Slew of Shootings and Mayhem in Kingston Jamaica – January 26 2021

TOPICS:
Slew of Shootings and Mayhem in Kingston Jamaica - January 26 2021 1

January 27, 2021

 

36 Comments on "Slew of Shootings and Mayhem in Kingston Jamaica – January 26 2021"

  1. phil ash | January 26, 2021 at 1:07 PM | Reply

    Too many guns.. Government needs to protect their boarders and custom should be

  2. Lennox Reid | January 26, 2021 at 1:33 PM | Reply

    Where is the government brogod u seh we can sleep with our window open..u seh every gunman fi start run..now pare blood a run like river..where is the drones an helicopter ..where is the gundetectors

    • Michael Leighton | January 26, 2021 at 2:13 PM | Reply

      Lennox Reid,, Why “brogad” ?? The Opposition Leader is the MP for the area and it is a staunch PNP garrison. I invite you to call upon Mark Golding to carry out his work as Member of Parliament and comrade leader .

    • Maurice Henry | January 26, 2021 at 2:39 PM | Reply

      It’s full time we look around us and inside our own house. And give away all the gunman dem we a hide, çover up and care for .why do Jamaica🇯🇲 wait till dem man ,exman friend”s ,in-law ,family and children them turn the gun back pan we same one!!! we cry out government do and say!! We need to stop the wrong we are putting up with. Give dem up fr early them we will live in peace freely if you 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲.

    • Genchfa Manfunzi | January 26, 2021 at 8:40 PM | Reply

      His very constituency is supplying Jamaica with an endless supply of gunmen and criminals.

  3. Cool Runnings | January 26, 2021 at 2:03 PM | Reply

    Government say we can not build house on river bank and them a build bridge on it what can go so 😂 lord God help us

  4. Genchfa Manfunzi | January 26, 2021 at 2:12 PM | Reply

    Things have been falling apart for the longest while, the centre cannot hold, mere anarchy is loose upon the land.

  5. Max/Capital | January 26, 2021 at 2:17 PM | Reply

    Government is soft on Crime.

    • Errol Levy | January 26, 2021 at 5:37 PM | Reply

      So true

    • Damion lewis | January 26, 2021 at 8:28 PM | Reply

      Indicome makes them soft.

    • Genchfa Manfunzi | January 26, 2021 at 8:38 PM | Reply

      @Damion lewis Foolishness, INDECOM wasn’t around in the 1990s and the the early 2000s criminals was slaughtering Jamaicans at the same rate.
      Political power married to corruption and criminals is the cause of all this.

    • Benjamin Strawde | January 26, 2021 at 8:49 PM | Reply

      @Damion lewis Go do some research, indecom doesn’t stop the government from fixing this problem

    • Damion lewis | January 26, 2021 at 9:13 PM | Reply

      @Benjamin Strawde it’s the method in witch the police will ave to carry out their duties and to flush out these kinda criminals a lot a rules are going to be broken and a lot a human rights is going to ave to be disregard, I am basically saying this to say I have seen the actions of residents and how they protect criminals, by the time the police jeep enters the first road way the criminals are notified so most of the time they have enough time to elude the police. Now when our police can’t kick off doors anymore and enter premises on given information at hand how will they carry out their duties. All I am saying is the pretty boy policing and by the books will not work in this day and age these criminals are ruthless.

  6. Howard Harris | January 26, 2021 at 2:21 PM | Reply

    Good move helping and protecting the vulnerable people like the homeless, for a countries prosperity is measured by the way they treat the vulnerable people living that country.

  7. Howard Harris | January 26, 2021 at 2:26 PM | Reply

    Increase food agriculture in Jamaica and secure the population from hunger and starvation is Paramount.

  8. Isoline Adamson | January 26, 2021 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    Even if their is a year of curfew the gun men watch the police movement and know when to strike

  9. Miss World & Her Garden | January 26, 2021 at 2:39 PM | Reply

    There has to be some people behind this spike of murders

  10. Kadya Heslop | January 26, 2021 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  11. Ruby Hormsby | January 26, 2021 at 3:07 PM | Reply

    For the murders to stop there must be a police force along with bring back hanging

  12. Elfreda Carty | January 26, 2021 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    It’s so heart warming when you have men like these with disabilities trying so hard to make it in life. Whilst criminals who have health & strength are going about sucking out people’s lives. Pray God’s Divine intervention on “Jamaica land we love.”

  13. Shavoni Cubare | January 26, 2021 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    Kmt all they talk we will never see this 😤 homeless people will always be in the street the government will never do what they say

  14. Ruby Hormsby | January 26, 2021 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    The government needs to invest in training a police force to deal with the high crime rates

  15. Shavoni Cubare | January 26, 2021 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    Look how long they are in the street and a when this happen they recognize they need some where

  16. lukedon | January 26, 2021 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    Too much killing in jamaica 😔 what’s going on

  17. Colleen Wint | January 26, 2021 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    Love the cyclist resilience, never give up on your dreams, amidst unforeseen challenges. All the best Sir!

  18. fresh cash movements and entertainment campbell | January 26, 2021 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    They really need to find somewere to put dem dont know why they are killing off people so it dont look good omg

  19. Roseforres | January 26, 2021 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    Please consider renovating some of the vacant buildings to house the homeless.

  20. Lorna Dixon | January 26, 2021 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    The government needs to resome hanging too much guns and when they kill people they are getting away and some of them go to prison and live big

