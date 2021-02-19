Some Jamaican Doctors Frustrated with Low Salary! – February 18 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Wah yuh call low pay?
A medical doctor should be making around 150 thousand a year or even more in different countries. If it’s below that they are being cheated out of what they went to school for
It is for your qualifications and years of study.
@Dowane Lawrence that’s not what determined salary if so everyone who doesn’t have education would earn the same and everyone who does would earn the same
How is that low pay my dad gets payed $20000 for fixing fire extinguishers🤷
I’m assuming that your father didn’t have to spend 7 years in university to learn how to fix fire extinguishers.
That’s much much more than a nurse’s salary 👀
@Dimitri Russell No we learnt it has an on job trait
My father gets 3000 thousands dollars a day
I got 300 US per day, from my two jobs, and I work 6 days per week that is after taxes
Nice I am happy for you this is sad for the doctors I can earn more than the doctors pay before covid came about and crash my small business
Yes , same . They should try and migrate.
The government should increase the health workers salary since they have to work for long hours.
Doctors make money with private practices…why the news don’t say such? 😏😏
@Dgital Hometech they are not talk about private practices, those are doctors and nurses who recently came out of school 1 to 2 years ago
The government of Jamaica need to do better towards the doctors and nurses the have money to do other things that’s not benefit to society.
Dats wat they voted for more is coming at them
All a them a same thing them only want fi themselves the two party
It is said who the system uses the most needed person. At the end of the day though the average persons gets paid below half your salaries and they have kids too. Management of the finances are to be blamed and audited.
🙆lord come yah!!!🙆 just look at us now!!!🙆
Not just doctors but all persons who work within the medical field, from porters to nurses. Healthcare is essential, pay the staff and they just may stop migrating.
Although the number of good doctors in Jamaica can be counted on two hands, they deserve much better wages. Why give government workers 2% and 3% as raise and politicians taking 100% for themselves as raise. Simple mathematics go to other countries and states and offer your services for a much better wages and let those politicians and their families do all the frontline duties because they are all bearing the names
I agree.
This is not right p.m must step up.the p.m step up on is home
🤔🤔🤔
Focus on God he knows everything, from the beginning to the ending. Get closer to God ( if you not closer to him as yet) and he will make the right provision in your life through the ups and the down.
Both spiritual and physical go together in this lifetime.That’s why from the beginning, God said that we have to work.That’s what they are doing.
@Dowane Lawrence Thats why me always come hear ” money is the root of all evil”. Money cause a lot of distractions in both spiritual and physical life, if we do not know about the deep, real doctrine of Jesus. When will the nation know? “Me finish talk about things of this EARTH”. Because god knows everything, in due time everyone else’s will know.
@sutania Wright Well, give away everything you have and live on the streets because “money is the root of all evil.”You are forgetting one main word in that quote:“the love “.O.k. you live without money then talk to me !
No wonder the same Holy Bible that you are basing this quote said : “The children of the world are wiser.” Some people who don’t even know Jesus as yet hear you speak like this , they will look at you and say that you speak like a foolish woman.“ Why live in a house then?”Why have a phone or computer?” It takes money to buy them.
What ARRANT nonsense! Your God is residing inside of your head. This is a real problem and you are talking about your character residing inside of your head. Real problems require real solutions and from real people. Your God can’t solve any problems except may be those inside of your head. Where in this world is your God making provisions for ups and downs? Where is your God in the world of COVID-19? Where was your God during the enslavement of Africans? Where was your God when the woman was shot in the church a few weeks ago. Did your God make provisions for those? Those wonderful recitations about the goodness and powers of your God are only useful in your head, not in the real world.
That why most countries like America give those doctors and nurses visa to work
Modern slavery.
That equates to about $1300.00 USD a month…..what a shame!
Its a pity
Sad that why they migrate and i dont blame them
Migrate come better is there..your selves comes first
What about turning Jamaica into Cuba. Equal pay.. Equal wealth…