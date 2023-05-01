Recent Post
- There were no Korean Disney princesses. So, she made her own
24 comments
So awesome to have a Korean role model in the U.S.A.
North Korean?
I’m down with original characters, but remember it’s not about seeing yourself visually, but what a character represents on the inside!
Man she is beautiful
They are both beautiful
Disney will be coming for that lawsuit calling her the “Disney Korean princess”
Creativity of your own devices. THAT is what you have to do. Be creative and write your own works and stories.
Bravo!!!! Job well done.❤❤
Would love to see a Korean Disney princess 😊 great creativity
Beautiful 🤩
Theres a lot of Korean fairy tales that could be wonderfully adapted into a disney movie
@Bill Barr the countries have been separated for about 70 years now but I’m sure the folk tales originate from the same source, which would be a unified Korea
Who did the animation?
Representation is very important. Diversity is always positive.
Wrong on both counts
You created a beautiful princess ❤ absolutely Positively Beautiful ❤️
😅 I am all for it! I love Korean.
A beautiful product. ❤
Darling, we are all Princesses! Congratulations 🎉😊
Race is so incredibly important nowadays, its incredible
Great job!!! As a Korean American I can totally relate!
Come on Disney! Give her a job!
Beautiful