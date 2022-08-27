77 comments

  1. This sounds like an O’Henry plot. A fake billionaire conned a fake billionaire. There’s an old saying: You can’t cheat an honest man.

  2. What I would like to know is when will the American public, including our military and intelligence personnel going to be adequately protected from this traitor?

  3. At this point, you’d think the DOJ would lock down the entire resort. Treat it like a crime scene. Not of legal mind but this is mind boggling to say the least!

    1. The red hair should be remove from the hotel! The loser will use any gimmick to make money! It is not the responsibility of the DOJ to check all the guests that does to his “flat” This person cannot take any responsibilities since he act like a spoil brat!

    2. @toxic wastetoid that too will be gone someday as well. Will be no use for him since he’ll be in jail. His wife will enjoy it.

  9. If a con artist without spy training could get into Mar-a Lago so easily how easy would it be for a real spy?.

  10. He’s irresponsible with top security documents and this girl can fool him and all the others with a school girl look

  11. Well look at Trump. He plays the part as an American. He was buddy’s with Putin when Putin was a member of the KGB in the 1980s.

    1. Donnie to George Stephanopoulos: “I have no relationship with Putin. I don’t think I’ve ever met him. I never met him. I don’t think I’ve ever met him.” If he doesn’t know, how are we supposed to! Tbh, they might have met but I can’t see a way that they were ever buddies, although donnie’s ego might like to think they were.

  12. I told a former friend to “watch out for Russia” in early-2016 when he said he was supporting Trump. He got mad and called me arrogant. Our friendship degraded from there. I don’t miss him, but I do want him to admit defeat.

  13. And there you go. Pretty girl……c’mon in! It was that easy to get close to sensitive information and people are still defending what Trump has done. We’ll just trust that the guy who tweeted out all kinds of misinformation hasn’t shared sensitive information with a guest of his club. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦

  14. “In my administration, I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information.”
    – Donald Trump

    3. Thank God Trump changed that making it a felony instead of a misdemeanor . 😂🤣😂

    1. @YBfromHolworthy Aww, you poor thing. It’s obviously quite difficult for you to see Biden fulfilling many of Trump’s 2016 campaign promises. …
      In the words of Kimberly Guilfoyle, *”THE. BEST. IS. YET. TO. COME!!”*

  16. Don’t forget folks, we are paying for his security, pension and drivers…makes me want to throw up 🤮

    1. @Beautiful Loser what’s he going to be convicted of 🤔 for putting a pad lock on the door that the fbi told him to do 😂😂😂😂😂😂

  17. I couldn’t care less whether he can be protected or not. Rump has already given a lot of classified info to our enemies anyway. He’s a transactional person who would sell anything to benefit himself or even just to aggrandize his ego.

    2. @Brat Tesh • 57 seconds ago (edited) “I have all the secure places. No one has more secure places than me. Just the other day, someone said to me, ‘Sir, you have the bestest, most securest places I have ever seen.'”

  19. Here’s a thought. Instead of letting him choose an unsecured resort to live in and trying to scale security up to meet the security threats, why not put him in a secure location. Like a federal penitentiary, for example.

  20. The frightening part of this is that given Trumps massive ego it’s not difficult to imagine how any of our adversaries could easily plan, finance and manufacture a person of immense wealth and influence in order to gain access to him or any of his estates! The guy thrives on adulation, and such is the level of his egomaniacal narcissism it really doesn’t matter if it is warranted or not….he wouldn’t know the difference!

