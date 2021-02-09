Third wave ‘inevitable’ with new variants, likely in April | Warning from COVID-19 expert

Infectious disease expert Colin Furness says it is likely 'inevitable' that a third wave of infections will be sparked by infectious variants.
#cdnpoli
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
Yeah at this point we know song there will be 4th 5th and 6 wave to the freaking point there will be a tsunami is coming soon might go get your surf board those wave a popping lately 🏄🏿🏄🏾♂️🌊🌊🌊
Two weeks to flatten the curve
Want to explain that?
‘The sky is falling,the sky is falling,run,run for your life’..
Love the waves 🌊
No one is really talking about how relatively dangerous these new variants are.
Not enough info?
Please provide citations to the hard evidence demonstrating unequivocally that these new variants are more dangerous than the ones already in wide circulation.
That’s what everyone should be requesting when claims of the new variants being more dangerous are made.
He said we don’t know but he knows that exist. Which test are detecting those new variant???
Wow, that’s a lot of makeup
“expert” I guess no need to consult the tens of thousands of doctors worldwide who signed the Great Barrington Declaration right?
Well if didn’t want those variants in we should have kept international traffic down.
You can tell this guy just loves the pandemic
LOL
I’m waiting for the 129th wave. What a crock.
The elitists want total control…. eternal lockdowns for the populace
EXACTLY!!
FACT : All viruses mutate as they progress , always have always will . Where are the rapid test kits promised so long ago ? And finally what happened to test isolate treat ? Used to be standard procedure for all SARS events , smells like fish !
Yea yea yea…another sell out lol
Hope-Simpson seasonality suggests otherwise.
omg… 3rd wave???
Just thought as canadains into the jails and thought away the keys. We must continue our fair monitoring until we have total control of everyone. Hail the almighty. We know who that is
What I mean is. When does this come to a end to this pandemic
Can you believe he is an expert???? 👎👎👎
How many more variant we are going to have ??? How they are detecting new variant???
Are those vaccines that we have is going to cover all those variant?? He said we don’t know anything about those variant i am assuming vaccines won’t work