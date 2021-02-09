Third wave ‘inevitable’ with new variants, likely in April | Warning from COVID-19 expert

TOPICS:
Third wave 'inevitable' with new variants, likely in April | Warning from COVID-19 expert 1

February 9, 2021

 

Infectious disease expert Colin Furness says it is likely 'inevitable' that a third wave of infections will be sparked by infectious variants.

#cdnpoli

24 Comments on "Third wave ‘inevitable’ with new variants, likely in April | Warning from COVID-19 expert"

  1. lamrod83 | February 9, 2021 at 1:27 PM | Reply

    Yeah at this point we know song there will be 4th 5th and 6 wave to the freaking point there will be a tsunami is coming soon might go get your surf board those wave a popping lately 🏄🏿🏄🏾‍♂️🌊🌊🌊

  2. Tuna Sammich | February 9, 2021 at 1:32 PM | Reply

    Two weeks to flatten the curve

  3. DICK STAYNE | February 9, 2021 at 1:36 PM | Reply

    ‘The sky is falling,the sky is falling,run,run for your life’..

  4. Max Weinbach | February 9, 2021 at 1:51 PM | Reply

    Love the waves 🌊

  5. Max Weinbach | February 9, 2021 at 1:52 PM | Reply

    No one is really talking about how relatively dangerous these new variants are.
    Not enough info?

    • Primmakin Sofis | February 9, 2021 at 5:04 PM | Reply

      Please provide citations to the hard evidence demonstrating unequivocally that these new variants are more dangerous than the ones already in wide circulation.

      That’s what everyone should be requesting when claims of the new variants being more dangerous are made.

    • No name Women | February 9, 2021 at 11:16 PM | Reply

      He said we don’t know but he knows that exist. Which test are detecting those new variant???

  6. Max Weinbach | February 9, 2021 at 1:53 PM | Reply

    Wow, that’s a lot of makeup

  7. Stefan M | February 9, 2021 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    “expert” I guess no need to consult the tens of thousands of doctors worldwide who signed the Great Barrington Declaration right?

  8. pbilk1 | February 9, 2021 at 2:30 PM | Reply

    Well if didn’t want those variants in we should have kept international traffic down.

  9. MrQuincy27 | February 9, 2021 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    You can tell this guy just loves the pandemic

  11. B McDonald McDonald | February 9, 2021 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    I’m waiting for the 129th wave. What a crock.

  12. Lone Wanderer | February 9, 2021 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    The elitists want total control…. eternal lockdowns for the populace

  13. dusty hedger | February 9, 2021 at 4:12 PM | Reply

    FACT : All viruses mutate as they progress , always have always will . Where are the rapid test kits promised so long ago ? And finally what happened to test isolate treat ? Used to be standard procedure for all SARS events , smells like fish !

  14. Ian Beaulieu | February 9, 2021 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    Yea yea yea…another sell out lol

  15. Primmakin Sofis | February 9, 2021 at 5:03 PM | Reply

    Hope-Simpson seasonality suggests otherwise.

  16. Robert K | February 9, 2021 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    omg… 3rd wave???

  17. jason read | February 9, 2021 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    Just thought as canadains into the jails and thought away the keys. We must continue our fair monitoring until we have total control of everyone. Hail the almighty. We know who that is

  18. jason read | February 9, 2021 at 10:44 PM | Reply

    What I mean is. When does this come to a end to this pandemic

  19. Jonny Flynn | February 9, 2021 at 10:50 PM | Reply

    Can you believe he is an expert???? 👎👎👎

  20. No name Women | February 9, 2021 at 11:11 PM | Reply

    How many more variant we are going to have ??? How they are detecting new variant???
    Are those vaccines that we have is going to cover all those variant?? He said we don’t know anything about those variant i am assuming vaccines won’t work

