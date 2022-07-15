Skydiver uses flare during night jump | USA TODAY

Skip to content
Tagged with cliff
, cliff jumping
, cliff jumping extreme
, cliff jumping pov
, extreme skydiving
, extreme skydiving wingsuit
, extreme wingsuiting
, go pro
, gopro hero 10
, Norway
, norway base jump
, norway cliff jumping
, norway jumping off cliff
, norway wingsuit
, norway wingsuiting
, sky dive
, skydive
, skydive norway
, skydive pov
, skydive vr
, USA TODAY
, usa today news
, viral
, viral video
, viral videos 2022
, wingsuit
, wingsuit flying
, wingsuit gopro
, wingsuit landing
, wingsuit pov
, wingsuiting
5 comments
Fantastic job 🍫🍫
That`s sick
I bet he had a blast! No pun intended.
If only the people from the 18th century who tried to fly, like the guy who fell to his death from the Eiffel Tower, could see this. They’d be proud!
I’m impressed that the cameraman made the same jump while filming