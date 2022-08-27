Recent Post
48 comments
I’m so tired of the excuse that it’s a risk to hold him accountable. That’s how we ended up here. Just charge him, prosecute him, lock him up and throw away the key. As for his foaming at the mouth rabid followers? Put them in the rest of the cells. He can run his cult in prison.
@Peter Longprong Comparing apples to oranges and don’t know the history or you would not of made a ignorant comment like that
Well said.
I have to agree, “without fear or favour”. Nobody should be above the law. Letting any alleged crimes go unanswered will only promote more, and possibly even worse crimes in the future.
@bluezone deflecting the truth with lies and BS, doesn’t work on me.
Tell me another one.
@Christina Campbell No,you have no clue,but you’re not alone,all Demonrats are clueless.
@Jorgen dahl thanks
SomedY you will be a great secretary
Not indicting DT is a green light for all of this crap to happen again and again. Justice must be served.
If he is above the Law then that renders the Constitution unconstitutional
👌
😂, they did that with Hillary!
@sharon shaw well, one of them was the president of the United states and had the power to declassify the documents, and one did not
@sharon shaw nice try though
The longer they delay prosecuting him , the more likely he’ll be set free or cause a riot among his followers if convicted.
@m b You? At least you have the student loan forgiveness now. Maybe you can go back after all these years.
@Doogie Bear don’t think that in my 70s I will be going back. You can take my place. I’ve probably forgotten more than you’ll ever know.
It’s cowardly NOT to prosecute when there’s illegality. What sort of country would we be if we DON’T prosecute someone so venally criminal? If we don’t hold power to account, we’re exactly what our enemies accuse us of.
Not to prosecute sends the message: DT is answerable to no one and is above the law!
DT believes it and this will reinforce to his followers that is the case also.
If he isn’t indicted, what kind of precedent does that set? What message does that send? He is a citizen now, he is not above the law.
There are no risks for indictment of criminals regardless of their social status. There is tremendous risk to a nation based on the rule of law if we don’t. Anyone saying differently is part of the problem.
@912 road warrior lol
It’s definitely not “wise” to overlook theft, witness tampering, and all the rest of it. If we’re a nation of laws, those laws need to be enforced.
And again and again and again and again….
WHAT LAWS DID DJT break!
It is irrelevant (at least to me) what “consequences” might be expected should Trump be found guilty and serve some much-needed jail time. If we are too faint of heart to see that (justice) is carried out, then you might as well throw open EVERY jail in this country and release every and all prisoners. If ANYONE is above the law, then “law” no longer exists for ANYONE!
Yes! Completely agree!
Equal justice says he shouldn’t serve a minute of jail time.
@fishfighter73156 Of course you completely agree. You’re in an echo chamber.
“We can’t have someone in the Oval office that doesn’t understand the meaning of confidential or classified. This was not just extreme carelessness with classified material which is still totally disqualified. This is calculated, deliberate, premeditated, misconduct followed by a cover up. In my administration I am going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information. No one will be above the law.” – Donald Trump, August 16, 2016, West Bend, WI
Exactly!! Play back HIS OWN WORDS at his trial. Play them in a loop on FOX while showing the unredacted affidavit (following his conviction) and any other right wing media site.
And there it is…
@Ryan E.Smith Allowing exceptions to equal justice ensures there is no equal justice and -poof- banana republic. Catch 22 yes, but if we allow nominal due process and guilt is established there could be creative penalties. Community service in a migrant detention prison? Planned parenthood? At a minimum remove all security clearances and a position in government.
But an ankle bracelet and restraining order from communicating with anyone with access to classified info.
@2dronetek2 you don t know whether there will be a conviction. You are jumping to conclusions due to your bias. Innocent until proven guilty.
We’re about as politically polarized as we could be, & I don’t see letting a career criminal skate as being any kind of a solution to that. On the contrary, that whole _law enforcement for thee & not for me_ BS has a lot do w/ it.
FYI – the current flap involves crimes committed _after_ Jan 20, 2021.
As if that should make _any_ kind of a difference.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Edmund Burke
He literally said they decide who they go after and we all know how that goes. Is there a law or not? Make up your mind
As Garland said, his crew will approach each case with neither “fear nor favor”. I agree.
If he’s not held accountable for his actions, he committed multiple crimes against this country, he must be held accountable
We have no choice in “taking a risk”, the law *must be applied.
It must happen or things will get worse> Presidents need to know that they can and will be arrested if they commit crimes
When dithering and hand wringing become a substitute for due process because of who the law seeks to hold accountable, then we as a nation enter freely and willingly onto the slippery slope of judicial exceptionalism, rendering moot the idea of a nation built on the concept of liberty and justice for all.
Kudos to the interviewer for asking Leahy for a legal citation! Leahy sidestepped the question, undoubtedly because there is none. Any such law would violate the US Constitution’s “equal protection” clause because only powerful political elites (like Richard Nixon) would ever benefit. Nixon was pardoned, however, which is a different thing. But, even that was heavily criticized. Arguably, it encouraged decades of increasing political corruption that gave us Trump.
