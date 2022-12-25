Squatting in Jamaica – Clifton Settlement Demolition | TVJ Prime Time Plus | TVJ News

Recent Post
8 comments
What squatting it’s the people land the PM is only an employee of the people
I hope you have no problem if someone moves on your property and starts building a structure. Land belongs to the people
@skengdon100 the land that is for the state is the people land .Go find out who is the government of Jamaica the whole 63 MP’sare employees of the people of Jamaica . We are the employer. Why do they have to ask the people to vote them in?
Can the sugar estates of the country ever be stated to have “squatters”?
Why has government used the word “squatters” and “settlers” interchangeable in their policy document? Does this not cause confusion amongst the population and agencies?
Was there a real security threat of gangs in the area as stated?
Are human rights applicable in the country?
Was the demolition action legal?
How did SCJ come to acquire these lands?
Where are the sugar worker settlers and their descendants of those lands?
Was an order for demolition obtained from the courts?
Are we on a journey to the creation of social unrest?
Are there other communities of people, experiencing similar harsh treatment?
I say Andrew a wicked whoever he is gonna sell it he could have just give the people them time to pay for it
He could give the people time are told them to pay him just wicked
Proves once again that the jlp and the pnp cannot be trusted to cater to th needs of the Jamaican People. The UIC is the only way forward
No sensible country in the world would allow squatting