58 comments
I’m crying now, that touched my heart,I didn’t see hatred, cruelty or abandonment,I saw humanity at it’s best that woman showed up and should be acknowledged for her courageous kindness 💐
Somebody should set up a gofundme for both Sha’Kyra and Joey.
This amazing woman is a true living example of how deep inside we are all part of one humanity. When in need, she didn’t think twice of doing everything she could to help this stranger crying for help. May God bless her and her family.
Those ppl are saints. And the fact that she got online and started begging for help saved him. What a wonderful woman and she went to the hospital with him. All the praise to this family
This woman and the people who drove him to the hospital are angels! Taking him in and caring for him was a kind act.
Such a heartwarming and inspiring story of humanity and kindness. What a wonderful example she set for her children. Hope Joey will be OK and his hands saved.
Ummm she needs MUCH more than a 2min story on the news! This woman deserves to be recognized as the hero she truly is! God bless you Sha’Kyra! You are such a sweet, compassionate, and heroic woman! Thank God you have 3 kid’s you are raising so our world will have more ppl like you in it!!!! Merry Christmas!!!!
Joe’s employer started a Go Fund Me page with a goal of $20,000 in order to express gratitude. She is not the only story of saving lives during the storm. Buffalo is known as the City of Good Neighbors.
@Loretta I know she is not the ONLY story of good ppl saving lives during this horrific storm. However it is okay to express my appreciation for what her acts of kindness were. I will be just as pleased to comment on the next story of someone being heroic. Happy New years!
That is amazing. I truly hope she, her children, and everyone she knows is blessed for the rest of their lives. Such selfless care and compassion for someone she had never met. The world needs more of the light she holds.
Hi Terrapin Flyer I totally agreed with that!
God sent this Angel to help this man we need more Human Kindness and compassion in this cold heartless World
Shes a wife, a mother , and a hero, she’s a perfect example of what a human being should be, compassionate ❤ we love you ❤! What a beautiful family. Her husband didn’t hesitate to help the older man into his home and carried him to the hospital. What a role model figure too 🫡
@CC yes and we need to all learn from their example and try to remember that we are better than the barbarians looting and stealing and causing trouble. We are all in this world together and this is how people should treat each other. We need to help and treat each other with caring and compassion. What a wonderful role model this woman is for her children. ❤️ she is an example for all of us. May God bless her
@Mrs. Doubtfire this reply is absolutely disgusting. I can’t believe how nasty you are. I can only assume your soul and heart ❤️ are empty and black and therefore can only see nastiness and hate even though this kind woman did something so thoughtful and kind. But because you are so nasty that’s all you can see is nastiness in others. Stop projecting your black heart and soil on others who have done nothing to deserve it.
@Chiefy78 he had serious frostbites. It’s not unreasonable to ask for help with that.
@Dee Smith You’re an evil person
God bless this woman. Guys didn’t look like he woulda made it without her . She’s a walking 😇
Thats honestly very kind of her. Thank you Shakira. I would have been to scared to take him in with my children in the home. I guess sometimes you just have to give people the benefit of the doubt though
@Mrs. Doubtfire she cut the ring off of his finger because he had frost bite 😆
Thats right! She did the best she could and showed so much love.
She did amazing 🙏💯
What a kind-hearted lady, the world needs more people like you. 3 cheers for your actions that saved this man’s life. Also, 3 cheers to a group of samaritans.
Lucky white guy.
@Lindsey Lover I wouldn’t frame it like that.I would say that had nothing to do with luck but a human being saw another human being in need and reached out and helped.In other words, that had nothing to do with colour but need and being human/humane.The latter transcends everything else!
this made me cry, she is a hero, she did what she had to do to save a life, just when you think humanity is gone there comes this sign that is not, thank you Angel 🙂
Me too 🥺😢😢
@yoshida carter and she went with him to the hospital. Getting into the ambulance and telling him she was there with him. That got me right there. I’m getting a lump in my throat while I’m typing this.
@Jade yes it made me cry. I’m so happy that beautiful lady was there to help him. She’s an angel.
@yoshida carter yes she is.
@Jade I think people should start a GoFundMe for the lady
Love this woman so much! She’s an incredible person…a hero and deserves a medal. If I was Joe or his sister she would be getting invites and cards in perpetuity if not straight up adopted. Love you girl
As a white man who grew up in South Baltimore the only true love I’ve ever felt is from black women they are the most soulful righteous strong creatures that this world offers thank you for doing this from another 54 year old white man
As a Black man from Brooklyn, NY they’ll tale care of anyone outside there race, but not in it.
Most of them are the most evil creatures ever….if your a Black man.
This is beautiful. We need more stories like this!
Thank God she heard his cries to be elderly and lost in a storm had to be terrifying 😢
this woman her boyfriend and the person who came through in the truck are heroes. They all did their part and saved this mans life, her instinct to nurture, the husbands strength to carry the man, and the guy in the truck who used what he had to help in any way he could.
Most people would have left him to die face down in the snow. This woman caring and tending to this old man is incredible. The American way.
Hello 54 years of age is not elderly! It’s only because of his mental capacity makes him look more frail as if he were elderly