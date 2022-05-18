Recent Post
Honestly, I’m starting to admire the Russians. You can tell that they have really begun to master military failure as an art form. It takes years of dedication and motivation to learn how to fail so spectacularly.
@CIRCULAR LIFE The U.S military wasn’t defeated in iraq or Afghanistan, what are you smoking.
You know who was defeated in Afghanistan? The soviet union and they lost nearly 50,000 troops in the process.
@Swamp Donkey You act like all the abrams were built in the 80’s. Current abrams are mostly new tanks, like they were literally just built in a factory.
That’s like comparing a 1980 mustang to a 2020 mustang and saying they’re the same car.
@Bitchslapper316 Not to mention that even the older types are upgraded, unlike the Russian tanks.
Let us all take a moment to thank & praise those 300 Ukrainian Spartans at Mariupol Steelworks Plant who held up an entire Russian Army of 200,00 invading Russians. Seldom witnessed such bravery against all odds. Song & poems will be written & sung & recited commemorating them. SLAVA UKRAINE, WE SALUTE YOU’S!
God bless every brave Ukrainian soldier who is fighting to free their country from Putins nazi dogs. Slava Ukraini🇫🇮💖🇺🇦💖🇫🇮💖🇺🇦💖🇫🇮💖🇺🇦
About Poland, it’s very long story.
You said Russia gave green light to Germany by signing pact. It’s funny.
Why didn’t the allies declare war against Russia? France and England declared war just to Germany?
West Ukraine, this is originally Poland land, it’s true
The strength of Ukraine’s leadership, armed defense, and civilian resistance is presenting a stark challenge to the aging dictator’s personal beliefs.
No challenge at all. Easy when it comes for Putin’s ability to win.
My deep condolences to all Ukrainian people, soldiers and family. Hope you win this war and make your country peace again. Slava Ukraine from USA🇺🇦🇺🇸
From Canada here, i have contributed financially to the Ukraine people, i will also support the Ukraine war effort to remove any murderous Russian’s out of the heroic Ukraine empire. With that said, i would ALSO be willing to send financial aid to the Russian people, but ONLY if they wake up, and topple the dictatorship they are currently enslaved to.
They held maybe 15k russians
Russia politicians are already talking about the death penalty for the captured POWs. This would be just another of a long list of war crimes committed by Putin.
Those brave Ukrainian heroes deserve to come home alive in a POW exchange.
@Rick Starling yeah, but Russia are war criminals so don’t expect too much in the way of decency from them. Theses men and women just went through something horrendous for their country, they did an outstanding job, every single one of them and they deserve to come home…. But you know Putin is petty and vengeful, leading a military that thinks nothing of raping, torturing and murdering civilians… that’s their default setting.
Good job 👏. Glory to Ukraine
Salute to the “Ukrainian soldiers, the International Freedom Corps fighters, the war correspondents on the battlefield, the Ukrainian people who resisted bravely” on the battlefield ! 👍👍👍
The “tools of aggression and killing” of the “Nazi dictator” are very sad!
The war supporters who are brainwashed by “corrupt dictators manipulating the state apparatus” are even more shameful!
To avenge the people who were brutally killed and violated by them,
They and their devils king should be punished accordingly.
A tit for tat must be given, and the punishment must be doubled!
The inferior “Tsarist Russia Soviet remnants” and “the CCP Anti-Humanity Terrorist Organization”” are very evil and cunning, and there is nothing to trust.
Liberal and democratic civilization must resolutely and completely eliminate the evil axis of anti-human dictatorship and its savage terrorists.
The fire of war just did not burn the “ivory tower built by the seniors” for the time being.
The war is not far away, it is right now, right around you…
However, the universal free and civilized society has long been corroded and penetrated,
Up to now, it has been poisoning and murdering the whole world.
Free societies such as Europe, America and Australia have been deeply corroded by “the residual poison of the Marxist-Leninist cult: Soviet Russia and the CCP dictatorship and the anti-human evil axis”,
Education、Politics, Economy, etc. have been occupied by “hypocrisy and latent evil seeds”;
They are Profit-seeking, Complicit…
They are always using cults, pseudo-morality, lies, interests, and even conspiracy disasters… to sow discord or kidnap free, democratic and civilized society.
