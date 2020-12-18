Tommy Lee Arrested & Charged – December 16 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjentertainmentprime
Where is 7pm news
Cho Tommy Lee and the JCF soon sort out themselves, they have this special relationship.
See di baddest thing ya
Hey! Leroy!!!
Leroy, happy holidays in jail 📰🎁🎉🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸
Dancehall at its finest…grown men, lacking maturity, disguised as entertainers, to carry out their criminal lifestyles
Pied Pipers
Tommy lee too dunce
Set up