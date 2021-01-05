Six-year-old goes home after a year in the hospital | Humankind

Dylan desperately needed a new heart, but all he could do was wait for the perfect one. When it finally came, the whole hospital celebrated. 🤗
Six-year-old Dylan underwent a heart transplant after 358 days in the hospital. His care team threw a celebration for the day he finally went home.
*NEWS DIGEST to START the Day (04 JAN 2021, Monday) 5 Minutes Read; updated at 0543HRS IST*
*World: 85,484,187 Death 1,850,190 (2.16%) Active 23,195,509 (27%) Recovery 60,438,488 (71%)*
_India: 10,341,291; Death 149,686 (1.45%) Active 245,474 (2.37%) Recovery 9,946,131 (96.18%)_
ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan Beat NEUFC 2- 0 with Lambot Own Goal, Roy Krishna Header; back to top of the table
*ISL: SC East Bengal Beat Bottom Club Odisha FC 3-1 To Register First-Ever ISL Win*
_AIIMS Chief Amid Concerns: Covaxin Only Back-Up, Compensation to be offered in Case of Side Effects_
*_ICMR Director: As Vaccine Expert Doubts Approval to Covaxin; Has Potential to Target New Strain; Zydus Cadila gets nod for Phase-3 trail of its vaccine_*
‘Risks Taken Have Paid Off’: Serum Institute Ready to Sell Oxford Vaccine for Rs 200 to Govt, Rs 1,000 to Public
*_Heavy Rains Add to Woes of Farmers Protesting at Delhi Borders; To Keep Farmers’ Spirit Alive, Women Kabaddi Tournament Goes on Despite Rains at Singhu Border; Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks; Tomar, Rajnath Singh discuss ‘all options’ to end deadlock ahead of key meet with farmers_*
_NCW Received 23,722 Complaints in 2020, Highest in 6 Years; UP Tops at 11,872 Delhi 2,635, Haryana 1,266 & Maharashtra 1,188; 7,708 complaints received under right to live with dignity clause_
At Least 23 Killed as Crematorium Roof Collapses in Ghabziabad Village, CM Yogi Gives Ex-gratia of Rs 2L
*Bird Flu Alert in Rajasthan after Crow Deaths in Many Districts, Virus Detected During Sample Testing*
_IAF choppers, NDRF teams try to extinguish wildfire in Nagaland’s Dzukou Range; dropped 24,000 litres of water to extinguish the wildfire in 12 sorties_
As Security Forces Tighten Noose, Pak-based Terror Groups Resort to Cyber Recruitment in J&K: Officials
*Chinese firm Shanghai Tunnel Engg Co gets contract for construction of underground stretch of Delhi-Meerut RRTS project*
_Prasar Bharati’s digital viewership sees spurt in India, Pakistan; channels grow 100% in 2020_
Kaun Banega Crorepati finds its 4th crorepati in Dr Neha Shah; All 3 won before are women too
*Seven of Top-10 Firms Add Rs 75,845 Crore in Cumulative M-cap, HDFC Twins Top Gainers*
_FPIs Invest Record Rs 62,016 Cr in Equities in Dec 2020, Turn Net Buyers for 3rd Straight Month_
Toyota’s e-Palette Autonomous Vehicle (loop-line bus transportation in Olympics) To Be Put To The Test In The Real World
*Power producers’ total dues owed by Discoms rose over 35% to Rs 1,41,621 crore in Nov 2020*
_Lamborghini Urus Commands 8-9 Months waiting period In India; sold 52 units in 2020 amid pandemic_
US: Publicity Stunt, Says Team Biden as Dozen Republican Senators Launch Futile Bid to Overturn Election Result
*Only woman on death row in US to be executed on January 12; murdering pregnant women, cutting & kidnapping 8 moth old baby*
_Plane crash deaths rise in 2020 (40 such accidents, 5 are fatal, resulting in 299 fatalities) despite COVID-19 pandemic, lesser flights_
Hundreds of birds (mostly starlings) found dead after New Year’s Eve fireworks displays in Rome
*China revises defence law to expand powers of military headed by Xi; decision-making powers related to military policy to the Central Military Commission*
_Cricket Fans Come Out in Support of Rohit Sharma After Cricketer Gets Consumed into Beef Controversy_
Today’s World Order foot – *Salamandroid* – Like a salamander; able to withstand 🔥
