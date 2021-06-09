Taxi Operators Protest in Portland Jamaica | TVJ News – June 8 2021

Taxi operators in Port Antonio, Portland are calling for the construction of a designated public transport vehicle park. They're currently stationed in a paid car park but the operators say it's not conducive to efficient public transportation.
3 comments
Yea that’s needed asf
Portland need development
Taxi operators need help n support. A vital part of our transportation systems.