    1. @Frederic BeaudetEither way, he’s been making some really dumb decisions lately… 😄

    2. I can understand why the Russians possess stupendous respect and regard for Tucker. In recent years, it is turning increasingly difficult to find an American with intellect and worthy of respect. Tucker has been a breath of fresh air.

    2. It’s absolutely absurd mixed-up Tucker with whatever miscellaneous happened with Russia. Coming stopping to play 💩 games.

    3. @mile_high_topher omg, no way lol. This mile high Topher , how you can be a bearer for the almighty when you should have wisdom and truth on your side is puzzling to me.
      Will you give me all the land that I see from your mountain?? Lol
      Look at the thumbs up this cat gets. You lefty’s play YouTube like it’s a video game. SMH JFC!

  4. Carlson has hours and hours of footage of the capitol building and all it’s workings,given by Kevin McCarthy.

    2. @Rough Habit Not from one single camera. You need to add all reporters, all cellphones, all security footage, then you get a long time of recording.

    3. ​@Ec Brown how can there be thousands of hours of tape for one day? Explain that. 24 hrs. That’s it.

  8. If there is a counterpart of Tucker Carlson in Russia, he would have accidentally fell from a hospital window.

    2. ​​​​​​@For Beginners and Beyond
      I don’t see that Varlamov or Kax drop from window. They both still critisize Russia on YT. Like, do you have real examples? I have example when one histirion mysticaly drop from window and it was not in Russia.

  9. Wait what I thought it was a Russian special ops now its Bidin’s war. The stuff they say changes day to day because we have such short memory’s.

    3. @Vic Limited Thanks for the support. Rough Habit must be a teacher they can not help themselves but he did missed my misspelling of Biden’s name.🙃

  11. “Kleptocracy is most common in developing countries and collapsing nations whose economies are reliant on the trade of natural resources.” “A year later, with the conflict anything but resolved, Russia’s rich and powerful have lost $67 billion from their collective fortunes, a 20% drop that’s more than four times as large as the rest of those on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.”

    2. Russias economy is stronger now. Our tariffs and sanctions have all backfired. Gazprom is raking in ungodly profits.

    2. You first
      Because apparently your not in reality. He’s in our American reality telling us what’s going down ( with proof) so maybe you need a reality check?

  14. What Tucker said is really a shame to America. If he were in Russia and said bad things about Russia, he will be rotten in Russia jail

  19. Haven’t watched news based in America for quite awhile now. I get my news from overseas sources.

    2. That should be obvious. But Tucker is a lot bigger than just a podcast. He had the highest rated show in cable news history. He’s going to land somewhere on TV News or maybe his own platform ?

