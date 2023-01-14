Recent Post
- Putin gets angry and berates Russian official in public meeting
- Violent tornadoes wreak havoc in southern US states
- House Republicans launch probe into chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal
- 82-year-old finally gets to retire after going viral on TikTok
- See Lindsey Graham’s different reactions to Trump and Biden document scandals
56 comments
What a gong show, keep it up we love it
Didn’t Barnum and Bailey end some years ago, or is this an ongoing oncore?
😂👍
They have better control of library books than top secret documents. There’s got to be a better way to control these documents. How about putting bar codes on them, scan them when removed and put a time limit on them. If a document has not been returned, send a warning letter. This is getting way out of hand. Makes you wonder who else has documents just laying around.
@username it’s a bizarre take to assume someone who is guilty MIGHT just say they didn’t know anything about it or didn’t do it?
I know I’m crazy right?
And another guy who is confident in the legality of his actions would be upfront and honest about it?
Yeah bizarre take indeed 🤔.
@Cooler heads Prevail Well, it seems the only proven loser here is Tr8r jo Biden that stole American democracy twice as far as we know now Trump was proven innocent on all charges hahaha how does this feel dems. you voted for a loser that has committed treason.
HILLARY and OBAMA have it!
When I worked for the government we had very stringent rules to follow. People like hillary , and joey are above the law.
@HomeDefender30 Uh yeah you’re free to speculate about conspiracy theories in your basement but we’re talking about facts…the only person who we have evidence has committed crimes with classified documents is Donald Trump. Let’s stick to reality, Cletus.
How is it that Lindsey Graham deserves any credibility as a spokesperson for ethical and legal behaviors????
@Deangirl4eva Stand by?🤣You must have missed the Mar a Lago raid. They ransacked Barron’s room. Meanwhile Crack-head Hunter gets a free pass.
@Joboygbp Edwards That is hitting it deep.
He’s not. None of the oath breakers are.
@dan dansen Russian Collusion was BS. MAGA did not beat up Jussie Smollett though Liberal Media preached that it happened for two years with Don Sour Lemon that pushed the narrative. Hunter Biden kicked out of the Naval Guard for being a coke head but Daddy was V.P. at the time so all good and the Big Guy got his Son a job with a corrupt Energy Company in Ukraine. Trump was securing the border, Liberals invited illegal immigration. Liberals, reach with your strongest hand and pull your heads out of your a**!
Well, it seems the only proven loser here is Tr8r jo Biden that stole American democracy twice as far as we know now Trump was proven innocent on all charges hahaha how does this feel dems. you voted for a loser that has committed treason.
Why does Graham always remind me of someone waiting for the wolf to blow his house down.
@Simon Le Doux he is a bit of a chubster with a nose suitable for digging up acorns.
Thank you very much for the release! And I’m 40 years old, unfortunately I have a daughter with disabilities.
I am writing this comment just to wish you a good mood.) The main thing is not to lose heart, everything will be fine! Good luck to all!)
😂 And eat him up!
Gonna cry, and try to defend these facts snowflakes? 😘😂. If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day, then it’s clear he wasn’t elected by the people.😜😘🤣😎
🤣🤣🤣
I love how they picked like the only three Democrats that said something similar, but on Fox, you can literally see six or seven off the record being so hypocritical over Trump and then downplaying it with Biden. It’s actually pretty funny and before you say Well Republicans did the same thing. The difference is Trump has the power to declassify anything that was at Mar-a-Lago versus Biden that was only vice president that could not declassified anything. I don’t care where they were. I don’t care that trumps was at his house, and Biden’s is in his garage. The fact is one man could declassify and remove basically anything that prevents them from getting in the trouble and one could not which was Biden in this case and they’re obviously doing this because they don’t want him to run again his room party doesn’t want him to run meaning Biden
How about a courier that delivers and then retrieves the docs. Make it exclusively their job.
