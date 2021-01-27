Slew of Shootings and Mayhem in Kingston Jamaica – January 26 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Too many guns.. Government needs to protect their boarders and custom should be
@tamara money aaw2 a me mi OK OO
You means too many guns is in the hands illiterate young men.
Guns by themselves are useless.
Where is the government brogod u seh we can sleep with our window open..u seh every gunman fi start run..now pare blood a run like river..where is the drones an helicopter ..where is the gundetectors
Lennox Reid,, Why “brogad” ?? The Opposition Leader is the MP for the area and it is a staunch PNP garrison. I invite you to call upon Mark Golding to carry out his work as Member of Parliament and comrade leader .
It’s full time we look around us and inside our own house. And give away all the gunman dem we a hide, çover up and care for .why do Jamaica🇯🇲 wait till dem man ,exman friend”s ,in-law ,family and children them turn the gun back pan we same one!!! we cry out government do and say!! We need to stop the wrong we are putting up with. Give dem up fr early them we will live in peace freely if you 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲.
His very constituency is supplying Jamaica with an endless supply of gunmen and criminals.
Government say we can not build house on river bank and them a build bridge on it what can go so 😂 lord God help us
Things have been falling apart for the longest while, the centre cannot hold, mere anarchy is loose upon the land.
Why is it going to take one year to build .?
@Edith Anderson ĺ
Government is soft on Crime.
So true
Indicome makes them soft.
@Damion lewis Foolishness, INDECOM wasn’t around in the 1990s and the the early 2000s criminals was slaughtering Jamaicans at the same rate.
Political power married to corruption and criminals is the cause of all this.
@Damion lewis Go do some research, indecom doesn’t stop the government from fixing this problem
@Benjamin Strawde it’s the method in witch the police will ave to carry out their duties and to flush out these kinda criminals a lot a rules are going to be broken and a lot a human rights is going to ave to be disregard, I am basically saying this to say I have seen the actions of residents and how they protect criminals, by the time the police jeep enters the first road way the criminals are notified so most of the time they have enough time to elude the police. Now when our police can’t kick off doors anymore and enter premises on given information at hand how will they carry out their duties. All I am saying is the pretty boy policing and by the books will not work in this day and age these criminals are ruthless.
Good move helping and protecting the vulnerable people like the homeless, for a countries prosperity is measured by the way they treat the vulnerable people living that country.
Wisdom!
Increase food agriculture in Jamaica and secure the population from hunger and starvation is Paramount.
Even if their is a year of curfew the gun men watch the police movement and know when to strike
It better you say the police inform the gun men them they’re every move
There has to be some people behind this spike of murders
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
For the murders to stop there must be a police force along with bring back hanging
It’s so heart warming when you have men like these with disabilities trying so hard to make it in life. Whilst criminals who have health & strength are going about sucking out people’s lives. Pray God’s Divine intervention on “Jamaica land we love.”
Kmt all they talk we will never see this 😤 homeless people will always be in the street the government will never do what they say
The government needs to invest in training a police force to deal with the high crime rates
The police force turn a blind eye to crime.
The police force, that you seems to be are the symptom of a larger problem, and than problem is corruption .
Look how long they are in the street and a when this happen they recognize they need some where
Too much killing in jamaica 😔 what’s going on
Love the cyclist resilience, never give up on your dreams, amidst unforeseen challenges. All the best Sir!
They really need to find somewere to put dem dont know why they are killing off people so it dont look good omg
Please consider renovating some of the vacant buildings to house the homeless.
The government needs to resome hanging too much guns and when they kill people they are getting away and some of them go to prison and live big