Should Churches be Regulated? TVJ News – Oct 26 2021

2 comments
I could not agree with Dionne’s comments more. This was a man who seemed to have been a legitimate and well educated pastor, full stop
. So whether he’s in a organized group or a off shoot or a new start up. We as a community needs to be more aware that these people can and will abuse their powers, so keep an eye out. No title is above the law, and if mandatory reports don’t report then they should also be held accountable. As a medical personnel in USA I’m a mandatory reporter of child abuse or suspect abuse.
The solution exists with the citizens. If you see something within your ‘church’ that just isn’t right or doesn’t sit well with you, then say something! Don’t just follow along like sheep.