77 comments
This sounds like an O’Henry plot. A fake billionaire conned a fake billionaire. There’s an old saying: You can’t cheat an honest man.
@Heraldo Medrano yes…russian/ukrainian
Sounds like a Metal Gear Solid plotline. Plot twists on top of plot twists
What I would like to know is when will the American public, including our military and intelligence personnel going to be adequately protected from this traitor?
@E.M. Cain Maybe and maybe not. I certainly can’t say. I’m waiting for the facts before I judge.
@E.M. Cain I don’t feel comfortable but I also don’t know facts yet. Do you?
At this point, you’d think the DOJ would lock down the entire resort. Treat it like a crime scene. Not of legal mind but this is mind boggling to say the least!
The red hair should be remove from the hotel! The loser will use any gimmick to make money! It is not the responsibility of the DOJ to check all the guests that does to his “flat” This person cannot take any responsibilities since he act like a spoil brat!
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 why the facilities are not locked down.
Perhaps anyone speaking with an Russian accent is a VIP at Maralago.
even arabic!
*a Russian….
More like anyone you meet with a Russian accent could be a potential spy lmao
Much cheaper to secure Trump when he is under house arrest or in prison.
@J Braz $250 million mansion keep laughing fool
@toxic wastetoid that too will be gone someday as well. Will be no use for him since he’ll be in jail. His wife will enjoy it.
Did Trump Promise Ukraine to Putin at Helsinki in exchange for more re-election help?
You bet , no doubt 🧐
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
@toxic wastetoid so russia is ok but not jina?
“How was this woman able to gain such access to Maura Lago?”
A short skirt and a tight swing
And she most likely was underaged as well working legally in a part time job.
This man has cost us more money than anyone will ever admit!
@elvirathon Well, that is the liar’s problem, forgetting the lies they lied about
If a con artist without spy training could get into Mar-a Lago so easily how easy would it be for a real spy?.
@Phil Greco What a bad attempt at distraction, just really bad. You should really delete that stupid comment.
He’s irresponsible with top security documents and this girl can fool him and all the others with a school girl look
@Michele Engel How’s it going in Afghanistan? Ukraine?
Well look at Trump. He plays the part as an American. He was buddy’s with Putin when Putin was a member of the KGB in the 1980s.
Donnie to George Stephanopoulos: “I have no relationship with Putin. I don’t think I’ve ever met him. I never met him. I don’t think I’ve ever met him.” If he doesn’t know, how are we supposed to! Tbh, they might have met but I can’t see a way that they were ever buddies, although donnie’s ego might like to think they were.
*buddies
I told a former friend to “watch out for Russia” in early-2016 when he said he was supporting Trump. He got mad and called me arrogant. Our friendship degraded from there. I don’t miss him, but I do want him to admit defeat.
@kinn grimm smarter
Ķ
The sooner you say Russia was fake the sooner I can take you seriously.
And there you go. Pretty girl……c’mon in! It was that easy to get close to sensitive information and people are still defending what Trump has done. We’ll just trust that the guy who tweeted out all kinds of misinformation hasn’t shared sensitive information with a guest of his club. 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♀️🤦
“In my administration, I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information.”
– Donald Trump
And turned it into a felony
After the election I will have more flexibility.
Barack Obama
Thank God Trump changed that making it a felony instead of a misdemeanor . 😂🤣😂
They’re asking “how did she get access to Trump’s estate?” Look at her. It’s Trump.
@YBfromHolworthy Aww, you poor thing. It’s obviously quite difficult for you to see Biden fulfilling many of Trump’s 2016 campaign promises. …
In the words of Kimberly Guilfoyle, *”THE. BEST. IS. YET. TO. COME!!”*
@B Bodziak Yes she’s 💯% right we need TRUMPS ECONOMY BACK! TRUMP2024!
Don’t forget folks, we are paying for his security, pension and drivers…makes me want to throw up 🤮
@Beautiful Loser what’s he going to be convicted of 🤔 for putting a pad lock on the door that the fbi told him to do 😂😂😂😂😂😂
I couldn’t care less whether he can be protected or not. Rump has already given a lot of classified info to our enemies anyway. He’s a transactional person who would sell anything to benefit himself or even just to aggrandize his ego.
Ah, a man who has listened to John Kelly.
@sclogse1 You got a problem with that?
I’m glad secret materials were kept in such a secure location.
He has the most secure places. Just ask him, he’ll tell ya. 🔒him🆙
@Brat Tesh • 57 seconds ago (edited) “I have all the secure places. No one has more secure places than me. Just the other day, someone said to me, ‘Sir, you have the bestest, most securest places I have ever seen.'”
Here’s a thought. Instead of letting him choose an unsecured resort to live in and trying to scale security up to meet the security threats, why not put him in a secure location. Like a federal penitentiary, for example.
😆😆😆 The best!
Cope harder
Unsecured the secret service don’t count…come on
The frightening part of this is that given Trumps massive ego it’s not difficult to imagine how any of our adversaries could easily plan, finance and manufacture a person of immense wealth and influence in order to gain access to him or any of his estates! The guy thrives on adulation, and such is the level of his egomaniacal narcissism it really doesn’t matter if it is warranted or not….he wouldn’t know the difference!
