    2. These disasters are manmade, and man was given freedom of choice by God… So, man has to change our ways, or there will be no man.

    4. @Jokeroindisguise Hurricanes are due to high- and low-pressure systems, heating & cooling. Climate change is changing annually systems to unpredictable weather fronts due to high temps like Siberia reaching 38 degrees (totally abnormal) when pre-climate-change the highest recorded temp was only 10 degrees. Which means totally destruction of local business, that’s people’s jobs and taking away from an overall country’s economy. P:S Hurricane demonstration models are put together by kids in middle school for science fair.

  4. I was born on the Atlantic coast in Florida and we have storms constantly. Florida people know how to deal with it.

    3. you ladies and guys in Florida are pros when dealing with hurricanes, i live in NYC can i learn from you on how to prepare and survive hurricanes especially of cat 3 or stronger style

    4. I lived in Florida for two years

      It has more rain than sunshine

      Lot of insects

      Water and other non perishable items disappear from store shelves
      moment you hear about hurricane

      Lot of Reckless drivers

    1. Yet this is not unusual as he has said. It happens on a regular basis in the Chesapeake Bay, even without a major storm. Wind moves water, strong winds are more affective, persistent winds can also achieve the same results.
      Shallow waters in the west coast of Florida are notorious for producing these wind induced tides.

    2. I thought that this was normal during the outer bands passing and sucking the water up. Then it’s released after eye passes. Maybe I’m misunderstanding something. 🤷

  17. Same thing happened in 1929 on Lake Okeechobee. Took the water from one side of the lake and pushed it to the other. Then as the eye passed that water was released.

  19. lived in florida my whole life. seen hurricane after hurricane. i find it hilarious watching these anchors hype everything up. it is basically just a stormy day here

  20. I’m from a hurricane-prone city and never in my life have I seen the water pushed out so far just by wind 🤯 typically that outpull occurs before a tsunami

