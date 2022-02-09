Recent Post
- Stacey Abrams speaks out on maskless photo of her from school event
- Avlon: Telling the truth about January 6 was the ‘smart political thing’ for McConnell to do
- Here’s why Hollywood censors its films for China
- Author: Anti-CRT bans ‘focus on racial difference’
- CNN anchor was 16 when he met Elijah Cummings
59 comments
Everytime i see some bs like this i am wondering what the dislikes would be
@all we see or seem.. I was simply explaining to the guy how that extension works. Dont spaz out man.
@Gangster 404 But that’s it, you are not forced to watch. You have a choice. There’s plenty of other options like Faux News or Oan if that’s more up your alley.
Btw, I like Arthur Conan Doyle and Agatha Christie but I’ll give Stacey’s books a gander – I’ve read some favourable reviews of her books. Thanks for the recommendation!
@Joy Cliffe Your welcome. I am sure her wonderful books will be collectors items some day soon. Pro tip: while reading them think of Stacy and try your best not to hurl.
They had to get rid of dislikes cause they hurt democrats feelings.
@Gangster 404 Well, Conan Doyle and Christie were regarded as pot boiler novelists in their day but their work has stood the test of time. Who knows, Stacey’s books could as well. But even if they don’t, not everyone can write novels and get them published. Can you write a novel? I know I couldn’t. I’m open minded about literature. I don’t care what a writer looks like or what their politics are. I couldn’t stand British Lord Jeffery Archer’s conservative politics but he sure could write. I’ll read one of Stacey’s books to see what it’s like. I’m sure I won’t hurl. I don’t judge books by their covers.
Those poor kids
Why? It’s not every day Jabba the Hut visits your school.
Their always sorry when it hits the news not surprising she would be on cnn
Didn’t she say it was “racist to question her” the other day?
@Miguel M. right like the democrats taking drinking bleach out of context. Ahh the hypocrisy
@Miguel M. then perhaps you can help me to understand this verbatim, in context quote from Joe Biden, CNN Townhall in Ohio Wednesday July 21, 2021:
“You you got the vaccination? Are are are you okay? You seem, no, it works, or, you know, or or or the mom and dad or or or or the neighbor or when you go to church or when you’re, no I – I – I – I really mean it, there are trusted interlocutors. If if your kid wanted to find out whether or not there were, there’s a man on the moon, or, what ev, you know, something, er, you know, whether those aliens are here or not. Who are the people they talk to beyond the kids who love talking about it?”
@Miguel M. and perhaps you can help me with this other quote by Joe Biden at the same place and time: “And the question is whether or not we should be in a position where you in are why can’t the the the experts say we that we know this virus is is is uh uh is going to be or excuse me we we know why all the drugs approved are not temporarily approved but permanently approved.”
@Miguel M. perhaps you can clarify the following Joe Biden statements: he claimed two of had the honor to be arrested while trying to meet Nelson Mandela on Robbins Island. He later admitted that was a lie. Joe Biden claimed to have marched in the civil rights movement. He later admitted that was a lie. Joe Biden claimed the NAACP in Georgetown four times. The NAACP released a statement that they did no such thing. Joe Biden claimed his grandfather was a coalminer. He later admitted he lied and laughed about it. Joe Biden claimed the Afghanistan airlift freed all but about 100 Americans. The latest reports show that he betrayed and abandoned 9000 Americans in Afghanistan. Perhaps you are the one who is missing contacts.
@Ghost Face Gangsta’
What month isn’t ?
All schools took covid $ and it went to salaries not ventilation and air quality control
What no Trump in a CNN story 🤣 omg I’m shocked
Maybe not in the headline but you know this whale had to mention his name at least twice in this segment
I see she went with the ‘keep digging’ option over the ‘just apologise’ one.
I agree but look at some of these comments. There are people sooo delusional and just blind or dumb that they are cheering her saying it’s great to see a politican apologize and take responsibility! Hahahaha I am shocked that anyone is still that dumb
love how she shakes her head “no” when asked if shes messed up, and when she said shes sorry.
