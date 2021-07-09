Suspect in Khanice Jackson Murder Remanded | TVJ News – July 8 2021

The suspect in the killing of 20-year-old accountant clerk Khanice Jackson was remanded in custody when the case was called up in the Home Circuit Court in Jamaica.
25 comments
Him still alive uno a joke
No one deserves to die in such manner, this man had no heart. Lucky he’s still breathing. God guide us in these last days. People remember trust no one and protect your self.
Facts!!!!
Sketches of a human body
Life sentence for this wicket man.
I don’t think them will give him that because him buy it out
They are taking too long with this case I can’t believe this he needs to be locked away and never to be seen again Jamaica needs to be a safer place where people can move around without worrying about getting killed I am totally tired of hearing especially the females crying out for help something needs to be done for the females Mr.Andrew Holiness the females are crying out for your help listen to them
Jamaica Justice System is a real damn joke.
He is still alive..Thats a Travesty…
Look how long and they still have outstanding material!!!
I knew they would do these Jamaican lawyers can be a joke at times, no wonder the system is so messed up, November 25 another cooked up story will be placed on the books.
He guilty putting him in jail for 20 to 30 years that’s all to it he forgot he come from a female
He is a monster
Unu a waste of time in this justice system.him confess of killing her so what taking so long for to be put away for good..
The suspect is remanded that means the lawyer did a fight out the case. Seem like him have a good lawyer. So they have to go to the lower courts for a re-trial.
It’s best to wait on the forensics because if the court don’t follow procedure and then put him to prison he might end up walking free because the court did not do things the right way. So let’s wait and see what will happen.
Why lawyers still looking like poppy show
look pon the lawyer them 2 bout them a represent him. unu ago get judgement to wid him from God.
Kmt
What documents the judgeva wait on …d man comfess to this crime …give him life in prison (no question ask)
He couldn’t have been much of a mechanic. His fully dunce action proves that. Commiting murder then taking home the incriminating evidence says he is not very bright.
These lawyers looks tired and confused. SMH
Already know that there will be no justice for Khanice, because the judicial system in JAMAICA is a big joke!
Adding to my earlier Critique.
These Councillors Licence should be
REVOKED IMMEDIATELY.
Totally DISGRACEFUL.
They need to re Interview his girlfriend & her sister again..after watching her last Youtube video she clearly had no empathy for Khanice, it was all about her, R.Fowler maybe covering for the gf & her sister for some reason