The party of “our constituents are too stupid to remember anything we say anyway”
“Hold the Tape!!”… remember THAT one Lindsey.
I was literally just remembering how he said there would be riots in the streets.. and would you believe he wanted to say it AGAIN that were would be rio-anxiety if we don’t investigate him. LOL
I wish he would tell us which street.
?.
Gonna cry, and try to defend these facts snowflakes? 😘😂. If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day, then it’s clear he wasn’t elected by the people hahahahaha
@ck1986 If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day, then it’s clear you guys are violent extremists.
CNN: “Instead of reporting on Biden’s situation we are still gonna talk about President Trump. Even though it is an equal situation”
Man the guy really hurt y’all’s feeling didn’t he? 😂
Lindsay should be in a gown singing ” Stand by your man ‘
What I don’t get, is why National Archives didn’t even know that classified docs were missing! Isn’t it their job to keep track of ALL classified documents?
@Colt .45 Because Trump told the world that he had a love letter from Kim Jong-un. The National Archives knew that they didn’t have that document. Therefore, they knew they didn’t have all the documents.
Well, it seems the only proven loser here is Tr8r jo Biden that stole American democracy twice as far as we know now Trump was proven innocent on all charges hahaha how does this feel dems. you voted for a loser that has committed treason.
@Ester Leviste And he will lose again.
Because their removal was against the law,
Hey, I know, let’s ask Obama while under oath.
@Kayla Groten Idk, I’m not a fan of Trump, Biden or law enforcement. It’s just comically sad at this point the lengths people will go to defend their fascist of choice.
You have people who are supposed to follow procedure in handling classified documents. So, now, we seem to have a growing history of people in high positions, apparently not following procedure to maintain the integrity of classified documents. As this happens repeatedly, the view of how it should all be handled becomes more intense, as does the feeling of what is happening. What isn’t being addressed is the punishment for all the crime occurring on The Hill by these people in high positions.
Based on my own experience, in any job — not related to critical control systems — the typical employee goes out of their way to do as little as possible, without getting fired.
Gonna cry, and try to defend these facts snowflakes? 😘😂. If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day, then it’s clear he wasn’t elected by the people.😜😘🤣😎
@MNGuardianFan We have also been told that Biden had top secret documents. However, I think we should wait for the investigation reports.
@Justin Tyme this goes to the assistants and admins.thry failed.
@ck1986 NO — what that means is that enough people have allowed themselves to conned, lied to and played by gaslighting, distortion mongering frauds, that a fair portion of the politically far right populace can’t be trusted to behave rationally. Maybe that includes you. 🙃
Nothing sus about attorneys being the people coming up with classified documents, hidden in odd locations. The documents were vulnerable to who knows who. Not to mention the attorneys themselves. The documents were not for their eyes.
Me: reads title of video
Also me: Swishing Ms. Lindsey, this should be laughable
Here is a perfect example of politicians talking out of both sides of their mouth.
@super duper No it’s exposing GOP hypocrisy at it’s best.
Hi Paul
Forked tongue , hissing like a snake..
Search “Biden Looks Careless, Shady, and Hypocritical After the Revelations About His Handling of Classified Material” by reason magazine as a secondary example
Just like CNN…..😀
To Republicans, law interpretation is different on a daily basis depending on who and the issue in question 😩🤣
“What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”
[Unless we are the gander].
Lindsey Graham.
Wow. No wonder kids lie.
What’s possible now that “knowingly” and “intent” have entered the argument, is that we’re going to discover how common it is in Washington for classified documents to end up where they shouldn’t out of simple carelessness with no sinister intent. Classified documents in circulation around a place like the District of Columbia must be as common as Kleenex. “Familiarity breeds contempt.” When something becomes routine, people get careless. That doesn’t mean you casually dismiss it. Figure what’s going on carelessly but innocently and fix it.
It seems to me that the accounting of classified documents process needs to be revamped to better check that all docs are handled appropriately and accounted for at all times.