@Johney Bwrumbrlyk oh you’re right about that. If my sense were common here people wouldn’t think Americans are stupid. 😏
@Victor Gutierrez Dr Fauci March 2020 “All I ask is for is just 2 weeks to break the curve”
@Chad Midgley it was “flatten the curve” not break it. Also no one followed the guidelines for 2 weeks soooo of course it didn’t work. Any more dull points to make?
@Victor Gutierrez we can tell.
@Chewpa Miverga Jr. What can you tell?
Three shots later I don’t always put a mask on. I’m just being honest.
He double standard isn’t a mistake, taking a picture is. Hmmmm
You effed it up Stacey.
It’s legitimate political discourse.
Absolute Disgrace, as was told in “Breaking Points” by Saagar, she demanded that all the kids and teachers had masks on before she would enter the classroom. (or she wouldn’t enter)
@Garfield Farkle role model?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
yes!
@Garfield Farkle this is happening a lot lately. The wily apology.
Any other references besides breaking points? Like an actual written news article?
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
Stacey Abrams: Are you going to believe me or your lying eyes?
You should ask that to Trump and the Republican Party. Hypocrites
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
I have a sincere question….if teachers have to wear masks in classrooms to read to their students, then why did she take her mask off to read to them?
@Shaunte Lang …I’m not a Democrat or a Republican. Why do I have to be “angry”, just because I’m tired of the hypocrisy? I’m sick of these politicians with their “Rules for the, but not for me”. They all need to be voted out.
She answered that multiple times.
@Brian Costello …Actually, she didn’t answer what I just asked. She answered as to why she took her mask for a photo op.
@PeaceKeeper she literally said twice she took the mask off because she was teaching remotely and she wanted those kids to hear here. What you’re engaging in is called confirmation bias, in other words, you only pay attention to evidence that supports your preconceived beliefs, which in this case is that Abrams is an unlikeable liar. But you’re lying to yourself by ignoring facts in plain sight. Better luck next time on the debate front on this.
@Brian Costello …I see comprehension is not your strongest suit. I won’t be able to help you to understand because it’s clear you are just biased and gonna justify the left. If students are EXPECTED to hear their teachers while they are reading/talking to their students with their masks on, then the students should be able to hear Stacey with her mask on as well.
This is why these mandates won’t go away. Folks like you that keep excusing these politicians’ double standards. I could list ALL the hypocrisy, but it’d be a waste of my time. You clearly have nothing useful to contribute to my question.
Cop: I’m pulling you over because you were speeding
Me: Speeding on my new car. I got exited since this is a fun car to drive. It was wrong I apologize.
Cop: You still violated the driving protocol. Here’s a ticket.
So these politicians are telling us to wear that mask and they are having a good time without it.
Thanks Abrams for helping the undecided voter decide.
Yeah! Red wave 2022. God bless America.
Hater. She is a way better candidate than anyone you can come up with. Trust me.
@PresidentUSVI her defense proves
If this what makes u decide who’s a better candidate that’s sad. We have more important things to focus on…by the way she apologized n said am she made a mistake.
Ms. Abrams, I am disappointed in you. I wish this had not happened because I think so highly of you. People are watching you all the time.
That said, the way you stood tall, made no excuses, clearly said what you did was wrong and why, then said what the right thing was.
I am proud of you for that.
Your apology is a model and I respect you for it.
Really? I am going to take this as a joke… Stacy (Selena Montgomery) just lied about 20 times in 3 min. If you like her lies she just told you might like her “romance novels” she writes under Selena Montgomery. Some real classics!
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
“Rules for thee, but not for me”– Stacey “distanced from kids by two inches” Abrams
Freedom of choice not to get a vaccine!!! But I will absolutely flip out if you dare choose to kneel for the anthem or choose to have an abortion or choose to get the vaccine………
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
“I was socially distanced from the kids…” she says as they’re showing a picture of her within 6 feet of several children lol
Instead of living a healthy lifestyle, Abrams feels others need to sacrifice for her health 🤮