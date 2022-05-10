45 comments

  3. Nothing hurts David Perdue more than losing the election to the first black senator from Georgia. 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿

    Reply

  4. Perdue: ” The evidences is so compelling”
    Courtroom: “okay, show your evidences”
    Perdue: 😰

    Reply

  5. The way you can tell that Georgia knew what they were doing when we voted against trump, a couple months later we solidified our choice by continuing to vote against the GOP!! When we get the chance we will be more than happy to do it all again. Georgia is blue by choice! 💙

    Reply

  6. The GOP (those who still care about truth and facts) should go to Perdue and ask him to show them the “compelling evidence”. If he actually has any it would be great for them to get it out… and if he doesn’t they have called him out and could start to try and clean up their party.

    Reply

    1. @A H 😆😅 To crush your enemies, to see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentations of their women.” 👈 You
      You sound so reasonable and non fascist Daniel, said no one.

      Reply

    2. @Tom R there honestly was a time, man. Both parties would reach across the table and come to an agreement that was actually pretty awesome 9/10 times. Meanwhile, republicans knew they needed democrats otherwise they’d stand still, and democrats knew they needed conservatives to stop them from going in 17 different directions.

      That all changed around the time of Newt Gingrich. Someone got in their heads and just convinced them they all deserved the whole pie instead of just a slice.

      Reply

    3. @Promp King Im old I know I remember that the guy you liked might not win, but you never had to worry that he was a morron that would sell the country out to anyone for personal gain.

      Reply

  9. One of the reasons why GOP is so pissed about the SC leak is because it comes right before the midterms. Honestly, I can’t imagine why they would be dumb enough to even be discussing this right now, because they have to know that such a decision about Roe and Casey is only going to infuriate the left into a frenzy, and draw a LOT of moderates to the left, including some Republican females and that’s not a segment they can afford to lose in. Honestly, had they just laid low and let things go, it would have been better on them after the midterms once they had enough gains in Congress, but now I would be willing to bet that the backlash might even mean a shrinking minority and possibly handing Dems enough seats to just ignore Repubs in legislation. Even a minor scandal wouldn’t be a big deal but repealing RvW / Casey??? That’s going to cause backlash at every single level from the local Mayor to the Presidential election.

    Reply

    1. @Joe Dye
      It’s also a word for embryo in Greek. So what’s your point? Did you know that “girl” once meant any young child,male or female?

      Reply

  11. What Purdue doesn’t understand…..is why sane people don’t want to vote for him …

    Reply

    1. To paraphrase Adlai Stevenson: “I don’t need sane people to vote for me, I need a majority.”

      Reply

  12. David Purdue made his fortune outsourcing American jobs to other countries. That’s all I need to know about his honesty, integrity or how much he really cares about anyone but himself

    Reply

  13. I seriously doubt that Senate Republicans have the backbone to be aghast at any lies from anybody in their party.

    Reply

  14. Honestly, political candidates should have to present evidence for their claims. If they fail to do so, then they should be barred from running and fined.

    Reply

    1. i believe in freedom of speech but when the chatter is absurd lies is that the way the fathers of confederation or the writer of this ammendment intended to protect lies as well speech

      Reply

  15. People who make false election claims should simply be removed off the ballot. Present evidence or do not mention it because it should be highly illegal to claim this still.

    Reply

    1. @Dean Romanado BS. She couldn’t do it until the next day. Which is better than Stacy Abrams. Trump said he would concede if she did first

      Reply

    3. G B,the people of MTG’s district sued to remove her from the upcoming primary, but a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit and MTG is allowed to run for reelection in her district in Georgia.

      Reply

  16. He could not get away with such statements if republicans spoke up. Aghast, really? No, they are fine with this stuff if they think it will win a seat.

    Reply

  17. ANYONE claiming “rigged’ or “stolen” is an outright fool and should be banned from running for office.

    Reply

  18. Like Trump told the host on the Access Hollywood tape, “It doesn’t have to be true. You just have to say that it is.”

    Reply

  19. Purdue can’t run on his record so I guess the next best thing for him is to just tell flat out lies . 🤦‍♂️

    Reply

  20. I love how, no matter if lying through their teeth, “I want to be very clear” is frequently stated. I don’t trust their clarity when it’s not possible for them to disconnect from their former corrupted leader, who has surpassed boring and now ridiculous!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.