🗽Free, democratic and civilized societies all over the world, Solidarity and benefit sharing!
Must firmly and decisively refuse:
The “Soviet-Russian Remnant National Nazi Organization” and the “CCP Anti-Humanity National Terrorist Organization” have launched all people spies to infiltrate and subvert the free and civilized society for decades, Corruption and bribery in the whole society, Interest kidnapping and coercion, Use low-level sinister means to Sow discord and Create differences…
Awakening and solidarity action:
To form the “International Organization of Liberal, Democratic and Civilized Society” and the “International United Army of Human Civilizations”!
Hundreds of millions of ordinary people are professionally assembled to form millions of subdivided professional legions!
Unite, act more decisively and efficiently, strike more precisely and thoroughly:
AI and intelligent network strikes, AI and intelligent ground operations and aerial drone strikes, AI and intelligent economic (financial) strikes.
Global War of Millions, strategic goal: to fully expose “dictators and their family members, members of the dictatorship group and their family members, business agents of the dictatorship group and members of interest gangs and their family members, the dictator’s global espionage and infiltration potential The dictator and his family members, the dictator’s Nazi-fascist army and the Nazi police and their family members…”, and targeted them with precise strikes to eliminate them.
Global action,
Thoroughly excavate and permanently expose “the remnants of the Soviet-Russian Tsar and the dictatorial Nazi Putin’s KGB anti-human spy killer” and “the global corruption infiltrating underground party members of the CCP Anti-human terrorist group (CCP terrorists)”,
They are the “most evil dictatorial monopoly and corruption and cunning” anti-human demons that have ever existed.
must be decisive, to destroy them completely,
After being crushed, it will be publicly judged and cast aside by all mankind.
Focus on the long-term, decisively and completely disintegrate:
Completely wipe out the remnants of the savage Soviet tsarist Nazi fascism,
The evil “Marxist-Leninist Cults and Lies Dictatorship State Terrorist Organizations”.
Only in this way can human beings achieve “freedom, democracy, civilized governance and perfect governance” and “peace, tranquility, stability, prosperity and development”.
What a great job Ukraine. Viva Ukraine.
Considering the size of Russia, Putin probably thought that their large number of military troops would have been able to win against Ukraine, but they were wrong! Russian forces are using outdated equipment, don’t have the skill level we thought they did, are misinformed, and lack the motivation to fight! All of these different factors are what will contribute to Russia’s defeat and the victory of Ukraine! Slava Ukraine!
@Sobhagya Samal Russia is a dying country. Everyone is leaving the country.
@Sobhagya Samal
Biden calls Putin: Do you need a ride?
Putin: Yes, I do. But, I am not going to share ride with Mr. Xi.
Bravo to the bravery of Ukrainian soldiers
“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”
– Some old German dude who didn’t own a comb
“The definition of stupidity is posting the same boring quote in hundreds of threads and thinking you look clever or insightful”
@terry boland LOL. Yeah that quote of the insanity is over used.
The hero’s of Mariopal stalled the Russians long enough for the Ukrainian Forces
To get assets in place..well done Ukraine….
CNN, please show us a map occasionally so we can put where you’re reporting from in context. We all want to understand better the incredible efforts of the Ukrainian people to defend their homes.
I have to believe that even though Mariupol fell that it’s not secure for the Russians.the infrastructure including utilities,bridges, rail,and roads are totally destroyed so the Russians would have to repair everything to make use of this strategic port city. It’s just a matter of time before the Ukrainians retake all of their lost territories because you can see that they are determined to free all of their lands even the pre 2014 territories stolen by Russia. Russia made a enormous mistake that will plunge their country into total chaos in the next few years.
I repeat the darkness cannot overcome the light glory to the Ukraine.
Sun Tzu, The Art of War
There are five essentials for victory: He will win who knows when to fight and when not to fight. He will win who knows how to handle both superior and inferior forces. He will win whose army is animated by the same spirit throughout all its ranks.
God please protect these men.
Well according to Donnie “He is a Genius!!” “He declared the area as Independent, How wonderful is that!!” “He is Smart!!” “He is Savvy!!”
Unfortunately they said they knew this was going to happen. The Ukrainian soldiers in that steel plant are real heroes 🇺🇦💪🇺🇦