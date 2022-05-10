Recent Post
45 comments
Perdue “loves the poorly educated” almost as much as the guy with the orange face
What to do with Perdue?
@Jock Young #2000Mules proves beyond a shadow of a doubt. You’re wrong.
You mean orange face red hair Psaki?
Perdue was only interested in insider trading while in Congress.
Nothing hurts David Perdue more than losing the election to the first black senator from Georgia. 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿
@dutchdna Of course, but he will always deny that fact.
Perdue: ” The evidences is so compelling”
Courtroom: “okay, show your evidences”
Perdue: 😰
@Asongu Collins REPORTING THIS SPAM
The way you can tell that Georgia knew what they were doing when we voted against trump, a couple months later we solidified our choice by continuing to vote against the GOP!! When we get the chance we will be more than happy to do it all again. Georgia is blue by choice! 💙
@Ask Dr. M Fantastic!
I grew up in Georgia and I’m so proud of the voters who are still there
@P. McG Blue has done wonderful so far… NOT
The GOP (those who still care about truth and facts) should go to Perdue and ask him to show them the “compelling evidence”. If he actually has any it would be great for them to get it out… and if he doesn’t they have called him out and could start to try and clean up their party.
@A H 😆😅 To crush your enemies, to see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentations of their women.” 👈 You
You sound so reasonable and non fascist Daniel, said no one.
Another candidate who stands for nothing, but hopes to keep the anger fresh to get votes.
Agreed
@Tom R there honestly was a time, man. Both parties would reach across the table and come to an agreement that was actually pretty awesome 9/10 times. Meanwhile, republicans knew they needed democrats otherwise they’d stand still, and democrats knew they needed conservatives to stop them from going in 17 different directions.
That all changed around the time of Newt Gingrich. Someone got in their heads and just convinced them they all deserved the whole pie instead of just a slice.
@Promp King Im old I know I remember that the guy you liked might not win, but you never had to worry that he was a morron that would sell the country out to anyone for personal gain.
There need to be criminal charges for these lies.
One of the reasons why GOP is so pissed about the SC leak is because it comes right before the midterms. Honestly, I can’t imagine why they would be dumb enough to even be discussing this right now, because they have to know that such a decision about Roe and Casey is only going to infuriate the left into a frenzy, and draw a LOT of moderates to the left, including some Republican females and that’s not a segment they can afford to lose in. Honestly, had they just laid low and let things go, it would have been better on them after the midterms once they had enough gains in Congress, but now I would be willing to bet that the backlash might even mean a shrinking minority and possibly handing Dems enough seats to just ignore Repubs in legislation. Even a minor scandal wouldn’t be a big deal but repealing RvW / Casey??? That’s going to cause backlash at every single level from the local Mayor to the Presidential election.
@Joe Dye
It’s also a word for embryo in Greek. So what’s your point? Did you know that “girl” once meant any young child,male or female?
@Joe Dye lololololololol the imaginary guy in the sky.
The main difference between Perdue and Kemp is that Kemp is honest…..,.,.
What Purdue doesn’t understand…..is why sane people don’t want to vote for him …
To paraphrase Adlai Stevenson: “I don’t need sane people to vote for me, I need a majority.”
@Jay Tuff apparently not! so disgusting, for something so bloody important!
David Purdue made his fortune outsourcing American jobs to other countries. That’s all I need to know about his honesty, integrity or how much he really cares about anyone but himself
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/kGvVRLimirk
❤️✌🏻
I’ll never by perdue chicken ever again
I seriously doubt that Senate Republicans have the backbone to be aghast at any lies from anybody in their party.
@Charles Rezac that guy off of Star Trek?
@Nancy Ross does that include the molotov cocktail that was thrown into a church on Sunday.
@5 That was inexcusable, all violence is. That is not a negotiable thing by either party.
Honestly, political candidates should have to present evidence for their claims. If they fail to do so, then they should be barred from running and fined.
i believe in freedom of speech but when the chatter is absurd lies is that the way the fathers of confederation or the writer of this ammendment intended to protect lies as well speech
People who make false election claims should simply be removed off the ballot. Present evidence or do not mention it because it should be highly illegal to claim this still.
@Dean Romanado BS. She couldn’t do it until the next day. Which is better than Stacy Abrams. Trump said he would concede if she did first
#2000Mules says you’re wrong G B
G B,the people of MTG’s district sued to remove her from the upcoming primary, but a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit and MTG is allowed to run for reelection in her district in Georgia.
He could not get away with such statements if republicans spoke up. Aghast, really? No, they are fine with this stuff if they think it will win a seat.
ANYONE claiming “rigged’ or “stolen” is an outright fool and should be banned from running for office.
Like Trump told the host on the Access Hollywood tape, “It doesn’t have to be true. You just have to say that it is.”
Purdue can’t run on his record so I guess the next best thing for him is to just tell flat out lies . 🤦♂️
I love how, no matter if lying through their teeth, “I want to be very clear” is frequently stated. I don’t trust their clarity when it’s not possible for them to disconnect from their former corrupted leader, who has surpassed boring and now ridiculous!