
Send Carlson to Moscow for a taste of reality
Agree!
You first
Because apparently your not in reality. He’s in our American reality telling us what’s going down ( with proof) so maybe you need a reality check?
What Tucker said is really a shame to America. If he were in Russia and said bad things about Russia, he will be rotten in Russia jail
…”lying is a disease , and the truth is it’s cure.”
– Arabic wisdom
Sadly, there is no cure for CNN.
@Carl Jensen Are you even American?
This comment section makes me pray for a lot of y’all
Tucker Carlson gave us the real uncensored news but RUPERT MURDOCH decided otherwise.
That’s a bit like getting a character reference from Jeffrey Epstein!
Haven’t watched news based in America for quite awhile now. I get my news from overseas sources.
Tucker will have his own podcast soon 😊
I hope so, he was the only one on establishment media telling the inconvenient truths.
That should be obvious. But Tucker is a lot bigger than just a podcast. He had the highest rated show in cable news history. He’s going to land somewhere on TV News or maybe his own platform ?